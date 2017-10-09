Donna Karan: Sexually Harassed Women "Ask For It" By Dressing Seductively

cancel ha! Reply

oh fuck off Reply

all declined to issue comment.



shame on everyone here shrugging it off or deflecting the blame to women.



she's fucking disgusting. also disgusting:

all declined to issue comment.

shame on everyone here shrugging it off or deflecting the blame to women.

who is this "everyone here" cause im pretty sure most people arent Reply

not here in ontd but that list of men and dk Reply

people have mentioned jen law on pretty much every harvey post so far so let's not kid ourselves that this shit will not be brought up every single times, whereas i doubt ontd male faves like lin-manuel and colin firth will get as much as an awn, i wish he'd say something :( Reply

At least a few ppl here were openly speculating about which women he did this too/which women should be asked for comment Reply

i see a few ontd faves there! 👀 Reply

Well, good for the Guardian for at least asking for male actor's opinions on Weinstein. 99% of the media are must demanding that all the women who worked with him respond. Reply

all men are trash, even ur faves, part 3894732049734234 Reply

old quote but ddl has been noted as disliking him, which i totally realize =/= speaking out

Actor Daniel Day-Lewis, who won his first Oscar for 1990’s “My Left Foot,” told Weinstein, “There’s only one part of you that works — the ability to pick scripts and pick movies. Otherwise, you’re a complete disaster as a person.”

tbh as a STAN i wish he'd do/say more but he's a rich white man so what did i ever expect Reply

Disappointed in Kevin Williamson; Scream and IKWYDLS were some of my teenage favs.



Hard time believing Lin-Manuel hasn’t spoken up. Hopeful part of me just hopes it was a standard PR reply without the celebrity being aware but I highly doubt it. They all know this is news so their silence is obviously a choice. But there could be more to speak out in the next few days. I hope at least. Reply

This is disgusting but I'm not surprised. Reply

Did they all decline to comment or did they not reply by The Guardians deadline? Reply

Expose them all! Reply

What are they afraid of? Their names are too big to be destroyed now. Speak up you morons. Reply

I'm glad all their asses got exposed for not commenting. Reply

lol these men are so fucking weak and pathetic. As though huge names like Clooney and DiCaprio would being risking their careers much if they spoke out now. Reply

some of these are really not surprising but others are really horrible Reply

Fuck each and everyone of them. Ain't even surprised about the AffleckS or Damon, Cooper, Taratino, Russell, Clooney or Pitt....Men always prove they aren't and never will be worthy of anything. I knew these fuckers would stay silent and remain complicit (fans are delusional if they don't believe that more than one actor, director, agent, etc was aware but chose to look the other way/remain blind) and if they seem too good to be true and are an ONTD fave I know for sure they truly ain't shit. Behind all that ferret on crack appeal ONTD throws their way, they always been exposing themselves through what they say and do, and especially what they don't. BEWARE OF YOU SEEMINGLY "WOKE" FAVES AND BAES. Reply

A lot of these guys are on social media sounding off over a bunch of shit all the time, so where the tweets and posts at...? Reply

Lin Manuel Miranda? You were supposed to be a good one. Got DAMN IT!!! Reply

Damn @ Colin Firth. Not really surprised by the rest. Reply

she sounds delusional and stupid



glad i said i have no idea who she is Reply

I have no idea who this has-been is and I'm gonna keep it that way. Reply

what a dipshit Reply

I'd say cancelled but I think it's been cancelled for a while already. Trash. Reply

wow... just, no words.. Reply

Go away. Leave us alone. Reply

Lmao, is that Bonnie? Reply

kween Paris Geller/Bonnie Reply

From Gilmore girls revival ! Reply

lmao Reply

Lmao iconic Reply

Paris is so funny. 😭 my fav on gg Reply

That was so impressive. I would have fallen on my ass trying that. Reply

her clothes have always been trash Reply

mte mom couture Reply

LMAO at this truth Reply

What a dummy What a dummy Reply

In some cultures, the way she is dressed in that picture is slutty as fuck, so does she think she's asking for it? Reply

mte Tik Tok Reply

Ding ding ding Reply

what the fuck?!



I think [Weinstein] is being looked at right now as a symbol and not necessarily as him.



what does that even mean? I'm pretty sure he's finally being looked at as the disgusting piece of shit he is. Reply

If this fucker wanted to cape for that shitstain she should at least do it in silence ffs.



What an absolute violently misogynistic comment specially coming from someone whose profit solely rests on her female customers. As if men are such basic creatures that can't contain themselves if a woman in their vicinity isn't wearing a "chastity belt". How tf is a woman responsible for her own torture. Should I cover myself with excrement, a mile long parka and gain 50 pounds of muscle so that men can't be bothered to rape me? Would that even remotely work?? Fuck off with this "boys will be boys" apologetic bulshittery. Reply

Your clothes are probably on sale at Bon-Ton for 80% so STFU.



To @dkny How many seventeen year olds have you dressed like they are, in your words, "asking for it "? https://t.co/oYyO9tfFKz pic.twitter.com/Fck0h5m13R — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) October 10, 2017

Reply

This tweet deserves a Pulitzer. Reply

Ohhhhhhh. Damn Reply

Tony is a national treasure tbh Reply

yes Reply

I hated him before this. Now I just can’t. Reply

Why did you hate him? Reply

Omg at the first reply



“I’d boycott it but there aren’t any TJ Maxxes in my area” daaaaaamn Reply

Go OFF Reply

