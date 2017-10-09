Donna Karan: Sexually Harassed Women "Ask For It" By Dressing Seductively



Fashion designer Donna Karan was interviewed on the red carpet at the CineFashion Film Awards in L.A. She was asked about the multiple sexual harassment allegations against her friend Harvey Weinstein.

“You look at everything all over the world today and how women are dressing and what they are asking by just presenting themselves the way they do. What are they asking for? Trouble."

"To see it here in our own country is very difficult, but I also think how do we display ourselves? How do we present ourselves as women? What are we asking? Are we asking for it by presenting all the sensuality and all the sexuality?”

She described Weinstein and his wife, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, as "wonderful people. Harvey has done some amazing things...It's not Harvey Weinstein, you look at everything all over the world today and what [women] are asking by just presenting themselves the way they do. I think [Weinstein] is being looked at right now as a symbol and not necessarily as him.”

