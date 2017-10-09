Donna Karan: Sexually Harassed Women "Ask For It" By Dressing Seductively
Donna Karan defends Harvey Weinstein, directs blame at women's "sexuality": "Are we asking for it?" https://t.co/9si585LUYA pic.twitter.com/edNFsrWDuL— Pret-a-Reporter (@pretareporter) October 10, 2017
Fashion designer Donna Karan was interviewed on the red carpet at the CineFashion Film Awards in L.A. She was asked about the multiple sexual harassment allegations against her friend Harvey Weinstein.
“You look at everything all over the world today and how women are dressing and what they are asking by just presenting themselves the way they do. What are they asking for? Trouble."
"To see it here in our own country is very difficult, but I also think how do we display ourselves? How do we present ourselves as women? What are we asking? Are we asking for it by presenting all the sensuality and all the sexuality?”
She described Weinstein and his wife, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, as "wonderful people. Harvey has done some amazing things...It's not Harvey Weinstein, you look at everything all over the world today and what [women] are asking by just presenting themselves the way they do. I think [Weinstein] is being looked at right now as a symbol and not necessarily as him.”
shame on everyone here shrugging it off or deflecting the blame to women.
Actor Daniel Day-Lewis, who won his first Oscar for 1990’s “My Left Foot,” told Weinstein, “There’s only one part of you that works — the ability to pick scripts and pick movies. Otherwise, you’re a complete disaster as a person.”
Hard time believing Lin-Manuel hasn’t spoken up. Hopeful part of me just hopes it was a standard PR reply without the celebrity being aware but I highly doubt it. They all know this is news so their silence is obviously a choice. But there could be more to speak out in the next few days. I hope at least.
I think [Weinstein] is being looked at right now as a symbol and not necessarily as him.
what does that even mean? I'm pretty sure he's finally being looked at as the disgusting piece of shit he is.
What an absolute violently misogynistic comment specially coming from someone whose profit solely rests on her female customers. As if men are such basic creatures that can't contain themselves if a woman in their vicinity isn't wearing a "chastity belt". How tf is a woman responsible for her own torture. Should I cover myself with excrement, a mile long parka and gain 50 pounds of muscle so that men can't be bothered to rape me? Would that even remotely work?? Fuck off with this "boys will be boys" apologetic bulshittery.
