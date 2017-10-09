SIMMER DOWN! The new dark single by @ionnalee is here!
ionnalee drops the new dark, spectral synth-dressed chorale SIMMER DOWN. This is Jonna Lee's third single under her solo name, previously releasing bops as the frontperson of the electronic music and audiovisual juggernaut project iamamiwhoami:
artwork photo by John Strandh, direction by ionnalee and John Strandh; in alliance with COMME des GARÇONS. Video is expected to drop soon.
Listen/buy in spotify/itunes/etc here
It's not my favorite song of hers but it's growing on me.
The song had to grow on me but now I really like it. Samaritan/Not Human are super strong lead singles so this one is a great gateway to the deep cuts of an album release.
i remember when people on here thought that she was christina aguilera tho 😂
Eivør kinda reminds me of iamamiwhoami
Hoping for (iamamiwhoami) stateside shows coming soon!