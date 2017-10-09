meanwhile

SIMMER DOWN! The new dark single by @ionnalee is here!

ionnalee drops the new dark, spectral synth-dressed chorale SIMMER DOWN. This is Jonna Lee's third single under her solo name, previously releasing bops as the frontperson of the electronic music and audiovisual juggernaut project iamamiwhoami:



artwork photo by John Strandh, direction by ionnalee and John Strandh; in alliance with COMME des GARÇONS. Video is expected to drop soon.

Listen/buy in spotify/itunes/etc here

source / source
