SIMMER DOWN! The new dark single by @ionnalee is here!

She released this on my birthday, I felt blessed.



It's not my favorite song of hers but it's growing on me.



Reply

Thread

Link









The song had to grow on me but now I really like it. Samaritan/Not Human are super strong lead singles so this one is a great gateway to the deep cuts of an album release.



Edited at 2017-10-10 01:20 am (UTC) Hey, happy belated birthday!!!! It was Jonna's birthday on the 3rd so it's a party all aroundThe song had to grow on me but now I really like it. Samaritan/Not Human are super strong lead singles so this one is a great gateway to the deep cuts of an album release. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thank you (I love that she and I have the same birthday week lol)! And yes you're so right! I just need a full album already, I'm so impatient. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i like this but samaritan remains the superior single so far imo Reply

Thread

Link

I can't say I've been digging her work as ionnalee, but I like what I'm hearing! I really liked bounty and kin, no so much Blue... Reply

Thread

Link

i haven't been keeping up with iamamiwhoami or jonna's solo stuff 😩



i remember when people on here thought that she was christina aguilera tho 😂 Reply

Thread

Link

Samaritan is MY SHIT. This one is a little boring to me but I'm sure it's a grower.



Eivør kinda reminds me of iamamiwhoami



Reply

Thread

Link

Hmmm I think I'm into this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

itsbeen84years.gif since the last time i liked her song, FINALLY. it's so weird how john; is in my top 3, if not #1 favorite song of all time, yet everything else she has released sounds meh to me. now i have a feeling this song will grow on me and by tomorrow i'll be obsessed. Reply

Thread

Link

she recently had a poll on her site or twitter or something, asking what cities you would like her to play at (i guess to get a general idea of fanbase).



Hoping for (iamamiwhoami) stateside shows coming soon! Reply

Thread

Link