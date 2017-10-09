Jessica Chastain refuses to work with Woody Allen and does not support Roman Polanski
She jumped into a convo between Women in Hollywood founder Melissa Silverstein and journalist Mark Harris to assert that she's not interested in working with Allen.
Also for the record, Ive never signed a 'bring Polanski back to Hollywood' petition.....— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) October 9, 2017
I always wonder if my faves are specifically avoiding Allen or if they just haven't been asked. Good to know with Chastain it's a choice.
she is really ignorant so she is bound to let people down eventually
What's the fucking point of this comment???
ohhh, ur a troll, got it.
(◔_◔)
concentrate on putting the focus on the men who commit the crimes and the other men in the industry who stay silent because they benefit from it. they're the ones who need to be dragged.
At the same time, again, I want men to be having these same conversations. Women are the victims, and also have to be the ones to fight back? Men just get to rapist/abusers, or silent? Men need to stand up and show that they want no part of this too. (Props to the last Weinstein post for listing many male directors who have come out against him-- I want more of that to be headline news.)
Seriously, it's so important that the Weinstein story isn't just about this single sick fuck, but the culture in general that allowed it to happen for years unchecked and that includes to collective willful amnesia about Polanski, Woody, Gibson, Cosby, Singer, and the rest.
Hopefully people keep demanding accountability from people with real power in the industry.
there's actually hope in this world
I'm glad she said that.
Why is this such a rarity?
Was this before or after it was known to the public?
Lauren E2/27/17 11:43am
I have a reliable source within the industry that he is absolutely, truly a despicable human. Apparently the world will never know half of what he’s done because his brother has taken care of it. Disgusting.
Joanna Rothkopf
2/27/17 1:31pm
I know this is more anectodal evidence about him, but he shot The Assassination of Jesse James in my city. A good friend of mine was a stand-in and worked with him a lot on set. He was very sexually aggressive in nearly all of their interactions, going out of his way to make her feel uncomfortable. She felt completely helpless since she was a lowly stand-in and he was en route to A-list celebrity. Seeing him win that award last night made me want to barf all over my TV.
I wonder when his skeletons will come out, hmm..
