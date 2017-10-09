Jessica Chastain refuses to work with Woody Allen and does not support Roman Polanski

She totally seems like an actress Woody would want to work with. I'm glad she won't! Reply

Jessica, please never let us down. Reply

she already has though. she said something "problematic" a couple of months ago and people were dragging her Reply

Well shit. I guess I need to Google. Reply

People get dragged for everything here though. Reply

equaling antifa with nazis, when a woman died protesting a few days earlier, is not "problematic", it is legit moronic. she deserved the criticism and the dumbass video of her crying and making the situation about herself did not help. Reply

Imagine a @SenJohnMcCain @SenWarren ticket. ❤ https://t.co/z9k58mSIPb — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) February 18, 2017





she is really ignorant so she is bound to let people down eventually

yeah let's criticize her in a post that proves she's one of the only mainstream well known actresses who are calling out not only Weinstein but Polanski and Allen as well *rolls eyes*



What's the fucking point of this comment??? Reply

and the most that tweet says is that she's anti-violence and a bit privileged. Reply

its a troll sis, dont entertain them Reply

Susan Sarandon has called all of them out but ONTD is too busy saying she is a "stupid bitch" to notice. Reply

you're really grasping at straws here. Reply

having certain aspects of a person deemed "problematic" does not invalidate everything that person says. the purity tests have got to stop. Reply

Account Created on 10 September 2017





ohhh, ur a troll, got it. Reply

i love jessica. she should be spared in the race war. Reply

oh now she suddenly won't work them.



(◔_◔)

Has she before? Reply

She claims she's never worked with an abuser before despite starring in Interstellar with Casey Affleck Reply

MTE Reply

if she stopped working with every single man in hollywood who was a sexual predator she'd never make another movie. she's making an effort and clearly starting with some of the most powerful players. literally no woman in hollywood would have a career if they refused to work with every rapist out there. also, y'all stay posting these comments when you don't even know if these actresses have been subjected to harassment by the very men you're mentioning. jessica has talked about having her ass grabbed on set by an actor.



concentrate on putting the focus on the men who commit the crimes and the other men in the industry who stay silent because they benefit from it. they're the ones who need to be dragged. Reply

I love this, because it shows that there are two distinct sides of "will work with woody allen" and "wont". The mushy middle of "idk!" Is ever shrinking.



At the same time, again, I want men to be having these same conversations. Women are the victims, and also have to be the ones to fight back? Men just get to rapist/abusers, or silent? Men need to stand up and show that they want no part of this too. (Props to the last Weinstein post for listing many male directors who have come out against him-- I want more of that to be headline news.) Reply

Good. On. Her.



Seriously, it's so important that the Weinstein story isn't just about this single sick fuck, but the culture in general that allowed it to happen for years unchecked and that includes to collective willful amnesia about Polanski, Woody, Gibson, Cosby, Singer, and the rest.



Hopefully people keep demanding accountability from people with real power in the industry. Reply

ITA so much. Reply

giddit Jess. some white people are actually good people. some



there's actually hope in this world Reply

I have so much respect for her, she seems like a wonderful, well-rounded person with a great head on her shoulders. Reply

I'm glad she said that. Reply

love haaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa Reply

Wow, finally somebody with a soul and some actual sense.



Why is this such a rarity? Reply

Yes she worked with Casey Affleck so whats her point??? Reply

Oop

Was this before or after it was known to the public? Reply

Way after, he was sued in 2010 iirc and Interstellar came out like, 2 or 3 years ago. Reply

After. They played siblings in Interstellar in 2014 and Casey was sued in 2010 Reply

rmfe Reply

Lauren E2/27/17 11:43am

I have a reliable source within the industry that he is absolutely, truly a despicable human. Apparently the world will never know half of what he's done because his brother has taken care of it. Disgusting.

Joanna Rothkopf

2/27/17 1:31pm

I know this is more anectodal evidence about him, but he shot The Assassination of Jesse James in my city. A good friend of mine was a stand-in and worked with him a lot on set. He was very sexually aggressive in nearly all of their interactions, going out of his way to make her feel uncomfortable. She felt completely helpless since she was a lowly stand-in and he was en route to A-list celebrity. Seeing him win that award last night made me want to barf all over my TV.

I wonder when his skeletons will come out, hmm..

I wonder when his skeletons will come out, hmm..

https://jezebel.com/i-know-this-is-more-anectodal-evidence-about-him-but-h-1792791498

yes, because i'm sure she had control over that casting decision. Reply

