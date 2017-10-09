Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Jessica Chastain refuses to work with Woody Allen and does not support Roman Polanski



She jumped into a convo between Women in Hollywood founder Melissa Silverstein and journalist Mark Harris to assert that she's not interested in working with Allen.






I always wonder if my faves are specifically avoiding Allen or if they just haven't been asked. Good to know with Chastain it's a choice.

