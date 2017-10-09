Trailer for 'My Friend Dahmer'

They couldn't get anyone better than Ross Lynch? Reply

idk who he is but he seems really great in this trailer? is he a dick? Reply

No he's not a dick lol, he was on a Disney Channel show for a few years which I think is what they meant by finding someone "better" Reply

sorry jeremy renner had a busy schedule Reply

i still can't believe this 30 year old man was playing a teenage boy Reply

Was his upper lip photoshopped out? Reply

Jeremy Renner played Dahmer before he was famous and he was amazing in it (which I hate to say because I don’t really like him). I’m intrigued by this. Reply

Renner did Dahmer too.



god they used to play this on IFC when I was younger and it truly fucked me up Reply

Wow, never heard of this. I want to watch it. Reply

The graphic novel this is based on was something. I wish it had steered away from speculation, especially when it came to things that were intended to elicit sympathy for Dahmer, but the notes/research included were quite interesting just by themselves.



That said, I'm even more uneasy about a movie than the graphic novel. I mean, not that this is the first semi autobiographical movie about a monster (or even just Dahmer!) but it doesn't quite sit right. Reply

One of the Wolff spawn? Pass...



This whole film is not necessary. Reply

Cannibal Dahmer?

Egads, why? Are there no starving screenwriters with decent stories to tell? Reply

I find Ross Lynch incredibly cute....woop @ my taste Reply

He is cute. I'm having a hard time believing Austin knows how to act tho. Reply

What the fuck is this shit, are they serious????



Do we really need a coming of story about an eventual serial killer???? Reply

Mte. We know everything we need to know about this sick fuck already. We don't need yet another film that ponders what "made" him that way, or who. The answer is nothing. These people aren't made, they're already broken. Reply

It's so unnecessary Reply

Yeah this is how I feel about it too. I’m into true crime from the perspectives of 1) how forensic science solves crimes and 2) the nature/nurture makeup of someone and how it leads to that person to commit such terrible crimes but I don’t feel like a sort of fictional coming of age story that may potentially humanize him in some way is necessary. He even admitted in prison that he should never be let loose because his uncontrollable compulsions would just cause him to do it again. We already know all about him. There’s nothing new to study.



I’m usually good and into documentaries as long as they aren’t terribly exploitative and sensationalist but even then I feel a little uneasy/guilty knowing that my enjoyment of those things is based upon something terrible happening to someone real. But when they’re done tastefully they also treat the victims with respect.



Edited at 2017-10-10 01:36 am (UTC) Reply

there's another ugly ass wolff brother? christ Reply

they were the naked brothers band sis, that's why they're still plaguing us Reply

nah, the graphic novel was enough, thanks. the movie seems like it’s trying to push the blame off dahmer. Reply

This turd doesn't deserve a movie, only the urn. Why does his story need to be told? Again? Reply

mte Reply

dahmer has been dead since 1994 Reply

lmaooo Reply

at least ross looks like he's doing a good job which isn't surprising Reply

Imma watch this just because I can't get over the fact Ross Lynch is playing Dahmer. Reply

Pete Campbell forever.



stop giving this fucker any more attention. the only movie about him I would ever like to see, is the movie about when he gets caught. I don't give a shit what if he was a loner during his teen years, that's not an excuse for his crimes. Reply

It's less "you should feel sorry for him" and more of an indictment of how no one saw the warning signs with him or did anything that could have prevented things from going the way they did. Reply

I read the entire graphic novel and it’s mostly the Author’s retelling of his friendship with Jeffrey when they were teens and how absolutely messed up Dahmer was and how no one paid attention to the warning signs that he would hurt someone. Reply

AWWW its nice to see the kid from PRETTYMUCH get work Reply

kristinwiigareyoufuckingkiddingme.gif



why can't we have a movie about his victims? remind people of their names. their compelling backstories. their voices.



oh that's right. because hollywood is so overrun with predators that they can't see beyond the forced humanization of fellow predators in the shit they create. Reply

"why can't we have a movie about his victims?"



How would you even do that? What would the point of the film be? Reply

To feel good about ourselves!!! Reply

why are you assuming they have compelling backstories? Reply

the concept of virtue signaling is mostly a farce but gurl...u virtue signalin Reply

Damn, people really hate this concept huh?



I really liked the graphic novel, it made it very clear that Dahmer was monstrous and showed tons of dangerous signs and the lack of intervention from the adults was fucked up. It was incredibly interesting to hear it all first hand from someone who was his friend right before he became a murderer. The movie probably won't be very good but I recommend the graphic novel if anyone interested Reply

Mte Reply

Yeah the graphic novel was great. I'll give the film a chance just for that. Reply

The graphic novel was a good read.



Not sure if it'll translate to a movie. Glad they cut the trailer a bit differently, cuz the first one I saw made it look like a comedy lol Reply

not interested in evoking sympathy for dahmer Reply

i'm from milwaukee and some of the victims families are super fucking uncomfortable with this movie, as well as the "cream city cannibal" tour that just started up recently going to each of dahmer's old haunts. just let this fucker rot already. i don't think this movie is necessary. Reply

aaah that dog in the trailer. :(



I don't think I'll watch this. What he did to animals and people is just too disturbing. Reply

