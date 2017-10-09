Trailer for 'My Friend Dahmer'
Jeff Dahmer (Disney Channel’s Ross Lynch) is an awkward teenager struggling to make it through high school with a family life in ruins. He collects roadkill, fixates on a neighborhood jogger (Vincent Kartheiser, “Mad Men”), and copes with his unstable mother (Anne Heche) and well-intentioned father (Dallas Roberts). He begins to act out at school, and his goofball antics win over a group of band-nerds who form The Dahmer Fan Club, headed by Derf Backderf (Alex Wolff, Nickelodeon’s “The Naked Brothers Band”). But this camaraderie can’t mask his growing depravity. Approaching graduation, Jeff spirals further out of control, inching ever closer to madness.
That said, I'm even more uneasy about a movie than the graphic novel. I mean, not that this is the first semi autobiographical movie about a monster (or even just Dahmer!) but it doesn't quite sit right.
This whole film is not necessary.
Egads, why? Are there no starving screenwriters with decent stories to tell?
Do we really need a coming of story about an eventual serial killer????
I’m usually good and into documentaries as long as they aren’t terribly exploitative and sensationalist but even then I feel a little uneasy/guilty knowing that my enjoyment of those things is based upon something terrible happening to someone real. But when they’re done tastefully they also treat the victims with respect.
I read the entire graphic novel and it’s mostly the Author’s retelling of his friendship with Jeffrey when they were teens and how absolutely messed up Dahmer was and how no one paid attention to the warning signs that he would hurt someone.
why can't we have a movie about his victims? remind people of their names. their compelling backstories. their voices.
oh that's right. because hollywood is so overrun with predators that they can't see beyond the forced humanization of fellow predators in the shit they create.
How would you even do that? What would the point of the film be?
I really liked the graphic novel, it made it very clear that Dahmer was monstrous and showed tons of dangerous signs and the lack of intervention from the adults was fucked up. It was incredibly interesting to hear it all first hand from someone who was his friend right before he became a murderer. The movie probably won't be very good but I recommend the graphic novel if anyone interested
Not sure if it'll translate to a movie. Glad they cut the trailer a bit differently, cuz the first one I saw made it look like a comedy lol
I don't think I'll watch this. What he did to animals and people is just too disturbing.