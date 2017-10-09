Gwyneth Paltrow & Chris Martin's former chef talks about cooking for them: "They eat nothing."
Chef Kate McAloon, who worked for Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin in 2014 before they separated, recently gave an interview on what some of the celeb couples she's cooked for eat.
On Goop and Chris:
"I had a brief from their assistants ... they eat nothing. They are very strict. They avoided any sugars, anything sweet, no dairy, just more vegetables. When I got there, I was trying to stick to the brief. And I realized as I started adding more ingredients in, they said, ‘Your food is getting better.' That's what happens when you eat more than grass."
Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom:
"[Miranda and Orlando] both love my curries, light chicken or vegetarian curries with coconut, as well as quinoa, salmon and vegetables. I do a chicken salad with a lot of fresh herbs and chia puddings for breakfast."
Courtney Cox and David Arquette:
"They used to have lots of people over every Sunday. Sometimes it could be 15 people, sometimes it was 50. Whatever the number, she always lobbed it at me and I said ‘No problems'. There was the one time I grabbed the olive oil instead of the tequila to put in Courtney's margaritas, but otherwise things were pretty good."
