Shawn Mendes Hangs With Buddy John Mayer
John Mayer-lite Shawn Mendes hangs out with...well John Mayer. This isn't the first time these two buddies hang, Last year, John and his "white supremacist dick" listened to a few songs off Shawn's current album. Mendes says, "I didn't get to work with him, but he listened to a bunch of the songs and gave great pieces of advice through the music and production and lyrics and stuff, especially on songs like Three Empty Words and Ruin and Patience. It was great to have him listening through it all." Check out a clip of of Shawn and John performing Treat You Better at The Hotel Cafe.
#VIDEO | John Mayer performing with Shawn Mendes at The Hotel Cafe. pic.twitter.com/zz6qH5Qc43— John Mayer Snaps (@johnmayersnaps) October 6, 2017
ONTD, do you approve of this "friendship?"
