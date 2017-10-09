LEIA FRONT AND CENTER WHERE SHE BELONGS Reply

Thread

Link

She's beautiful there. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

like the royalty she is Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn right. I like how the originals are the ones front and center. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the true star Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MFTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What time is the trailer dropping? Reply

Thread

Link

Supposedly 3am uk time, so in like an hour and a half. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Probably during Halftime for Monday Night Football. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not American though. I just wanted to know the time so I could figure out what it'd be here, but I got it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

When is the new trailer getting posted? Reply

Thread

Link

I would say about 7PM Pacific Standard Time Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm gonna get my life seeing fighter scene with red dirt (? Smoke?) Idk idc on the big screen it looks amazing



Wish we had a time on when the new trailer will drop Reply

Thread

Link

Yes, that's the battle I'm looking forward to! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Poe looks fine af. Reply

Thread

Link

Leia's expression makes me feel so many things in this poster, oh my days.



I googled when the trailer is dropping and it said about 3am UK time, so in 90 mins approx, butttttt my ass has to be awake for 7am to buy double bill midnight premier tickets for my bff and I!



SO.



Everyone enjoy the post whilst I try to fitfully sleep and set 3000000 alarms for tickets!



WHY RELEASE THEM AT 7AM!?!?! Unholy tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

I already got my tix for the iconic Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. There's NO PLACE in the world better than to see it there. It's magical for Star Wars fans. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'll fly to LA and put us up in a fancy hotel if you take me with you. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Well i'll just have to put up with boring old MANCHESTER ENGLAND, just the 2nd Largest IMAX screen in Britain :((( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I AM SUPER JEALOUS! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

too much Kyle Ron



Edited at 2017-10-10 12:39 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

IM SO EXCITED Reply

Thread

Link

This looks awesome. Love Leia being front and center. Can't wait for the trailer! Reply

Thread

Link

If you put a thumb over Kylo Flop face everything is better! Reply

Thread

Link

So annoyed that Alamo Drafthouse said they'd have a virtual queue and somehow the tickets for all the early showings managed to sell out before the queue started. Reply

Thread

Link

Early showings blocks are sold out to key buyers. Often times it's people like LineUp which used to be a StarWars movement first started at the Chinese Theatre in LA. It's unfair but I know they have done these sorts of buys through Fandango and currently with the Chinese and The El Capitan theatres. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they kind of have one.. i'm in the fandango queue now. also, i'm going to an 8 am showing so oop at me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love it. Red is my favorite color so i'm enjoying all the promo. Reply

Thread

Link

This is a beautifully composed poster IMO, it's like... weirdly symmetrically satisfying??? LOVE the red too~



Adam and Oscar <333 Reply

Thread

Link

Oh at Finn being smaller than Kylo but everything else looks awesome. I need at least one shot of my boy Finn awake this time lol.



Do we know when the trailer is airing? Reply

Thread

Link

My guess would be in about an hour. The game is still in the 1st quarter. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thank you :)) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Honestly I think this installment will be Finn-lite. We'll probably see more of Poe Dameron than Finn this time around.



It was pretty obvious when John had completed filming way before everyone else did. I expect he'll still be significant but will be in a bigger role for the third part. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link