STAR WARS: The Last Jedi (New Poster)
Check out the brand new poster for Star Wars: #TheLastJedi and watch the trailer tonight. pic.twitter.com/A4UGpYqoeW— Star Wars (@starwars) October 10, 2017
What time is the trailer dropping?
Wish we had a time on when the new trailer will drop
I googled when the trailer is dropping and it said about 3am UK time, so in 90 mins approx, butttttt my ass has to be awake for 7am to buy double bill midnight premier tickets for my bff and I!
SO.
Everyone enjoy the post whilst I try to fitfully sleep and set 3000000 alarms for tickets!
WHY RELEASE THEM AT 7AM!?!?! Unholy tbh.
Adam and Oscar <333
Do we know when the trailer is airing?
It was pretty obvious when John had completed filming way before everyone else did. I expect he'll still be significant but will be in a bigger role for the third part.
I need this trailer NOW!!!!