i don't like it... it sounds like she's trying to be a #rebel :/ Reply

Thread

Link

Ew this sounds awful. Reply

Thread

Link

This beginning made me think of Dev. Reply

Thread

Link

well there was a reason why it was unreleased

but i did hit replay Reply

Thread

Link

It's funny how you can hear how dated the production is....like it was very specifically "on trend" for an era that has passed. Reply

Thread

Link

Sounds like trash that Koda Kumi has been searching through for 5+ years now. Reply

Thread

Link

Her Fabletics commercial just came on as I clicked this...also this is bad. Reply

Thread

Link

It was... OK. Well, OK, not really. But it's Demi, so I'll have it on my Demi playlist and listen to it a lot, just not as much as her much, much, much better songs. Reply

Thread

Link

Lol, ITA...I might have liked it if it came out w/ Unbroken but it def didn't age well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link