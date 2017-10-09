Roundup: More Celebs Comment on the Harvey Weinstein Allegations

I feel like that's a really poorly phrased headline on Variety's part. It's almost clickbaity to phrase it that way. It makes it seem like she's calling the act of making such allegations disgraceful and appalling, Reply

Thread

Link

IA thats how i read it too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sit down, Kate Winslet. Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr? lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, I can't wait for the day of reckoning when all of these stars profiting (monetarily and for Oscar bait) off of fucking child molester Woody Allen will get called to task. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

THANK YOU! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right, a Roman AND Woody supporter. Fake ass. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

For real Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

with her outright woody support i don't even know why she bothered with a statement on weinstein. those two are birds of a feather. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wonder what she would say if a prominent person in the industry claimed to be abused by Allen or Polanski. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right? At this very moment she’s mounting an awards campaign for her Woody Allen film... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what did she do? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She starred in a Woody Allen movie in the year 2017 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

To add to the user above me she also in an interview this year defended working with both Woody and Polanski Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

OH NOW they're talking about it. where were they years ago?



and wheres Opera, the Kardashians, Hillary Clinton, Zendaya Coleman, Cecile Richards with their outrage over this??



why they so quiet? they only speak up when it's an issue thats convenient for them.



they have influence and platforms to reach millions but they clam up when they scurred.



shame on them!



Edited at 2017-10-10 12:23 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

yeah where's opera Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Maria Callas hasn't even commented yet smh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Zendaya Coleman Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You forgot Taylor!



She won’t denounce anything unless it’s in a suitcase imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Let's focus on the issue at hand. Everyone knew, stop trying to specifically point people out. You're just waiting to drag them anyway if they do say something. It's a larger systematic problem. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why are you naming only women? Where are the menz? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yet kate is working with woody allen... anything for that oscar nom i guess! Reply

Thread

Link

And Polanski. And just defended them a few weeks ago. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Doesn't her Woody movie come out this year? She just made her press tour for that movie hella awkward. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm really shocked but proud of Dench for speaking up, she's been buds with Weinstein for 20 years and he made her career. I mean literally she had no film career to speak of and he helped get her Oscar noms and turn her into the revered actress she is today.



Also I really like Kate Winslet and her statement is wonderful but I continue to be baffled at how she can square that away with her continued support of Woody Allen and Roman Polanski. Reply

Thread

Link

IA w all this comment. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Winslet caping for Woody and Roman while shitting on Harvey truly perplexes me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know I'm making excuses, but I always think part of it is the fact that she was involved in a predatory relationship as a teen and she never got to come to the realization that her boyfriend was a predator because he died when she was still really young and they were on good terms. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I think it's largely because Allen and Polanski didn't harm other Hollywood types that they care about :(



Enough people and people who "matter" spoke up against Harvey. Too few have against Allen and Polanski. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Coming from the girl who adores Woody Allen?



Bye basic Reply

Thread

Link

Glenn Close basically acknowledges that she heard about the rumors but he never acted like that with her so *kanyeshrug* Reply

Thread

Link

I think that is 90% of these women. I don't believe the "never knew this, never heard of it" BS when nobodies like me had heard he was a pig.. let alone someone in the actual entertainment business. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I find it hard to believe vets like Streep and Dench had no idea. It’s a convenient excuse.



Edited at 2017-10-10 12:29 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not to mention comedies used to shade him all the time? Entourage, 30 Rock, South Park, etc all made jokes about how gross he is years ago Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't blame women who don't say anything publicly because we all know what happens when they do, but actively working with these guys/defending them/not warning other women? For shame. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i side eyed that too. but at least she's not saying that her (alleged) ignorance of this is reason to not believe the allegations at all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I would actually rather them tell the truth than lie.



She heard the rumors, didn't happen to her, so she didn't care about it/didn't look to investigate.



Which is way better than "I didn't know and I didn't hear anything." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So long as he's not raping MEEEE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fuck Kate Winslet Reply

Thread

Link

These guys take the idiom, "Out of sight, out of mind," to an unheard of state of delusion. Reply

Thread

Link

It speaks to how manipulative and controlling abusers are bc you often hear "well they were fine with me so I couldn't imagine they were awful to somebody else. So I never believed the rumors." It's one of the many ways they get away with it without truly ever facing consequences. If you listen to Lauren Sivan talk about it she talks about how Harvey and her were having a great conversation and that he was lovely - then he cornered her in a private area. Then talking about how it clicked in her brain like "oh, so that conversation upstairs was meaningless and this was all to get me alone." Abusers can be some of the most charming people on earth. I think it's important to teach others at a young age an abuser is often not some stereotypical boogeyman.



I always think about that old piece about how we teach our kids that women are liars.



Edited at 2017-10-10 12:26 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

All of this: abusers purposely cultivate a "nice" side to the general public so that they can elicit the "but they were so nice to me!" defense if/when their abusive shit comes to light. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Glenn Close's statement is angering but also somehow believable. She's admitting her shame at turning a blind eye. Kate Winslet's statement is appalling. I can hear her in her fake accent claiming "I had hoped these kinds of stories were just made up rumours..." I bet you did hope that, Kate. But I also bet you didn't ask too many questions because you never really wanted to know. Reply

Thread

Link

Kate probably thinks the same way about Polanski and Allen, which would explain a lot. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Kate sis... Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That was a great read. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this was a really good statement Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well said, even if he isn't perfect. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fantasizing about Nightwing raping Batwoman until she's straight - nobody's perfect. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn. What a good statement. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

very good statement Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

weird that he didn't mention woody allen and roman polanski 🤔 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good that he wants to change something, but I always RME when men act shocked about their female friends getting molested and sexually harrassed. They know this shit happens all the time, they just choose to view it all as a joke when they hang with their bros. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Really good statement here. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

His responses to some of the comments on the post are good too.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so what meets kate winslet's criteria for guilt? fuck her, unless she apologizes specifically for slobbering all over allen and polanski's asses Reply

Thread

Link