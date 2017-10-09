Roundup: More Celebs Comment on the Harvey Weinstein Allegations
In addition to Meryl Streep's statement ealier today, a growing number of celebrities are speaking out on the allegations that Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed and abused women for decades.
Kate Winslet: "The way Harvey Weinstein has treated these vulnerable, talented young women is NOT the way women should ever EVER deem to be acceptable or commonplace in ANY workplace. I have no doubt that for these women this time has been, and continues to be extremely traumatic...His behaviour is without question disgraceful and appalling and very, very wrong. I had hoped that these kind of stories were just made up rumours, maybe we have all been naïve. And it makes me so angry. There must be ‘no tolerance’ of this degrading, vile treatment of women in ANY workplace anywhere in the world."
Glenn Close: 'I’m sitting here, deeply upset, acknowledging to myself that, yes, for many years, I have been aware of the vague rumors that Harvey Weinstein had a pattern of behaving inappropriately around women. Harvey has always been decent to me, but now that the rumors are being substantiated, I feel angry and darkly sad. I’m angry, not just at him and the conspiracy of silence around his actions, but also that the “casting couch” phenomenon, so to speak, is still a reality in our business and in the world: the horrible pressure, the awful expectation put on a woman when a powerful, egotistical, entitled bully expects sexual favors in exchange for a job."
Judi Dench: "Whilst there is no doubt that Harvey Weinstein has helped and championed my film career for the past 20 years, I was completely unaware of these offenses which are, of course, horrifying and I offer my sympathy to those who have suffered, and wholehearted support to those who have spoken out."
Kate Winslet Calls Harvey Weinstein Allegations ‘Disgraceful and Appalling’ (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/rx7bnUsxtv— Variety (@Variety) October 9, 2017
He financed the first 14 years of my career - and now I know while I was profiting, others were in terrible pain. It makes me feel ashamed. https://t.co/T0hInW7EqJ— KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) October 9, 2017
What Harvey Weinstein did was abhorrent. He admits he did it. Why should anyone be silent in their disgust and support for his victims? https://t.co/fh9TKUp0mA— Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) October 8, 2017
To be clear what Harvey Weinstein did was a disgusting abuse of power and horrible. I hope we are now seeing the beginning of the end of these abuses.— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 8, 2017
and wheres Opera, the Kardashians, Hillary Clinton, Zendaya Coleman, Cecile Richards with their outrage over this??
why they so quiet? they only speak up when it's an issue thats convenient for them.
they have influence and platforms to reach millions but they clam up when they scurred.
shame on them!
She won’t denounce anything unless it’s in a suitcase imo
Also I really like Kate Winslet and her statement is wonderful but I continue to be baffled at how she can square that away with her continued support of Woody Allen and Roman Polanski.
Enough people and people who "matter" spoke up against Harvey. Too few have against Allen and Polanski.
Bye basic
She heard the rumors, didn't happen to her, so she didn't care about it/didn't look to investigate.
Which is way better than "I didn't know and I didn't hear anything."
I always think about that old piece about how we teach our kids that women are liars.
