Tom Hiddleston Gets A Massage in the Bath
Tom Hiddleston got a massage for his new movie role!
He plays an evil lord (damn, what a stretch) in Early Man, a stop-motion pic from the creators of Wallace and Grommet. In the film, his character gets unknowingly massaged by a pig while in the bathtub.
The director, Nick Park, got into the recording booth with him and massaged Hiddles's shoulders to get the right sound effects. He says, “It was a strange feeling, massaging Tom Hiddleston’s shoulders and thinking how many people would pay to do this.”
Hiddles says of his massage, "It was odd… more physical than I had expected."
Where would you massage Tom Hiddleston, ONTD?
