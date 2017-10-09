Tom Hiddleston Gets A Massage in the Bath

Thinking of him as a sexual human being makes me uncomfortabe to be honest. Reply

Either way I hope his next gf makes him take five million showers before he gets to fuck her. Reply

Definitely after the Met Ball. During that weird PR tour, probably not. Reply

Neither of them seems sexual at all, despite their desperate trying. Reply

LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOO Reply

I thought an actual pig was massaging Tom in real life and I was all WUT THE WUT NOW.



I'm now severely disappointed. Reply

So did I, my emotions were all over the place for a minute. Reply

Leo & the bear realness Reply

lmao right I had to re-read it over and over Reply

What kind of low budget Black Mirror teas?



I miss Craigy Ferg. Reply

Me too. Reply

His & Megan's new series is now on Youtube! Reply

Massages are fucking amazing. If I had the money, I'd get one every week.



Two of my friends in college had taken a masseuse course (???) and taught us the basics, and we'd all take turns massaging each other shirtless when we were studying for finals. I believe it saved my life, or at least my psyche.



This was also an all-women's school, so. I guess the rumors start somewhere. Reply

Massages are so fucking amazing, I wish I could afford them more. My back gets so crazy knotted. Reply

He plays an evil lord (damn, what a stretch)



Lmao, OP! Reply

ew, wtf @ that weird-ass statement? lmaoo Reply

Where would you massage Tom Hiddleston, ONTD?

I remember when someone photoshopped a dick onto that popsicle and it was hilarious. Reply

akjadhajhjkhdhj Reply

ew



why does this exist! Reply

This movie is so fucking good. Reply

This gif still does stuff to me idgaf Reply

i liked this movie... i should watch it again Reply

Ok not to be an asshole cuz I usually don't come for people's appearances but Tom Hiddleston as Loki is probably the creepiest and fugliest look I've ever seen, and I've been puzzled for years about the Tumblr obsession with Loki and the fact that people read sexual fanfiction about him. Tom in real life isn't ugly, he's just average looking. But as Loki???? Double bag it. Reply

I assume the people who want to fuck Loki are the same people who want to fuck Alan Rickman's Snape. I don't get those people either. Reply

he was a cutiepie in the first thor Reply

WAS HE, though? Reply

Sis, people also make Butawhiteboy Cantbekhan into a sex icon. Tumblr has no taste. Reply

MY. THOUGHTS. EXACTLY. I was so fucking repulsed by his appearance in The Avengers that it drove me to distraction. I saw Thor for the first time like a year later and he didn't look bad but holy fucking shit, I've rarely seen someone who made me physically recoil as much as Loki in the first Avengers film. Reply

To me he looks like Data... I know there are women into that, too Reply

His over done eyebrows and cheekbones in that first movie are amazing ok Reply

Damn, OP. Stick with one Tom pic to frighten ONTD at a time! Reply

All pics of him are frightening, sis! Reply

ew Reply

