McDonald's Caves to Rick and Morty Fans

Yesterday I was hungover, walked to McDonalds, the staff seemed super disinterested in acknowledging me so I walked up and ordered a burger and fries.



I had no idea this whole thing was going on so I feel like they saw me, a young non-regular guy walking in and expected outrage and drama. Reply

nerd men are officially never allowed to mock women for their hobbies anymore Reply

Watch them do it anyway. Reply

They'll still do it and act obtuse because their show is just so much more ~superior and ~intelligent than anything that "stupid" teenage girls are into Reply

let's hope this is just a ploy to round them all up and gulag 'em Reply

i live in hope tbh Reply

Concentration camps are a laugh riot. Reply

I read an article about the police being called to the McDonald's a mile from my apartment - they had 20 packets of this sauce and a mob of people trying to get it. People are fucking nuts, but McDonald's was idiotic to do this limited edition nonsense in the first place. Reply

Someone on Twitter said the managers at their store put their stash on Ebay instead of giving it to customers. Reply

i would too tbh Reply

good Reply

smart tbh. fucking fleece these fuckers Reply

haha smart. nerd men should be taken for all they can. Reply

lmaooo Reply

I understand only having them in limited store locations but only 20 packets?!? That's some bullshit and if their goal was to make their employees miserable they succeeded. I would've called in sick for that shit. Reply

Lord. The people screaming for dipping sauce are probably the same ones who said "I didn't feel like voting / I forgot to vote" last year :P Reply

"I voted for Trump as a joke!" Reply

probably voted for harambe Reply

mte Reply

yup lol Reply

You know it. They think they're too smart~ to vote but they'll work themselves into a lather over fucking dip sauce that was on a stupid cartoon. Reply

My ex who loves this show didn't vote because "they were both as bad as eachother." They've should've filled these stores with carbon monoxide tbh. Reply

mte Reply

I can't believe some fool wanted to initiate a class action lawsuit lmao Reply

I keep thinking I should try watching Rick and Morty, but between Rick's constant burping (I'm apparently easily grossed out) and the entitled, whiny, sophomoric fans (the minority, I'm sure, but a LOUD minority) I just can't find the energy. I'll stick with Bojack for my misanthropic, middle aged, bitter main character needs. At least the fans aren't ass annoying and the art style is more appealing. Reply

This is me. I have seen one episode of R&M and it was all right, I guess, but the show just doesn't appeal to me. Bojack >>>>>>>>>>>>>> Reply

I know I’m in the minority but I do not get the Bojack love. I could barely trudge through the first episode. It’s all been done before. Just because the main character is a horse person doesn’t make it less self-absorbed and boring. Reply

tbh it is only enjoyable if you avoid the fandom completely. Reply

They've scaled back on the burping since the first season, so it happens way less now. Reply

The burping lessens as the show goes on. I love R&M but I can see why the fans turn people off. If I hadn’t started watching it yet, I probably never would. Especially after the way the fans treated the women writers. Reply

Don't engage the fandom. And the burping seriously tones down after a while. I don't even think I remember any in this past season. Reply

i was like you, i hated the thought of watching rick and morty but my friend suggested i start with the meseeks episode and i ended up loving it so much and gave the rest of the series a shot and ended up liking it. their fans tho...yikes Reply

Same. I tried watching an episode and I didn't see the appeal so I didn't continue.



My attention span is way too short where if it doesn't catch me right off the bat forget it. Reply

I still can't believe this even happened.... Reply

I can't believe McDonalds didn't anticipate this. As soon as I saw the website say, "Only at participating locations" then in bold "Only locations marked 'Szechuan sauce' will carry it" I knew it was going to be a disaster. Marketing fail.



But also, people are fucking OTT. It's just a sauce. The Rick and Morty staff were even kind of ambivalent to it in a video of them trying it. Reply

Yeah, I don't know how they thought having 20 per location was going to work. And I don't remember it being that great either but I was really small when it came out. Reply

They fucking anticipated it. They were banking on this happening. The brand was suffering because people want healthy options, so they saw this opening and took it. They created a frenzy and are now reaping the benefits of free advertising. Reply

this was probably already in the works



i was gonna post the reddit thread of this one guy that was talking about suing mcdonalds because they ~lied but he deleted lmao Reply

Lol, I heard about that idiot. I've been laughing at the R&M fans in the subreddit wondering if they've outdone the bronies in terms of being the worst fandom Reply

Yeah, that was a trip. I found it in /r/bestoflegaladvice last night and woooooooowww



The other amazing thing is how many people are calling that post + the video of that guy jumping on counter screaming about the sauce "plots to make rick and morty fans look bad"



Literally claiming false flag attacks on their fandom. I can't lmao



BTW, apologies if this posts multiple times. LJ is just timing out for me today Reply

The guy on the counter was staged, but still cringey. Reply

lmao i love bestoflegaladvice Reply

Considering the ebay prices on these RN I only wish I could've grabbed one to make some quick cash Reply

http://justneckbeardthings.tumblr.com/post/166232372972 He needs his ass whooped Reply

oh my goddddddddddddddddddddddddddd this is PAINFUL Reply

jfc these cretins Reply

i wanted him to fall off the counter and break his fucking neck. so his last words could be "pickle reeeeek" Reply

How fucking embarrassing Reply

That needs to be the first question on a date: Can you quote Rick & Morty ? If so, you are out of the running for being my boyfriend & please leave so I can enjoy this meal in peace. Reply

I couldn't finish this Reply

this is beyond embarrassing...tf is wrong with ppl?! Reply

I’m sure when he told his friends about this he said everyone was freaking out and yelling at him, when really they were all just either ignoring him or looking away with second hand embarrassment. Reply

jesus fucking christ Reply

I hate everything and everyone. Reply

I don't think I could have resisted pushing him off that counter. Reply

LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO



dying honestly Reply

I'm still screaming @ fans who asked McDonald's to reimburse them for gas. Shook by the entitlement! Also I see so many grown ass men losing their minds over this but you know damn well they're the same people who ridicule girls and women for lining up for things, loving boybands, etc. Reply

what the fuck Phil Reply

Really Phil? Over some sauce? Reply

Your ass can't afford gas? Maybe you shouldn't be going then. Reply

driving hours for sauce everyone. Reply

Because fuck the planet and all the fuel burned for a tiny packet of mediocre teriyaki sauce! Good job, Phil Chao! Reply

My god this sauce shit is annoying. The stans of this show are the worst. Reply

ita, every single quote from this show makes me want to die. It's so cringey. Reply

I love the show but the fandom lost me when they started harassing the female writers so bad, the creator had to go on Twitter and tell them to knock it the fuck off. Reply

