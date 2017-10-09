McDonald's Caves to Rick and Morty Fans
You spoke. We’ve listened. Lots more #SzechuanSauce and locations. Details soon. And that’s the wayyy the news goes! pic.twitter.com/ooIrbZBsOw— McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 8, 2017
After throwing a fit (threat of lawsuits, protesting, reports of violence, etc) about not getting faux limited edition Szechaun dipping sauce (some locations reportedly got 20 packets and workers were reportedly harassed), McDonalds will be bringing it back in December in larger quantities and at more locations.
source
I had no idea this whole thing was going on so I feel like they saw me, a young non-regular guy walking in and expected outrage and drama.
My attention span is way too short where if it doesn't catch me right off the bat forget it.
But also, people are fucking OTT. It's just a sauce. The Rick and Morty staff were even kind of ambivalent to it in a video of them trying it.
i was gonna post the reddit thread of this one guy that was talking about suing mcdonalds because they ~lied but he deleted lmao
The other amazing thing is how many people are calling that post + the video of that guy jumping on counter screaming about the sauce "plots to make rick and morty fans look bad"
Literally claiming false flag attacks on their fandom. I can't lmao
BTW, apologies if this posts multiple times. LJ is just timing out for me today
http://justneckbeardthings.tumblr.com/post/166232372972
dying honestly
