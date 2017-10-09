Promotional Stand-Ins give us a new look at Thor and Black Widow in 'Infinity War'
#AvengersInfinityWar promotional stand-ins give us new looks at Thor & Black Widow in the movie!— MCU News & Tweets (@MCU_Tweets) October 8, 2017
(via Instagram user vikermine) pic.twitter.com/DM18LzDxy5
- Promotional stand-ins for Infinity War have leaked showing the various characters, including Thor and Black Widow.
- Thor's hair is the same as it is in the upcoming Thor: Ragnarok, while Widow's sporting short
fake as hellblonde hair
SOURCE
R.I.P. her beautiful Civil War wig....[Spoiler (click to open)]fucking Tony making her go into hiding
I think I just miss the red tbh. Hopefully she goes back to normal in Part 2?
Ponytails. Give me ponytails.
I'm forever bitter we never got this look.
Stupid contractual obligations