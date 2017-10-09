Promotional Stand-Ins give us a new look at Thor and Black Widow in 'Infinity War'

At least Natasha's hair looks better than it did in that IW Comic Con poster. And Thor looks great too, I'm loving the shorter hair. Reply

Thread

Link





I think I just miss the red tbh. Hopefully she goes back to normal in Part 2? I think I just miss the red tbh. Hopefully she goes back to normal in Part 2? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol fair enough. It is a good look on her. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm so ready to drink the tears of Tony haters as he once again the best part of their favs movies Reply

Thread

Link

IKR Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's greyish or blonde? I can't tell. Reply

Thread

Link

I think its platinum blonde Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well ew. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't mind the blonde even though the red looks better. And I wish Wasp's costume had yellow in it. Reply

Thread

Link

I was just about to ask what was up with her hair.....thought it was supposed to be red Reply

Thread

Link

She went into hiding. Tony told her before the climax that Ross know who she is. She basically told him off and left. I wish she was in the final part helping T'Challa at least but....you know, she's a woman and we know how Marvel loves them women. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Idc what color her hair is they could at least give her a clip to keep it off her face when she fights -_-



Ponytails. Give me ponytails. Reply

Thread

Link

ooh I think a ponytail could work. maybe with two loose strands on each side, like Sarah Bryant from Virtua Fighter Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I'm forever bitter we never got this look. I'm forever bitter we never got this look. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

god i wish that was emily blunt Reply

Thread

Link

Ehh, I agree but at the same time Scarlett does a good job and she works well with Chris Evans. Still waiting for a recon of that whole "I'm a monster" BS tho.



Stupid contractual obligations Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her, Chris Evans and Jeremy Renner are the biggest casting flops of the franchise, so it makes sense for them to have chemistry. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Thor looks gr8!! I'm so excited for Ragnarok <3 Reply

Thread

Link





Since she's hiding, I seriously hope she goes by the name Yelena Belova as a nod to comics Black Widow #2 Reply

Thread

Link

I really want this to happen now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

good thing thorb ditched that ugly ass cape and that ugly ass hair. i'm cautiously excitet about ragnarok tbh. not enough to actually fork over cold, hard cash for a movie ticket, but enough to look out for a decent stream. Reply

Thread

Link

Mew Mew lives! Reply

Thread

Link

I noticed that as well, although I hope we still get that cool axe looking thing from some concept art that had Rocket in it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nat's got that Marilyn Monroe hair, apparently. I don't hate it. Reply

Thread

Link

Now that I look at it, its giving some Atomic Blonde style influence to me. I can live with it but she must go red again. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh god yeah, She's pretty as a blonde but the red is iconic. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is there a rule that Widow's hair has to be short for avengers movies? Reply

Thread

Link

I know I am being nitpicky but I wish her hair was long. Its why I love the Civil War wig so much. I'd even take that abominable Winter Soldier wig Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's 'cause she's gotta kick so much ass in them. I think it's cute though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought we were rid of the short hair once Joss left. Guess not. Reply

Thread

Link

Well we still have River Tam-I mean elegant gothic lolita Scarlet Witch instead of....how she is in the comics. Its also why I'm not pleased with Brie Larson being cast as Carol either. Its ageist. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why are they using the OG Wasp outfit that were promised but not getting? Such a tease. Reply

Thread

Link