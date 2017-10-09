Bucky/Nat

Promotional Stand-Ins give us a new look at Thor and Black Widow in 'Infinity War'



  • Promotional stand-ins for Infinity War have leaked showing the various characters, including Thor and Black Widow.

  • Thor's hair is the same as it is in the upcoming Thor: Ragnarok, while Widow's sporting short fake as hell blonde hair



SOURCE

R.I.P. her beautiful Civil War wig....[Spoiler (click to open)]fucking Tony making her go into hiding
