Lena Dunham Calls For Men to Denounce Harvey Weinstein
Opinion: Ignoring bad behavior remains the signature move of men in Hollywood, @lenadunham writes https://t.co/5G7vxeS5oH pic.twitter.com/BspXWNx4Wk— The New York Times (@nytimes) October 9, 2017
- In a New York Times op-ed, Lena Dunham argued that while Weinstein is the "most powerful man in Hollywood to be revealed as a predator”, his alleged behavior is “a microcosm of what has been happening in Hollywood since always and of what workplace harassment looks like for women everywhere.”
- Says this isn't anything new, and calls out Hollywood's treatment of Woody Allen, Roman Polanski, etc.
- Highlight:
Men of Hollywood, what are you sorry for? What will you refuse to accept anymore? What will you say to fill the void and change the standard? Are you afraid because you heard the whisperings but accepted a role or a position on a host committee or a glass of Champagne and a pat on the back? Are you embarrassed because you’re in a photo with him smiling broadly or because he gave money to your organization or introduced you to your girlfriend or earned you your Oscar nomination? Are you operating under the assumption that this is very sad but that it is not your problem?
Source
Unless she’s defending him now, then she can fuck off.
in Hollywoodeverywhere.
There. Fixed that for you, Lena, sis.
They're outside of the little "indie" Weinstein Oscar bubble so they're less personally involved, but they have big followings so it helps to have them say this.
https://www.facebook.com/jgunn/posts/10154616713786157
Clooney, Damon, Affleck, Tarantino, DiCaprio, Pitt, Crowe - actors / directors that have REAL influence and have worked with him. Their silence has been deafening while their female counterparts get shit on (some deservedly but still).
The story that Weinstein has been thanked at the Oscars more times than God was really something... lots of people have LOTS to answer for
This is also another good read imo
I feel like today at least I've seen real pushback on journalists who are trying to frame reactions around actresses, but when this story first dropped the glee about tearing down women was just something else.
I want every men who have worked with him to denounce him. They are the ones who should be held accountable for perpetuating this conduct.
Harvey should be getting the most damning consequences but with call out culture on the Internet, everyone wants to call out everyone else. We don’t always know the power dynamics at play and it appears (from the Damon story) that corruption in Hollywood runs very DEEP.
So just because Harvey may be getting his doesn’t mean the industry has changed and that there aren’t other Harvey’s wielding extraordinary power over women in the industry.