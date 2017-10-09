Lena Dunham Calls For Men to Denounce Harvey Weinstein

she ain't wrong Reply

mte

I'm with her on this shit tbh.

I can't imagine anyone wouldn't be.

I'm saying, she's normally annoying but someone finally said it.

even a broken clock is right twice a day and this one of those times.

mte

agreed

mmhmm

I hate how I have to agree with her FML.

@kate winslet and others. they are complicit

Idk if he's in a position of power over the women that worked with him, we don't know what he did to force them to keep their mouths shut about this.



Unless she's defending him now, then she can fuck off.

well, i was more referring to her working with woody allen, even after knowing about his crimes

yeah, this. people are lobbing names but we don't know the extent of power harvey did or didn't have over them.

kate has defended polanski and woody allen so even if she's coming after him on this she doesn't really truly give a shit.

In a post about calling out men you decide to drag Kate Winslet?

Someone needs to explain to me how a child can actulize molestation of her own baby sister? Like, I get that it was gross, and far from the norms of Western society, but, was she not too a child? Not even a teenager? Being curious and exploratory with our bodies is natural at a young age. I have a twin sister and we took baths together before we were teenagers. Showed each other our respective parts. It was innocent. If there is something more to this, do tell. I am all ears.

Children absolutely can molest other children, especially if they've been molested themselves. It goes beyond taking baths and showing each other your privates. Do I think what Lena did was molestation? idk, I'm still team 'she made it all up'.

Stop

Opinion: Ignoring bad behavior remains the signature move of men in Hollywood everywhere.

There. Fixed that for you, Lena, sis.



There. Fixed that for you, Lena, sis. Reply

Yep. I will say that I applaud Paul Feig and James Gunn who are both high profile directors who stepped forward to condemn Weinsten and call for top-down changes in how movies are cast and crewed so that women can have more power.



They're outside of the little "indie" Weinstein Oscar bubble so they're less personally involved, but they have big followings so it helps to have them say this. Reply

James Gunn? James "the green alien is a whore get it? its funny ha ha" Gunn?

https://www.facebook.com/jgunn/posts/10154616713786157 He talks about it here:

Scott Derrickson did as well, as did Kevin Smith (even if his statement was... weak, he at least said something)

blows my mind everyday that the guy who wrote tromeo and juliet works for disney now and is also mr. woke, apparently

Louder for the men in the back!

I wonder if this will truly change anything in hollywood with regards to sexual harassment? I doubt it will, but one can hope.

I agree totally. Also, didn't someone predict on here a few days ago that Lena would chime in on this too somehow?

I'm specifically waiting on people like:



Clooney, Damon, Affleck, Tarantino, DiCaprio, Pitt, Crowe - actors / directors that have REAL influence and have worked with him. Their silence has been deafening while their female counterparts get shit on (some deservedly but still).



The story that Weinstein has been thanked at the Oscars more times than God was really something... lots of people have LOTS to answer for Reply

Yeah especially considering Clooney always makes a point to seem politically aware. Damon won't say shit because of a story he helped kill years ago.

Ia

How bout this : I think she's one of the greatest actress of all time , me and her have had beef since Suffragist and I believe her https://t.co/5sV7vHST8j — Sydette (@Blackamazon) October 9, 2017







This is also another good read imo



WELP.



https://t.co/O7BB9HmyCY — Clarkisha Kent (@IWriteAllDay_) October 9, 2017





ita. I'm tired of women getting more blowback vs Weinstein himself. He's the abuser. Don't get me wrong it's important to call out his enablers but I am seeing some really pathetic shit from male journalists rn. Like Justin Miller getting dragged and Sopan Deb to a certain extent. Men will never face what women face. I also have to remind myself that I'd imagine many women in Hollywood are victims themselves - whether bc of Weinstein or a million other scumbags. I also thought this thread was really interesting and made me rethink/examine a few things. Abusers know who to exploit and how. They know how to read a room and judge the proximity to power and status with women.This is also another good read imo Reply

that thread.... yeah, ia. i've had abusers and they act one way with me and another with other people and i can see streep not knowing or harvey pushing that it's a rumor.

My dad was like that with my mom. I didn't really realize until my early 20s what he did - like recognizing how fucked it was. And this is a person who was my soccer coach for many years, coached my brother's baseball team, volunteered, etc and just really loved in the small community I grew up in. Abusers know how to charm, manipulate and give off a completely different perception.

ita. I'm tired of women getting more blowback vs Weinstein himself.



I feel like today at least I've seen real pushback on journalists who are trying to frame reactions around actresses, but when this story first dropped the glee about tearing down women was just something else. Reply

i read the first thread earlier and she is on point on everything.

Women are conditioned to believe harassment is something they should expect in any job. Many women may have not spoken up -even if powerful, even if they knew - because we are taught to assume that's just the way it is and we'll always have to face it one way or another. Because we have seen again and again how little things really change, because "boys will be boys" and they won't be held accountable for their actions. Harvey is not the exception, he is the rule. I honestly believe had this story broken out five years ago when people were less ~woke~ nothing would have happened to him.

I want every men who have worked with him to denounce him. They are the ones who should be held accountable for perpetuating this conduct.



I want every men who have worked with him to denounce him. They are the ones who should be held accountable for perpetuating this conduct. Reply

I agree. I only have issue and comment if an actress defends someone like Polanski/Allen/Weinstein.



Harvey should be getting the most damning consequences but with call out culture on the Internet, everyone wants to call out everyone else. We don’t always know the power dynamics at play and it appears (from the Damon story) that corruption in Hollywood runs very DEEP.



So just because Harvey may be getting his doesn’t mean the industry has changed and that there aren’t other Harvey’s wielding extraordinary power over women in the industry. Reply

