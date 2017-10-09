sza

Lena Dunham Calls For Men to Denounce Harvey Weinstein


- In a New York Times op-ed, Lena Dunham argued that while Weinstein is the "most powerful man in Hollywood to be revealed as a predator”, his alleged behavior is “a microcosm of what has been happening in Hollywood since always and of what workplace harassment looks like for women everywhere.”
- Says this isn't anything new, and calls out Hollywood's treatment of Woody Allen, Roman Polanski, etc.
- Highlight:
Men of Hollywood, what are you sorry for? What will you refuse to accept anymore? What will you say to fill the void and change the standard? Are you afraid because you heard the whisperings but accepted a role or a position on a host committee or a glass of Champagne and a pat on the back? Are you embarrassed because you’re in a photo with him smiling broadly or because he gave money to your organization or introduced you to your girlfriend or earned you your Oscar nomination? Are you operating under the assumption that this is very sad but that it is not your problem?

