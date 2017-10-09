Plus-Sized Model Ashley Graham Calls out Fat Shamers

Obese model? Is she that heavy?



I'm in the low 150s. 5'9". I lift heavy weights but I also love my sweets so, only mildly built looking. Reply

Yea people hear "obese" and think My 600 lb Life. Peoples perceptions are fucked. Reply

It's so crazy how warped our perceptions are Reply

do you know these women? ngl i find you posting their pictures here very weird Reply

man I was 5'9 (I lost an inch due to anorexia) and I literally looked like a corpse and almost got sent to an EDU for a few days to stabilize before the first treatment center I went to would accept me, and I weighed 138 at that point.



I'm huge now bc of autoimmune disease and hormone issues, I'm trying so hard to get small again Reply

"What do you weigh?" too much



anyway, fuck these haters. sport isn't just about loosing weight. she want's to do something for her health, that's awesome and completely her business. Reply

If that's the case then post all your other skinny supposedly fit faves who are also inhaling cigarettes and also liquor/pills. Reply

i don't know who this woman is so ofc i didn't know shit about here, nevermind whether she smokes or not. i frankly dgaf. smoking is bad, but doing sport it always good for you so good on her. Reply

I'm varyingly in the 120-125lbs range. I'm 5'2"-3" Reply

A lot. I'm fat. Reply

Have you thought about deleting your livejournal accounts? I know it's definitely a hard lifestyle change to make. Reply

Only for 20 years! I have PCOS and I really like food, not a good mix Reply

can ontd just masturbate and get all this wank out already, my god Reply

ONTD has been entirely too much today (but I can't look away lmao). Reply

mte Reply

OP lnows what the fuck they are doing. They were calling people fatties and giving unsolicited generic health advice in other posts today just like they are doing in this one. I hope this fat wank post dies quick. Reply

It's a very wanky night in the neighborhood Reply

Is every post today trying to start shit?!



Lots of Instagram (and Youtube and Twitter and newspaper) commenters are idiots, this is not news. Reply

Right? They're really trying, lmao. Reply

“Sunday night, obese model Graham.”



I’m surprised this post was even approved. Get out of here, OP. Reply

Right? ONTD is forming a current obnoxious group regularly making wank posts I call the Wankfest Bunch. Mistqueens, fka,cherryblossym. Then we have the wankfest trolls ready and waiting in the wings for these posts, again fka, iammerman, windblob, cherryblossym.... I won't put wavvy in this bunch cause I like her and most of her posts are interesting but she's starting to get tap in on the wankfests too.



Edited at 2017-10-10 12:12 am (UTC)

rme Reply

why are people actually answering the (tr)O(ll)P question lol Reply

ifkr? plus look at the way they're responding...i fucking can't.



Edited at 2017-10-09 11:59 pm (UTC)

its foreplay for whatever shit goes down at 2 AM, right when I make the mistake of wanting to go sleep Reply

Yup lmao, 2 am and I've twisting up my face at some of these posts on ONTD Reply

jfc the front page...its like wankapalooza Reply

It's so fucking insane that people think people who work out are only doing it to lose weight or stay a certain weight (same with eating healthy). Reply

Agreed. (My "nah" below is @ the post itself, it's transparent af.) Reply

for a woman, everything revolves around loosing weight, dontcha kno??? Reply

This is my mom. Whenever she sees me eats she spike why do you go to the gym and it’s like my life doesn’t revolve my weight. Reply

People can be such assholes to people who are just trying to better themselves. Why you gotta push someone down when they already struggling to get up?



My weight is being all over the place past few months...from 97(after basic training) to 114(current). :/ Reply

You just came back from boot camp sis? I lost like thirty pounds after I finished years ago.



Edited at 2017-10-10 12:17 am (UTC)

