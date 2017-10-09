Plus-Sized Model Ashley Graham Calls out Fat Shamers
Ashley Graham Calls Out Haters Who Fat Shame Her for Working Out: ‘I Love the Skin I’m In’ https://t.co/FXTA5Z7oLg— People (@people) October 9, 2017
Model Ashley Graham believes that working out isn't about losing weight, but about "health". Sunday night, obese model Graham posted several instagram videos of her working out. She later posted a text image to call out haters:
“EVERYTIME after I post a workout video I get comments like…’You’ll never be skinny, so stop trying,’ ‘Don’t workout too hard, you’ll get skinny,’ ‘You still need your fat to be a model,’ ‘Why would you want to loose what made you famous,’ ”
