Charlie Puth: I'm too successful right now to do 'American Idol'
Charlie Puth was one of the names in the mix to judge ABC's upcoming reboot of American Idol, before producers ultimately landed on Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan. Access Hollywood caught up with Charlie and asked what happened. In the video above, Charlie says:
"It was a choice on my end. Kinda where I am now in my musical life — I don't want to say that I'm on fire, but I'm seeing a lot of success all at once right now, and that success requires a lot of demand where I need to be in a short amount of time."
With that being said, Charlie says there is no love lost, adding that American Idol inspired him to become a mega-successful singer and producer who has had global hits such as See You Again, Attention, We Don't Talk Anymore, Marvin Gaye, and his brand new single How Long, which is available on iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, and everywhere music is offered now!
source
ONTD, are you seeing a lot of success in your life right now?
https://fotpforums.com/topic/140630-fotpexclusive-charlie-puth-exposed-as-a-little-trumpster/
🏳️🌈🏳️🌈🏳️🌈🏳️🌈🏳️🌈🏳️🌈
but suspiciously his brow didnt look like this a few years back
you never know with this kid
WHAT IS THE TRUTH?
Shawn Mendes was shaving him and his hand slipped :(
I have a similar scar on my eyebrow. Ooooop.
anyways do you know how long i thought his scars were just cuts in his eyebrows? 😁😫