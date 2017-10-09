Charlie Puth: I'm too successful right now to do 'American Idol'

Bitch where Reply

Thread

Link

He unfortunately just had a big worldwide hit in “Attention”. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol ikr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



https://fotpforums.com/topic/140630-fotpexclusive-charlie-puth-exposed-as-a-little-trumpster/ K Trump supporter Reply

Thread

Link

IDK what to believe. I've also seen a video of him on Snapchat with the Hillary filter on election day in the studio with Pharrell Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am willing to bet a lot of "vote for Hillary!!!" celebs are Republicans/dgaf and were just following their P.R. advice. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh snap Reply

Thread

Link

mte and i did read ONTD. Still, "who?" he sings or he writes/produces songs listed above? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nooo not this gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Really sis? You had to use that particular word ? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Literally saw 6 or 7 of him on my walk to work today. He may as well not even have a face. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

boy Reply

Thread

Link

he is so annoying... he knows how to make a bop though Reply

Thread

Link

sums him up, tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

🎶 ~it's been a looooooooong day without you my friend AND I'LL TELL YOU ALL ABOUT IT WHEN I SEE YOU AGAIN~ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What is this rumpus Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Getting a little big for one's britches, I see.... Reply

Thread

Link

That was my exact thought coming into this post. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm liking Puth's "ATTENTION" song . Reply

Thread

Link

what's up with that one janky eyebrow? Reply

Thread

Link

he got attacked by a dog when he was a kid i think Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He was mauled by a dog when he was a baby Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he got attacked by a lab when he was 3

but suspiciously his brow didnt look like this a few years back



you never know with this kid Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

exhibit a: the photos above



WHAT IS THE TRUTH? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Shawn Mendes was shaving him and his hand slipped :( Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He does it in honor of his cousin who has hair cancer. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So people can differenciate him and that Shawn Mendes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO.

I have a similar scar on my eyebrow. Ooooop. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nnnn...the delusion is real.



anyways do you know how long i thought his scars were just cuts in his eyebrows? 😁😫 Reply

Thread

Link





too successful?? bitch where? you had 1 song that did ok on radio when no one else released shit at that time, and then another song that still no one knows you sing they just know the song cause it was attached to a movie franchise & the death of a famous actor, gtfo puth Reply

Thread

Link

His ugly face is very charming and kind of endearing, actually. Reply

Thread

Link

extremely false. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree with you, and don't even find him ugly! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link