Salman Rushdie is critical of childhood gender transition

ANYWAY Reply

Thread

Link

LOL /post Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

HAHA Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOLLLLLL FOR REAL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hahahahaha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

king Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao what a surprise from this shit stirring attention whore. Reply

Thread

Link

ONTD, what are your thoughts on this issue?



Happy Canadian Thanksgiving!



Reply

Thread

Link

+ Columbus Day! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Indigenous Peoples' Day* Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thanks bb! Are you Canadian? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Happy Thanksgiving to you too!

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There are pros and cons about transitioning before and after puberty but there shouldn't be some blanket rule for everyone. People should decide what's best for themselves. Reply

Thread

Link

Not the user I expected. Reply

Thread

Link

Maybe its a second account? There are soooo many people here with multiple accounts I never have any idea who is who anymore.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hopefully someone in this post can actually answer this but...



What make someone a girl/boy?

From what I've been educated on it's based on feelings, and not biology according to trans people.

But what is that feeling?

I'm aligned more with socially acceptable feminine things to an extent but this isn't the reason I'm a woman, these things don't define my womanhood.



So what makes someone a woman? Or man?

Is it literally just wanting secondary sexual characteristics such as boobs, no hair, etc? Dysphoria?

Because even then, not all women fit into this box of a hairless hourglass figure. Reply

Thread

Link

Gender identity is made up concept with no coherent definition



Woman/man are not feelings they’re facts rooted in material reality Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

But surely the trans and nonbinary people feel differently if their identity is based off of their definition of gender and sex..👀

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

True.



I think if society weren't so heavily gendered, yes even in liberal~ spaces, there would be way less gender dysphoria if any at all. Sex dysphoria is an entirely different matter though. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link







[ Spoiler (click to open) ]



And a live stream that covers it and how she feels now: And a live stream that covers it and how she feels now: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WHN3GEeXMfs



Not an exact answer, but I really love the YouTuber ContraPoints. Here are a few great videos on this topic, and she is still discovering how she feels so they may seem hypocritical, but I also think seeing these helps understand more, as well: Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

There is no answer to this question that doesn't contradict the agenda that so many on the left are trying to push. This idea that gender is a social construct...until someone "feels" like a woman, or "feels" like a man. None of it makes any sense at all. Thats why I really do think we need a greater understanding of the psychology behind these claims especially when it comes to these young children. There is so much evidence showing that most of these people who transition regret their decision to later on, but the media pushes that to the back burner because it goes against the narrative they're trying to persuade us, the general public, to believe. A lot of these people would benefit from something more practical like psychological help. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I agree. Children should not be allowed to undergo hormone treatment or surgeries until their midlate teens at the earliest, if not age 18.



Edited at 2017-10-09 11:09 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

agreed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Agreed, though I can understand why a child with gender dysphoria (with the support of their family and doctors, hopefully) might opt for puberty blockers. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Agreed. Once you're over a certain age you should be able to do whatever you want with your body. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

agreed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I do agree. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought that was the general consensus? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

some people put their kids on hormones in their tweens or early teens Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Medical consent rules re children vary widely. When there's an age line, the age varies depending on jurisdiction. Sometimes there isn't an age line and it's based on whether the child is capable wrt the specific medical situation.



Edited at 2017-10-10 02:14 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Agreed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What about puberty blockers? I've read those help with dysphoria. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

meh. hormone blockers are no big deal. Kids shouldn't be allowed to get nose jobs or new boobs at 15/16 either Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they should be able to get hormone blockers at puberty and then decide what to do in stages as their social identities take more hold. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree. At that age kids (because they are kids) are not capable of making a decision of that magnitude. Hell we do not even trust people in the US to smoke until 18 and drink until 21. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"to put it crudely, if there’s a boy who likes playing with dolls and wearing pink shirts it shouldn’t necessarily mean that he has to have gender reassignment surgery".



He has a point there. You should be comfortable with your gender but you should be a bit more mature for such a hard process like transitioning. It's hard to make that kind of decision when you're 10. Reply

Thread

Link

"to put it crudely, if there’s a boy who likes playing with dolls and wearing pink shirts it shouldn’t necessarily mean that he has to have gender reassignment surgery".

he has no point here because literally no one is arguing this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

then why are those things frequently brought up as proof of the child being the wrong gender? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah mte I feel like that's something I rarely see argued and most would agree with that. I also feel like this assumption is bc of shit like Fox News and shitstains like Mike Huckabee. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jazz Jennings of the TLC show I am Jazz was advocating for her to undergo transition surgery at 16. She has already undergone facial feminization and breast surgery even younger than that. She is a pretty well known advocate for trans people. This is definitely an issue even if it an emerging one rather than something currently in the news. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ONTD, what are your thoughts on this issue?



Reply

Thread

Link

"to put it crudely, if there’s a boy who likes playing with dolls and wearing pink shirts it shouldn’t necessarily mean that he has to have gender reassignment surgery."



rme fucking obviously, bro Reply

Thread

Link

mmmh i kind of agree to some degree. I'll be curious just how many of these "trans kids" turn out to be simply gay effeminate/lesbian masculine. Said my piece and now il peace out :D



Edited at 2017-10-09 11:12 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Gender transition is not an easily available treatment so I highly doubt it is being offered to kids left and right. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thankfully, pretty much anything permanent is extremely difficult to get and includes at least months, if not years of work toward getting a doctor's approval to get it done, sometimes even if you "just" want to take hormones.

So, people have time to figure it out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

but its changing cause people don't want to seem like they are refusing someone their identity. Not many cases as of now but people as young as 10 are being allowed to take hormones. Considering some of the effects on overall development, that is slightly worrying. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

But more on topic, as far as letting children alter their bodies this just seems like a very bad idea, especially because theyre still developing.



Also whats the difference between a child changing their bodies via hormones to make them feel more comfortable as opposed to a child wanting a nose job, or ear pinning, or jawline smoothed down?

Children can be dysphoric about their faces and bodies.

Why are trans children okay for getting surgery specifically?



I'm not trolling just genuinely curious. Reply

Thread

Link

i think this is a tough subject because while, yes, there are a lot of advantages to transitioning when younger, there are also issues that could arise... it's a permanent life alteration that's being based solely off of a child's outlook on the world.





there are also some parents out there who embrace their child's ~gender norm~ exploration a little too hard, and i worry about those children and how they're handling it.



i know drag=/=trans, i'm using this example because it was posted to ontd, but a month or so ago there was a post about a child drag queen and his mother seem so overly invested in his drag that you could tell she was projecting her ~LGBTQ openness~ on her child. am i supposed to believe he came up with "LaQuiesha" (or whatever the drag name was)? am i supposed to find his drag love sincere when he met a grown drag queen and looked uncomfortable as all get out?



i think with parents like the one above ^, they're very eager to embrace their child's quirks and do whatever is necessary to "help" their child out of love, even though it truly could be "just a phase" or a simple interest in barbies and pink things. Reply

Thread

Link

yeah that vid was annoying tbh. it's like if we're going to criticize little girls being dolled up for pageants why are we so ok with a little boy becoming a drag star...i get that kids like to dress up but i think the weird showbiz aspect, being featured in videos, etc is rlly just their parents exploiting them and pushing them to take it from "hi i'm just a little boy who likes to dress up and put on mommy's make up." to "my names ~LaQuiesha~ and I'm a fabulous drag queen!!!!" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, the use of buzz words like "fabulous" were very clear indicators that it was the mother's doing. if i remember correctly, she was a make up artist, so it's not out of the realm of possibility that her son just liked to play with make up... like his mom. i'm completely convinced she took it to the next level and it honestly upsets me so much. this new generation of allies really try way too hard and it's super imposing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link













Im confused now I thought drag was under the trans umbrella/?Im confused now Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Some parents use their kids as tool of one-upmanship, which is tragic enough without roping gender identity and expression into it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I saw the video and I disagree with what you're saying. The kid looked happy and in no moment it seemed to be about gender? It was even mentioned that he was straight Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao, here we fucking go. wank posts, lists, or shit no one cares about is ontd in a nutshell.



on topic ia with some of the points this guy is making. Reply

Thread

Link

nnnn this bait



to put it crudely, if there’s a boy who likes playing with dolls and wearing pink shirts it shouldn’t necessarily mean that he has to have gender reassignment surgery. Until quite recently that would never have occurred to anyone, so I think we maybe need to just back off a little bit.

ngl ia Reply

Thread

Link

No one is advocating that boys who like playing with dolls and wearing pinks should have gender reassignment surgery. Wtf is wrong with you guys agreeing with his straw man argument as if he is saying something meaningful to the debate. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link