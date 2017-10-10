joan watson - rme

Salman Rushdie is critical of childhood gender transition



  • Rushdie stated that he has friends who have transitioned and notes that they seem happier, however, he does say: "to put it crudely, if there’s a boy who likes playing with dolls and wearing pink shirts it shouldn’t necessarily mean that he has to have gender reassignment surgery. Until quite recently that would never have occurred to anyone, so I think we maybe need to just back off a little bit.”

  • PinkNews comments that "Rushdie’s approach has been a lot more reasoned than others such as Germaine Greer."









ONTD, what are your thoughts on this issue?


sources: one, two, three, four
