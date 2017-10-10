Salman Rushdie is critical of childhood gender transition
Salman Rushdie makes gender reassignment warning https://t.co/EqNz09qTnv— PinkNews (@PinkNews) October 7, 2017
- Rushdie stated that he has friends who have transitioned and notes that they seem happier, however, he does say: "to put it crudely, if there’s a boy who likes playing with dolls and wearing pink shirts it shouldn’t necessarily mean that he has to have gender reassignment surgery. Until quite recently that would never have occurred to anyone, so I think we maybe need to just back off a little bit.”
- PinkNews comments that "Rushdie’s approach has been a lot more reasoned than others such as Germaine Greer."
Author Salman Rushdie on gender, Brexit and what he describes as a global obsession with identity pic.twitter.com/Ej36eDysUk— BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) October 7, 2017
Salman Rushdie who doesn't think #trans kids should get treated for gender dysphoria fuck him he doesn't know the pain of GD #peston— Sophia C Botha (@sophiabotha74) October 8, 2017
No, that's not true. There are American 13-year-olds on Instagram with mastectomies.— Jen Isaacson ☀️ (@isacsohn) October 8, 2017
What make someone a girl/boy?
From what I've been educated on it's based on feelings, and not biology according to trans people.
But what is that feeling?
I'm aligned more with socially acceptable feminine things to an extent but this isn't the reason I'm a woman, these things don't define my womanhood.
So what makes someone a woman? Or man?
Is it literally just wanting secondary sexual characteristics such as boobs, no hair, etc? Dysphoria?
Because even then, not all women fit into this box of a hairless hourglass figure.
Woman/man are not feelings they’re facts rooted in material reality
I think if society weren't so heavily gendered, yes even in liberal~ spaces, there would be way less gender dysphoria if any at all. Sex dysphoria is an entirely different matter though.
[Spoiler (click to open)]
And a live stream that covers it and how she feels now: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WHN3GEeXMfs
He has a point there. You should be comfortable with your gender but you should be a bit more mature for such a hard process like transitioning. It's hard to make that kind of decision when you're 10.
he has no point here because literally no one is arguing this.
rme fucking obviously, bro
So, people have time to figure it out.
Also whats the difference between a child changing their bodies via hormones to make them feel more comfortable as opposed to a child wanting a nose job, or ear pinning, or jawline smoothed down?
Children can be dysphoric about their faces and bodies.
Why are trans children okay for getting surgery specifically?
I'm not trolling just genuinely curious.
there are also some parents out there who embrace their child's ~gender norm~ exploration a little too hard, and i worry about those children and how they're handling it.
i know drag=/=trans, i'm using this example because it was posted to ontd, but a month or so ago there was a post about a child drag queen and his mother seem so overly invested in his drag that you could tell she was projecting her ~LGBTQ openness~ on her child. am i supposed to believe he came up with "LaQuiesha" (or whatever the drag name was)? am i supposed to find his drag love sincere when he met a grown drag queen and looked uncomfortable as all get out?
i think with parents like the one above ^, they're very eager to embrace their child's quirks and do whatever is necessary to "help" their child out of love, even though it truly could be "just a phase" or a simple interest in barbies and pink things.
on topic ia with some of the points this guy is making.
to put it crudely, if there’s a boy who likes playing with dolls and wearing pink shirts it shouldn’t necessarily mean that he has to have gender reassignment surgery. Until quite recently that would never have occurred to anyone, so I think we maybe need to just back off a little bit.
