10 Of The Most Hated Characters In Literature.





Ramsay Bolton

: Game of Thrones: Ramsay Snow is the bastard son of Lord Roose Bolton, known as the Bastard of Bolton or the Bastard of the Dreadfort. A depraved sadist, he is renowned for his savage cruelty: he openly rapes and kills peasant women for sport, tortures prisoners, and enthusiastically engages in the Bolton custom of flaying their enemies alive. He is described as ugly, with blotchy skin and dry, dark hair.





Bob Ewell

: To Kill a Mockingbird: Bob Ewell - A drunken, mostly unemployed member of Maycomb’s poorest family. In his knowingly wrongful accusation that Tom Robinson raped his daughter, Ewell represents the dark side of the South: ignorance, poverty, squalor, and hate-filled racial prejudice.





Humbert Humbert

: Lolita: Humbert Humbert uses language to seduce the readers of his memoir, and he almost succeeds in making himself a sympathetic pedophile. He criticizes the vulgarity of American culture, establishing himself as an intellectual. His ironic, self-mocking tone and his complicated word games divert readers’ attention from the horrors he describes. His skill with language makes him a persuasive narrator, often able to convince readers to see his perspective. These linguistic skills, along with his distinguished appearance, erudition, and European roots, enable him to seduce the women around him as well. Humbert has never wanted for love.





Heathcliff

: Wuthering Heights: Heathcliff is a fictional character in Emily Brontë's novel Wuthering Heights. Owing to the novel's enduring fame and popularity, he is often regarded as an archetype of the tortured romantic hero whose all-consuming passions destroy both him and those around him.He is better known for being a romantic hero due to his youthful love for Catherine Earnshaw, than for his final years of vengeance in the second half of the novel, during which he grows into a bitter, haunted man, and for a number of incidents in his early life that suggest that he was an upset and sometimes malicious individual from the beginning. His complicated, mesmerizing, consumable, and altogether bizarre nature makes him a rare character, with components of both the hero and villain.





