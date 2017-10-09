In 2012, Angelina Jolie offered to act as the bait to catch Kony


Found in leaked ICC documents was some interesting email correspondence between Angelina Jolie and ICC Chief Prosecutor Luis Moreno Ocampo.

In 2012 there was a plan for Angelina Jolie to personally lure Ugandan warlord Joseph Kony in.

Ocampo emailed her: “Apparently you can be embedded with the special forces that are chasing Kony. Can Brad go with you?”

Angie responded: “Brad is being supportive. Let’s discuss logistics. Much love Xxx.”


Angie apparently had the idea to invite Kony to dinner and then arrest him:
“Forget other celebrities, she is the one."
He added: "She loves to arrest Kony. She is ready. Probably Brad will go also.”

