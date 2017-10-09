In 2012, Angelina Jolie offered to act as the bait to catch Kony

The Kony 2012 thing was all bullshit though. Reply

Thread

Link

I can't even begin to tell you how much I fucking hate the Invisible Children organization. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I felt so vindicated in 2012 when all of that came out because I'd been side-eyeing IC since 2006 when everyone from Veronica Mars was getting involved lol. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I just remember how many people I pissed off because I posted about how much BS this thing was. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I went to a premiere of this new TV show Ryan Hansen is on and he kept going on and on about how awesome Invisible Children is and how much work he does for them and it was soooo cringe Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooooo what did I just read Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte 😭 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wow Reply

Thread

Link

movie plot? Reply

Thread

Link

It would make a good movie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Black Widow realness Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hft Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I already see Netflix scraping to get this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bad gal Angie Reply

Thread

Link

why do I have a feeling pretty soon here were gonna be hearing some stories about how Angie and Brad were complicit in enabling Weinstein... Reply

Thread

Link

nv



Edited at 2017-10-09 11:18 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

1. because this is an extremely OTT story that makes her look like a god damn saint



2. she's a massive player in hollywood and she could have participated in silencing victims, or knew and did nothing and there's proof, etc? people don't have to be his "muse" or in his movies to have known what was going on and did jack shit about it. am I saying there IS AN article or leak coming? no, of course not nor am I accusing her. im just saying I wouldn't be surprised by it with how weird this is and the timing and how other hollywood elite's on her level have been scrambling doing the same thing in order to distance themselves.



edit: saw your 'nv' but gonna leave up my reply just in case anyone else is like "but why".



Edited at 2017-10-09 11:20 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Brad is being supportive. Let’s discuss logistics. Much love Xxx

Reply

Thread

Link

She wrote this in 2012. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think they're acting perplexed on the tone of her replies considering the subject involved lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LoL, no I know, I meant more the "Much love XXX" when signing off on an E-mail about possibly being embedded to capture Kony. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

LMAO, I made this exact face when I read this additional bit on pagesix - apparently the ICC Chief Prosecutor Luis Moreno Ocampo was also crushing on Angelina and she basically ghosted him?





"Moreno Ocampo had his own fixation on Jolie. The prosecutor, who won only one case in his nine-years on the court, was ultimately even less successful with Jolie. At one point he sent her an e-mail: 'Dear Angie, I hope you are well. I miss you.' It went unanswered. When he heard she was ill, he sent an e-mail to her assistant confessing: 'I realize how much I love her.' The assistant replied Jolie had changed her e-mail address." Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Joan of Arc WHO??? Reply

Thread

Link

I wish that angelita1220 would come back and offer ha perspective on ~international relations.



Edited at 2017-10-09 11:24 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

i miss the one user here that LOATHED ange and would go on glorious rants about how she's a heroin-fueled brute and manipulative demon. they helped cement my unhealthy obsession with this community. the user was eventually outed though and the fun subsided. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





is this ad libs? i love ad libs is this ad libs? i love ad libs Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol perfect Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omfg who is this guy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aaron paul from breaking bad Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bless you! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this Captain Eo ripoff :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her savior complex is strong

Thinking there is more and more credence to the rumor they really broke up because she dreamed of climbing the ranks of UN, while he wanted to live a normal stable life raising all the kids in one place Reply

Thread

Link

Or, you know, it could be because Brad is a drunk who got into a confrontation with his own teenage son. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

brad pitt is an abusive alcoholic. thats why. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they broke up because he got drunk on a plane and put his hands on his teenage son. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think there were a lot of reasons for their divorce. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The rise and fall of #Kony2012 was one of the greatest internet things this decade tbh, Invisible Children had come to my high school like just a month earlier as well... man... a simpler time Reply

Thread

Link