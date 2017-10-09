New 'Halloween' Movie Will Ignore All Sequels
John Carpenter Says Next Year’s ‘Halloween’ Disregards Everything Past Original Film! https://t.co/zp17bvfHb8 pic.twitter.com/EpxKtYU8te— Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) October 9, 2017
- Previously co-writer Danny McBride (Eastbound & Down, Pineapple Express) said the film would follow the first 2 movies but expressed dislike in Michael Myers and Laurie Strode being siblings.
- John Carpenter has now said, "It picks up after the first one and it pretends that none of the others were made."
- Jamie Lee Curtis is set to return with Judy Greer possibly playing her daughter, Karen.
- No info revealed on how Laurie and Michael are reunited after 40 years but a small plot summary was released when Jamie Lee Curtis' return was announce: Laurie Strode comes to her final confrontation with Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago.
- John Carpenter is rumored to be doing the movie's score.
- Release date set for October 19, 2018.
Source
Please stick to music. <3
The only thing I'll credit him on is casting Malcom McDowell as Loomis. That was some good casting, and is as far as I go.
i just downloaded from a link that had all 10 movies in it, and started from 1, and was so confused as i went. i just finished the 8th last night, and i could've just skipped from 3 to 7 and not missed anything important. and now apparently i could've just stopped after the 2nd one and waited for this one?
i liked the 4th one alright, tho, i guess. so it wasn't a total waste
Its more confusing then Friday the 13th. At least Jason's back story never changed.
Danny McBride
New 'Halloween' movie
Seriously?
also, ontd, can you name me some films that take place during halloween (doesn't have to be horror so something like e.t. counts too)?
Edited at 2017-10-09 11:05 pm (UTC)
I want NMOES to do this.
I'm watching Slash on Netflix and its so good. Just putting that out there.
H20 should've stayed in canon. FOREVER.