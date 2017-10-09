queen

New 'Halloween' Movie Will Ignore All Sequels



- Previously co-writer Danny McBride (Eastbound & Down, Pineapple Express) said the film would follow the first 2 movies but expressed dislike in Michael Myers and Laurie Strode being siblings.
- John Carpenter has now said, "It picks up after the first one and it pretends that none of the others were made."
- Jamie Lee Curtis is set to return with Judy Greer possibly playing her daughter, Karen.
- No info revealed on how Laurie and Michael are reunited after 40 years but a small plot summary was released when Jamie Lee Curtis' return was announce: Laurie Strode comes to her final confrontation with Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago.
- John Carpenter is rumored to be doing the movie's score.
- Release date set for October 19, 2018.

