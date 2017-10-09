New 'Halloween' Movie Will Ignore All Sequels

awwh, i hope they can at least do a little throwback to the Danielle Harris films. I loved those as a kid lol. Reply

semi ot but the only movie I've ever walked out of at the theatre was Rob Zombie's Halloween and this post reminded me. I remember others walked out before I did lol. Recently I watched the original which I dug. Reply

That remake was just vile. Reply

Wowowowowowowowowow 🗣 Reply

Dear Mr. Zombie:



Please stick to music. <3 Reply

this mess Reply

Such incredible dialogue Reply

lmao the fuck Reply

I’ve never seen the RZ reboot—do you mind telling me why you walked out? I guess I’m mordibly curious. Love the franchise but I knew an RZ version wasn’t for me. Reply

Rob Zombie, for being some horror film fan obsesse, he fucking ruined what made Halloween creepy. He over explained and dug way too deep into the psyche of Michael Meyers.



The only thing I'll credit him on is casting Malcom McDowell as Loomis. That was some good casting, and is as far as I go. Reply

that was truly awful. too many unnecessary sex scenes and Scout Taylor Compton is such a terrible actress Reply

as someone who decided this october to finally watch all the halloween movies, this franchise is SO confusing.



i just downloaded from a link that had all 10 movies in it, and started from 1, and was so confused as i went. i just finished the 8th last night, and i could've just skipped from 3 to 7 and not missed anything important. and now apparently i could've just stopped after the 2nd one and waited for this one?



i liked the 4th one alright, tho, i guess. so it wasn't a total waste Reply

Its more confusing then Friday the 13th. At least Jason's back story never changed. Reply

Next headline: New "Halloween" movie will ignore all "Halloween" movies! Reply

lmao Reply

It can be like the Terror Train remake where they eventually were like, "Eh, let's call it 'Train' since it has nothing to do with the original at this point." Reply

I'm excited for this tbh Reply

co-writer

Danny McBride

New 'Halloween' movie



Reply

Danny McBride?



Seriously? Reply

edit: thought carpenter was doing this but i'm interested anyway. hope he scores it.



also, ontd, can you name me some films that take place during halloween (doesn't have to be horror so something like e.t. counts too)?



Edited at 2017-10-09 11:05 pm (UTC) Reply

Trick r Treat, Practical Magic, Addams Family, Hocus Pocus, Casper Reply

Does a miniseries count? over the garden wall!!! Reply

Spaced Invaders (others already mentioned some of my other suggestions) Reply

more franchises need to do this tbh. Reply

so agree with you Reply

I want NMOES to do this. Reply

omg that would be awesome! Reply

Good. Anything after 2 is trash. I know he didn't direct 2 but that film made me terrified of hospitals as a kid. (Yeah I watched the edited version on tv with the fam.) Reply

They did that with H20 and it was great imo. They should have just stopped there. Reply

most of modern american horror is t r a s h and i stand by that Reply

dumb. i mean scratch the 3rd and any of rob zombie's version, sure! but dumb. Reply

I'm watching Slash on Netflix and its so good. Just putting that out there. Reply

