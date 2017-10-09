Atonement Actress Romola Garai Says Harvey Weinstein Made Her Feel “Violated” at Age 18

God, poor Romola. That description sounds like a nightmare :c Reply

Thread

Link

how is his wife not like wtf and leave him? she just shrugs it off? Reply

Thread

Link

She likes his money Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I’ve seen others describe their relationship as a business arrangement. His connections got stars to wear marchesa. But now actresses are probably not gonna wanna wear marchesa so who knows. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I doubt she really cares. It may be an open arrangement with both allowed to fuck around. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

cause she's fucking trash Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She doesn't give a Fuck. Duh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A man who is that abusive and coercive in one area of his life is going to be that way in all areas, imo. He obviously does not value women. I suspect she has stayed for the same reason a lot of abused women stay. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she might just turn the other cheek when it comes to his harassment. she might legit have no idea he does this shit, or she just .. doesn't give a shit. who knows.



Edited at 2017-10-09 11:32 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's not with him for his looks or personality Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fuck any person in a position of power who knew he was serial victimizing women and didn't say anything. Reply

Thread

Link

for real Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Disgusting.



Kind OT - Sometimes I wonder if Lana’s song “Cola” is about Harvey Weinstein. Reply

Thread

Link

I’ve seen LDR mentioned multiple times in connection to this scandal. Does he also have power in the music industry? Why would Lana have anything to do with him? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There were paparazzi pics of them having lunch in Paris in 2012. The meeting seemed professional tho because it was in an actual restaurant and Lana was with her manager and sister.



Lana’s songs “Big Eyes” and “I Can Fly” were made for the movie Big Eyes produced by The Weinstein Company.



Edited at 2017-10-09 11:01 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

literally never realized that she was saying the name "Harvey" in that song. I thought she was saying "honey", I think? but now listening to it, it's obviously Harvey. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link













i know your wife and she wouldn't mind it is lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





She's always said the song was about Barrie-James O’Neill "I have a Scottish boyfriend, and that’s just what he says!" http://www.nme.com/news/music/lana-del-rey-142-1263832

Please don't make me imagine Weinstein tasting Lana's pussy.She's always said the song was about Barrie-James O’Neill Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ewww that just ruined the song for me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've followed Romola for years, since her early masterpiece theatre days and DDHN really fucked her up. Like really, completely changed the course of her career, really changed who she is and she's been open about all that. I'm glad she can finally name and shame Harvey Weinstein at least. Reply

Thread

Link

why dirty dancing fucked her career? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Producers on the movie told her she was fat and encouraged her to develop bulimia. After that she totally ignored Hollywood and strictly made films in the UK. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She's stayed as far away from Hollywood as she can. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I actually started paying attention to Romola because of DDHN and fell in love with her. Fuck the production of that movie fucking her up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I liked that movie. Oops. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Likewise <3 All the Romola love here gives me happiness.



I love the film because of her and Diego Luna's clear undeniable chemistry, pls put them in another film together, but what they said to her, like just fuck all of Hollywood for thinking anyone Romola's size is FAT. JFC. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

romola is everything. i will never forgive the bbc for ending the hour Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, it's so horrible how she was treated



thankfully she was strong enough not to fall into that trap and she got out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What a disgusting sack of shit he is. Reply

Thread

Link

he needs to be behind bars Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's great and I'm glad she can talk about it and name him openly now. Reply

Thread

Link





“I remember the feeling of seeing him opening the door in the dressing gown and thinking, ‘Oh god, this is a casting couch’. But I guess it’s now only as a much older woman that I understood what it meant. At the time I understood myself to be a commodity and that my value in the industry rested almost exclusively on the way I looked and I didn’t really think of myself to be any more than that.”



Garai said she had never thought to raise the incident until now because in the film industry people would be “shocked I even thought it was an issue”. Weinstein’s alleged behaviour towards women has been described as an “open secret”, and something Garai affirmed, saying he was one of the most notorious culprits for this sort of behaviour in the film industry.

This made me so sad. Romola is amazing and I hate that she had to go through all this.



Edited at 2017-10-09 11:02 pm (UTC) :'(This made me so sad. Romola is amazing and I hate that she had to go through all this. Reply

Thread

Link

But Meryl didn't know! It couldn't have been an open secret! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Poor Romola. :( I'm glad she's able to speak out about it now. Reply

Thread

Link

I've just come off watching Big Little Lies and I have this immense urge to shove abusive asshole men down a big black hole collectively with the help of all women and everyone ever abused.



Arrrgh. Reply

Thread

Link

besides harvey and woody allen and roman, i wonder how many more producers are out there who are like harvey? like why do men think it’s ok to abuse there power like this Reply

Thread

Link

Polanski and Woody aren't producers, they're directors.



Probably more than we want to admit, tbh :| Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

90% of Hollywood are predators. Directors, film producers, casting directors, even actors luring young girls to sleep with them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If you're a man in Hollywood, there's probably a 95% (conservatively) chance of you being a predator. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ROMOLA <3 <3 <3



Fuck Harvey so hard. Reply

Thread

Link

:( Disgusting. I just read the company is already pushing to change their name too. Rose is right - they need to all resign. Reply

Thread

Link

yes, i read that too. they're just gonna change the name and still be the same bunch of creeps. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I’m glad all these women are coming out. Fuck Kate Winslet tho. Sis you support Woody Allen and roman Polanski but you take issue with Harvey Weinstein. Reply

Thread

Link

Kate Winslet's press tour for Wonder Wheel is going to be bad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She’s a contradicting piece of shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they should blacklist woody allen already. it's completely ridiculous. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

im positive he did this to every actress that didn't have family in the industry or a powerful family like the maras Reply

Thread

Link

Ashley Judd came from a showbiz family, and he did it to her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link