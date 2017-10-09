Atonement Actress Romola Garai Says Harvey Weinstein Made Her Feel “Violated” at Age 18
This actress joins the growing list of women who have spoken about Harvey Weinstein's harassment on the record https://t.co/ZB30LKu4tD— The Cut (@TheCut) October 9, 2017
Romola Garai recalls how when she was just 18, she arrived at Weinstein’s hotel room at the Savoy so he could “personally approve” her. He came to the door in just a bathrobe. “I felt violated by it, it has stayed very clearly in my memory….The point was that he could get a young woman to do that, that I didn’t have a choice, that it was humiliating for me and that he had the power. It was an abuse of power.”
Garai says, “[I]t’s so well known in the industry”: “There are so many stories about him sending weird texts and harassing actresses, telling them he’ll give them a part if they come to dinner with him – that’s really really common.”
Kind OT - Sometimes I wonder if Lana’s song “Cola” is about Harvey Weinstein.
Lana’s songs “Big Eyes” and “I Can Fly” were made for the movie Big Eyes produced by The Weinstein Company.
i know your wife and she wouldn't mind
She's always said the song was about Barrie-James O’Neill "I have a Scottish boyfriend, and that’s just what he says!" http://www.nme.com/news/music/lana-del-rey-142-1263832
I love the film because of her and Diego Luna's clear undeniable chemistry, pls put them in another film together, but what they said to her, like just fuck all of Hollywood for thinking anyone Romola's size is FAT. JFC.
thankfully she was strong enough not to fall into that trap and she got out.
This made me so sad. Romola is amazing and I hate that she had to go through all this.
Arrrgh.
Probably more than we want to admit, tbh :|
Fuck Harvey so hard.