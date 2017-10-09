raz

Atonement Actress Romola Garai Says Harvey Weinstein Made Her Feel “Violated” at Age 18



Romola Garai recalls how when she was just 18, she arrived at Weinstein’s hotel room at the Savoy so he could “personally approve” her. He came to the door in just a bathrobe. “I felt violated by it, it has stayed very clearly in my memory….The point was that he could get a young woman to do that, that I didn’t have a choice, that it was humiliating for me and that he had the power. It was an abuse of power.”

Garai says, “[I]t’s so well known in the industry”: “There are so many stories about him sending weird texts and harassing actresses, telling them he’ll give them a part if they come to dinner with him – that’s really really common.”

