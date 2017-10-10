George Clooney: “Our little satellite is gonna fuck up some bad guys”

How celebrities interfere in the pursuit of global justice


The Sunday Times reports that the chief prosecutor for the International Criminal Court, Luis Moreno Ocampo, asked George Clooney for his help gathering evidence of atrocities in Libya during the 2011 civil war

Clooney co-founded a project that keeps commercial satellites above South Sudan to monitor for war crimes.

The Blacksea.eu reports that Lisa Shields, vice president of the Council of Foreign Relations (CFR),informs Ocampo of the first results in January 2011.

Clooney writes to her that “our little satellite is gonna fuck up some bad guys..heh”

Prosecutor Luis Moreno Ocampo contacted Clooney for his help in monitoring Colonel Muammar Gadhafi's regime

Ocampo reportedly asked Clooney "to put pressure on Gadhafi generals," but the actor said the satellite was not "sophisticated enough" to carry out the proposed operation.

“It will be great to invent a global system that everyone feel watched,” Ocampo says.


