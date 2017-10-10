George Clooney: “Our little satellite is gonna fuck up some bad guys”

this moron wants to run for prez doesnt he? Reply

This dude gonna run for presidency in 2020. He done went there now. Lawd. Reply

Better him or Oprah than Trump. If Trump runs again, the same morons that voted for him this time, will vote for him again



(and I mean that in terms of if we have to have a celeb run against Trump, sorry!)



Reply

It sounds like he is a member of F.A.G from Team America. Reply

i'm gonna need him to say something about harvey weinstein. if glenn close and meryl streep can put out statements, so can he. especially after all that bullshit about how he's proud to be out of touch. Reply

Apparently Kate Winslet also did which is laughable Reply

mte he's constantly speaking about how "progressive" hollywood is nowadays Reply

Matt Damon is starring in his new movie, I think? He can STFU and sit the fuck down and if he lets that stop him from saying something. I'm sure his people are currently locked in a room with Damon's people figuring out how to best approach this. Reply

Link

why? what did matt damon do? Reply

“It will be great to invent a global system that everyone feel watched,”



😐



Anyway speak up about your Anyway speak up about your #Fauxgressive industry. Reply

I mean... I can't knock him for this. I can knock him for other things but definitely not this. Reply

It's an incredibly clumsy, unethical, foolish, ineffective, expensive system that he put into place. Reply

Link

That's not how I view but fair enough. Reply

Link

so you actually think he's planning on running? Reply

Link

Even if he did, I doubt he would get far. The Republicans would dig up some shit on him that would cause a faux scandal and he would lose. Reply

Link

i think his wife has too much to lose from that.. he might run for governor tho i could see that Reply

Link

lol nah. you guys overstate the power republicans and downplaying the power of celebrities. Reply

Link

if i were that rich the last thing i'd want to do would be become a politician. i don #t get it. buy an island somewhere and live the good life, for christ sake. Reply

Link

No, but every time he comes out of private life to do press for a film, ontd claims this. I don’t even think this piece has anything to do with his film press. Maybe he will run for something, but I doubt it 🤷‍♀️ Reply

Link

This entire story is so wild, especially the part about how they wanted to get Angelina Jolie to take down Kony as a honeypot. Reply

Link

Fucking what? OMG brb, going to the sources. Reply

Link

Omg I just read that. Reply

Link

God, celebrity aid work in Africa is such bullshit. It's pretty much always harmful instead of helpful. Reply

Link

most of the time it's just a photo op anyway. they might as well go to a junk yard somewhere in los angeles, hire a few little black kid actors, dress them in rags and call the whole thing a sudanese refugee camp. get the actor there, shoot a few pictures and a little video of them looking concerned and you're done. Reply

Link

“It will be great to invent a global system that everyone feel watched,” Ocampo says.

tf? no, that's the farthest thing from great, you creep. how about we install a camera in your loo and see how you feel about being watched then. Reply

Link

Thread

Link

Celebrities are so megalomaniac and it is insane how so many in government enable them.



Also, isn't he close to several war criminals in the US? The hypocrisy is insane (but not surprising, especially coming from the International Crime Court which has never prosecuted a Western political figure ever. Apparently the only war criminals are in Africa).



Reply

Link

(but not surprising, especially coming from the International Crime Court which has never prosecuted a Western political figure ever. Apparently the only war criminals are in Africa).



This this this! Saudi Arabia is bombing the fuck out of Yemen right now and the Western world is like "meh - lets sell them some more arms". Reply

Link

didn't they prosecute milosevich and some other guy from that war? but ia with you, why isn't bush on trial? blair? there are a bunch of people in the west who should be made accountable for their crimes. Reply

Link

Africa and Eastern Europe are where the war criminals are. The superpowers in the West -- the ones that invaded Iraq and Libya and completely destroyed both countries, making billions of dollars for their ruling class in the process -- have simply stumbled into war and will never be prosecuted. The ICC is a fucking joke.



Between this and the Weinstein scandal, the Hollywood untouchables are finally being exposed by the pieces of shit they truly are. (Highly doubt this will gain traction though. War crimes and the ICC are obviously a touchy subject for the US bipartisan media). Reply

Link

Yes about milosevic but the difference is how war crimes are defined. Milosevic was on trial for ethnic cleansing. That war was during clinton, essentially run by nato, then milosevic was tried, which included clinton testifying against him at The Hague. The wars under Bush43, while foolhardy foreign policy, aren’t “defined” as war crimes, or crimes against humanity, etc.



Reply

Link





On 2 April 2012, Ocampo sends an email to the star of Disney’s ‘Maleficent’ and Oscar-winner for ‘Girl, Interrupted’. The subject line is ‘how to present a decision on Palestine?’ and attached are secret court documents.



“On Tuesday, I will decide that the Office cannot investigate alleged crimes in Palestine,” writes Ocampo. “Palestinian officials understand and respect my decision. The Israelis are also OK. The question is how to present this to normal people.”



Ocampo adds in an email to the American: “Just in case, I am attaching the decision I will take. It is confidential”.



What....!?!?!?



During his tenure at the ICC, the prosecutor failed to set up his own team to track the fugitives, yet he was committed to parallel private initiatives, which are subject to conflicts of interest.



To the staff of Invisible Children in February 2012, he suggests working with Angelina Jolie who, he claims, would love to be involved in chasing Kony.



Ocampo then makes a statement which is possibly ironic, although it is taken seriously by the NGO, and may even be sincere: “[Jolie] has the idea to invite kony for dinner and then arrest him”



WHAT!?!?!?!





This is a fascinating post OP! Thank you so much for sharing this. Reply

Link

The Palestine paragraph is disgusting and fucking wild. Not surprised at the fact the ICC head main priority was being close buddies with Hollywood A-listers (and let's not even pretend he was a singular case in the political sphere). Reply

Link

the whole thing is a trip from start to finish tbh Reply

Link

This fucking world we live in.. I could almost feel my brain melting trying to read these articles. Reply

Link

WAT Reply

Link

Moreno Ocampo invited Penn to a UN security council meeting on Sudan. While making plans to meet in a New York hotel, Moreno Ocampo mentioned he was deciding whether to launch an investigation in the Palestinian territories. Penn replied: “While you make the decision on Palestine, I’m embroiled in a decision of weather [sic] or not to go to get a steam in the hotel spa. Which is to say . . . I am very flexible today and tonight.” Reply

