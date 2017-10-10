George Clooney: “Our little satellite is gonna fuck up some bad guys”
How celebrities interfere in the pursuit of global justice
The Sunday Times reports that the chief prosecutor for the International Criminal Court, Luis Moreno Ocampo, asked George Clooney for his help gathering evidence of atrocities in Libya during the 2011 civil war
Clooney co-founded a project that keeps commercial satellites above South Sudan to monitor for war crimes.
The Blacksea.eu reports that Lisa Shields, vice president of the Council of Foreign Relations (CFR),informs Ocampo of the first results in January 2011.
Clooney writes to her that “our little satellite is gonna fuck up some bad guys..heh”
Prosecutor Luis Moreno Ocampo contacted Clooney for his help in monitoring Colonel Muammar Gadhafi's regime
Ocampo reportedly asked Clooney "to put pressure on Gadhafi generals," but the actor said the satellite was not "sophisticated enough" to carry out the proposed operation.
“It will be great to invent a global system that everyone feel watched,” Ocampo says.
(and I mean that in terms of if we have to have a celeb run against Trump, sorry!)
“It will be great to invent a global system that everyone feel watched,”
😐
Anyway speak up about your #Fauxgressive industry.
tf? no, that's the farthest thing from great, you creep. how about we install a camera in your loo and see how you feel about being watched then.
Also, isn't he close to several war criminals in the US? The hypocrisy is insane (but not surprising, especially coming from the International Crime Court which has never prosecuted a Western political figure ever. Apparently the only war criminals are in Africa).
This this this! Saudi Arabia is bombing the fuck out of Yemen right now and the Western world is like "meh - lets sell them some more arms".
Between this and the Weinstein scandal, the Hollywood untouchables are finally being exposed by the pieces of shit they truly are. (Highly doubt this will gain traction though. War crimes and the ICC are obviously a touchy subject for the US bipartisan media).
What....!?!?!?
WHAT!?!?!?!