'Larry Mouths Off to a Cop' Ep. 3 Teaser | Curb Your Enthusiasm Kudos to that poster who called [Spoiler (click to open)]the Cheryl/Ted Danson hookup last week
Also, ngl, I thought Marty Funkhouser was Bob Einstein's real name until recently. I always thought he was playing a version of himself like Ted Danson, Richard Lewis, etc.
it freaked me out when i made the connection
anyway, i'll have to catch up on this season when i'm in the right mood.