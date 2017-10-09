The Fatwa ep killed me. I didnt love this one as much but the hate fucking has always had me rolling so i was happy to see it back. Larry remains the absolute worst. Self sabotage is his middle name. Good advise to the sex worker though Reply

That spoiler was obvious Reply

i love how his disguise keeps making an appearance Reply

I loled a lot at Funkhouser admitting to asking Cheryl out behind Larry's back and Larry agreeing that was the only way to do it.



Also, ngl, I thought Marty Funkhouser was Bob Einstein's real name until recently. I always thought he was playing a version of himself like Ted Danson, Richard Lewis, etc. Reply

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Super_Dave_Osborne



it freaked me out when i made the connection bob einstein had a weird gig in the 70s and 80s as "Super Dave" Osborneit freaked me out when i made the connection Reply

Omg Reply

until curb i thought super dave osborne was a real person not a character Reply

I love this show sfm, and I'm not always sure how that makes me feel. Lol Reply

it kills me how hot i find ted danson as he gets older. he did nothing for me without the white hair.



anyway, i'll have to catch up on this season when i'm in the right mood. Reply

