Riverdale's Betty Cooper Makes 12 Hard Choices in Less Than 60 Seconds | W Magazine
Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper on Riverdale, has to make 12 hard choices in less than 60 seconds. The actress had to choose between the Backstreet Boys or NSYNC, Britney Spears or Christina Aguilera, Lizzie McGuire or Hannah Montana, Serena van der Woodsen or Blair Waldorf from Gossip Girl, Nate Archibald or Chuck Bass, Brandon Walsh or Dylan McKay from 90210, Jacob Black or Edward Cullen from Twilight, Betty Cooper or Veronica Lodge, Ryan Atwood or Seth Cohen from The O.C., Ashley or Mary-Kate Olsen, and Cody or Zack Martin from The Suite Life.
TAKE THAT was the real deal here
I can already tell this is a horrible person. bye, downvoting and reporting this video right now.
Praying for you and hoping you get better taste in the future
I loved her first album and Stripped and only got really into Britney when she released Blackout.
I only retroactively listened to them bc of the internet. Though I do vivdly remember watching the mvs for Everybody and Gone when i was little
I know that she's young, but she has some questionable taste.
Xtina
LM*
Idk the Gossip Girl series, 90210, or OC
Idk the difference between MK and Ashley besides their appearance
And I'd choose Zack although more annoying, he was more adventurous
Idk who this is but why does she think she was too young for the boyband era?
Maybe this girl just wasn't in the ~hype
Christina Aguilera
Lizzie McGuire
Blair Waldorf
Nate Archibald
Brandon Walsh
Jacob Black
Veronica Lodge
Seth Cohen
Ashley Olsen
Cody Martin
also she looks kind of like brittany snow here