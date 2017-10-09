Riverdale's Betty Cooper Makes 12 Hard Choices in Less Than 60 Seconds | W Magazine



Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper on Riverdale, has to make 12 hard choices in less than 60 seconds. The actress had to choose between the Backstreet Boys or NSYNC, Britney Spears or Christina Aguilera, Lizzie McGuire or Hannah Montana, Serena van der Woodsen or Blair Waldorf from Gossip Girl, Nate Archibald or Chuck Bass, Brandon Walsh or Dylan McKay from 90210, Jacob Black or Edward Cullen from Twilight, Betty Cooper or Veronica Lodge, Ryan Atwood or Seth Cohen from The O.C., Ashley or Mary-Kate Olsen, and Cody or Zack Martin from The Suite Life.

