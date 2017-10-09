Martha Broq

Opening of "I Love You America with Sarah Silverman" + Sarah Shares Clip of Show on Jimmy Fallon



Hulu shared the first five minutes of the new Sarah Silverman variety series, which features a song about loving America performed by the star herself.

She also recently shared a clip of the series while visiting the the worst late-night talkshow. The clip features her old father answering question while lounging by a swimming pool.


Have you warmed up to Sarah Silverman yet, ONTD? Will you be watching on Thursday? Fave Hulu show?
