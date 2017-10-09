The View welcomes Meghan McCain as their new co-host
After the sudden departure of Jedediah Bila as the conservative panelist of The View, we are welcomed with what was her rumored replacement Meghan McCain. She talks about talking to Whoopi off-the-record in regards to this job and how she will always be butting heads with Joy. She talks about her experience during her father's diagnosis and treatment.
They hit the ground running by talking about the VP Mike "Darth" Pence leaving the Colts v. 49ers game and the ousting of Harvey Weinstein from his own company as more details/evidence in regards to his scandal. Jason Ritter joins the panel to promote his show ABC'S Kevin (Probably) Saves the World and breaks the Guinness World Record for Most Hugs while on The View.
I don't get her thing about ~loving the flag~ omg Americans are SO WEIRD... like killing every other culture/ritual/ceremony but then going over the top x 100 for a piece of fucking fabric........
😒
it's not weird. Other countries have even bigger devotion to their flags and anthems than we do. We just have rights to bitch about it.
She didn't. Like every other Republican they have had, she will disagree just to stick to party opinion rather than using her brain.
Not true. Republican (now probably Democrat)Nicole Wallace was sane and brought a good balance to the table with facts and often took side against Tea Partiers.
this 32-going-on-45 year old D- fascist with a laughable hairline is a fucking freak.
And of course someone this delusional, stupid and misogynistic would feel right at home in the Trump administration.
Pretty sure if he'd jumped into, say, the Olympic women's 4x100 relay he would have been wheezing and staggering across the finish line in last place, getting lapped by all the women doing their cool down.
Edit; just saw that he was also in HS when it happened...Imma let my comment stand nonetheless because I could see him trying something like that even now
both sides are to blame for the genocide of an entire population
/he needs to die (he's a terrible writer, too. this sounds like it came from a 13 year old)
also why is horses on the list of modern inventions
Also, yes that video was gross.
Just that Europeans had no business coming over and colonizing.