The View welcomes Meghan McCain as their new co-host

Santa Rosa is on fire and the US remains fucked up. Another Monday i guess... Reply

She didn't. Like every other Republican they have had, she will disagree just to stick to party opinion rather than using her brain. They are going to be easy on her because her Dad is dying... It's a bullshit move for the View, especially since McCain has been in the news non-stop...



I don't get her thing about ~loving the flag~ omg Americans are SO WEIRD... like killing every other culture/ritual/ceremony but then going over the top x 100 for a piece of fucking fabric........ Reply

it's an ugly flag to boot. proof republicans are tacky and have no taste. Reply

and a ton of other countries have a red, white, and blue flag. no originality. Reply

Right? It's a fucking flag, not the country. Anyone so hung up on a piece of fabric needs a grip and a reality check. The flag doesn't represent who you are as a nation Reply

Some guy today was wearing a shirt like "If this flag offends you, I'll help you pack."



😒 Reply

I don't get her thing about ~loving the flag~ omg Americans are SO WEIRD.



it's not weird. Other countries have even bigger devotion to their flags and anthems than we do. We just have rights to bitch about it.



She didn't. Like every other Republican they have had, she will disagree just to stick to party opinion rather than using her brain.



Not true. Republican (now probably Democrat)Nicole Wallace was sane and brought a good balance to the table with facts and often took side against Tea Partiers. Reply

The thing is, people focus more on the physical flag as opposed to what it stands for. Megan pissed me off with her scripted comments about how she would have left too and I'm glad Joy called it out about people having the right to protest. Sarah Haines continues to be one of my faves with her remarks about it and how she will never know the oppression and disrespect that people of color in this country face. Reply

It's easier for people to devote themselves blindly to the flag and what they think it "stands for" than try to understand where literally anyone else is coming from. Reply

im not here for any republican spawn. Reply

Props to Meghan McCain turning her father's brain cancer into a business opportunity. Reply

Literally my thoughts exactly. Reply

I'm definitely not proud of even "going there" but it's undeniable. Reply

Respect da hustle! Republicans need coins too! Reply

Nepotism and opportunistic. What a combo. Reply

Yup. and then having the balls to ask why HRC couldn't just go away after her loss when she wrote a book based on her dad's lost bid. Reply

Meghan has zero personality. At least Jed had spunk. Reply

I miss Jed. Reply

I wish we would stop giving conservatives platforms to spew their bullshit. This is part of the reason why everything is such a damn mess right now, we give them too many chances to spew their stupid factually incorrect and heavily biased opinions all over the media. They don't believe in facts therefore they're not even worth listening to or hearing out, I'm just tired of it. Reply

omfg. Senior WH adviser Stephen Miller once jumped into a girls' track meet to prove men are athletically superior.https://t.co/Ue7WSjJJwl pic.twitter.com/Nxq8jmX2dH — Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) October 9, 2017





this 32-going-on-45 year old D- fascist with a laughable hairline is a fucking freak. this 32-going-on-45 year old D- fascist with a laughable hairline is a fucking freak. Reply

I know we talk a lot about Donald's advanced brain rot, but maybe we should also be talking about how this nazi, you know, maybe never had a brain. Reply

I bet he follows redpill on reddit Reply

Eater of Doll Hair with the hairline of an 85-year-old really thinks he's the master race lmao. Reply

lol I was just going to post this. WHAT IS WRONG WITH THIS MAN?



And of course someone this delusional, stupid and misogynistic would feel right at home in the Trump administration. Reply

LOL he thinks that proved something?



Pretty sure if he'd jumped into, say, the Olympic women's 4x100 relay he would have been wheezing and staggering across the finish line in last place, getting lapped by all the women doing their cool down.



Edited at 2017-10-09 05:54 pm (UTC) Reply

He probably also thinks that if women want equality men should be allowed to hit them. Reply

LOL he fucking would Reply

Wtf? If some strange man jumped into my teenage daughter's track meet I would call the fucking police.



Edit; just saw that he was also in HS when it happened...Imma let my comment stand nonetheless because I could see him trying something like that even now



Edited at 2017-10-09 08:01 pm (UTC) Reply

She’s a big girl. Reply

Months ago, Meghan was talking smack about Chelsea Clinton, telling her to shut up because her Mom lost, and somebody quote-tweeted to ask if she was sure she wanted all children of losing presidential candidates to go away. Wish I could find it! It was great. Reply

Is the principle here that daughters of failed presidential candidates should not be weighing in on current issues? Hmmmmm.... https://t.co/bGnm18VxIp — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) February 11, 2017





Daughter of failed presidential candidate tells daughter of failed presidential candidate to shut up. https://t.co/xPBnd9TkdC — Sandy Garossino (@Garossino) February 11, 2017

Reply

yessss I knew ONTD would come through for me on this Reply

Republicans are always the best at accidentally dunking on themselves. Reply

Potato head ass Reply

From @billoreilly's latest column........https://t.co/lMEjwLVWn0 pic.twitter.com/WS5M4VpBXp — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 9, 2017





both sides are to blame for the genocide of an entire population



/he needs to die (he's a terrible writer, too. this sounds like it came from a 13 year old)



Edited at 2017-10-09 05:43 pm (UTC) both sides are to blame for the genocide of an entire population/he needs to die (he's a terrible writer, too. this sounds like it came from a 13 year old) Reply

Both sides? SMH Reply

I'm so tired of this both sides bullshit. Beyond tired. It needs to end. I'd like to never hear that phrase again. Reply

I thought it was The Onion at first. Reply

that's me trying to write my history exam without studying Reply

I'm so tired of this both sides nonsense. There was no both sides. One side committed genocide, seized lands that weren't theirs for the taking to begin with and oppressed and murdered entire race of people and the other side merely existed and was in the wrong place, in the wrong time. Reply

Girl, your necklace is too tight Reply

I thought the same thing. It's not flattering at all. Reply

In honor of Indigenous People's Day, formerly known as #ColumbusDay: pic.twitter.com/Z9ver8f4nN — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) October 9, 2017

I know nothing should shock me and Ben Shapiro has always been racist garbage who used being a never-Trump Republican to pretend to be a principled conservative and make more money, but this horrifying. Reply

jfc



also why is horses on the list of modern inventions Reply

well, "contributions". modern horses aren't native to the americas Reply

I'm assuming because Spaniards brought the modern horse over to the Americas. From what I read there were horses in the western hemisphere in prehistoric times but they died out.



Also, yes that video was gross.



Edited at 2017-10-09 06:05 pm (UTC) Reply

I still stand by the fact that Ben Shapiro's entire career is him being mad he's short. Also lol remember when he fell for that Friends of Hamas story? Reply

I keep thinking "Parody, right?" while by now I should know that it's very probably NOT parody. Reply

Ben and Columbus were pieces of shit but let's not pretend that Natives were so peaceful amongst each other. They too were fighting for territory just like other human beings.



Just that Europeans had no business coming over and colonizing. Reply

