The View welcomes Meghan McCain as their new co-host





After the sudden departure of Jedediah Bila as the conservative panelist of The View, we are welcomed with what was her rumored replacement Meghan McCain. She talks about talking to Whoopi off-the-record in regards to this job and how she will always be butting heads with Joy. She talks about her experience during her father's diagnosis and treatment.

They hit the ground running by talking about the VP Mike "Darth" Pence leaving the Colts v. 49ers game and the ousting of Harvey Weinstein from his own company as more details/evidence in regards to his scandal. Jason Ritter joins the panel to promote his show ABC'S Kevin (Probably) Saves the World and breaks the Guinness World Record for Most Hugs while on The View.













