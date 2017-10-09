ONTD Roundup
For Sunday, October 8, 2017:
- Lauren Jauregui Responds to People Questioning Her Latina Identity
- Box Office Mojo: Blade Runner 2049 flops
- People are freaking out over Szechuan sauce
- Sam Smith spotted wearing an R. Kelly shirt after SNL appearance
- Taylor Swift Picks Up Her Promo Game
- Harvey Weinstein officially fired from The Weinstein Company
- Celebs react to Mike Pence throwing a tantrum and walking out of a Colts game
- ONTD Original: 20 Cryptids & Mythological Creatures Found in Movies & TV
Travel Back In Time And We'll Reveal Who Your Old-Timey Alter Ego Is
You got: Gertrude
Gertrude has plenty of suitors trying to snatch her hand for marriage, but she's uninterested. Gertie prefers to spend her time writing brilliant novels and drinking her dates under the table.
https://www.buzzfeed.com/katangus/your-old-timey-alter-ego?utm_term=.thBwp4Opn#.mtLd6BZ6a
Effie is a widow three times over, and all of her husbands have died under, let's say, "mysterious circumstances." But she's escaped the law every time, and now she's settled in a new town with a fresh bottle of cyanide and an all-new target in her sights.
L M A O
Whitley's just an old knickerbocker looking for the right lady to court, but so far none have responded to his telegrams.
this is hurtful.
Grover hates his name, because everyone's always asking if he's related to President Grover Cleveland. "That's not how first names work," he keeps telling people, but they just laugh at him.
bahahahahaha
Myrtle is having a passionate love affair with a man across the country — but they've only exchanged letters and never met. But she holds out hope that one they will (gasp!) hold hands.
Very cool.
Ida is the muse for all of the most celebrated artists and musicians in society, but little to they know that in her spare time, she's working to overthrow the patriarchy.
CACKLING
Florian was the maî·tre d' at the Hotel Belleclaire; he knew all of his customers' secrets and traded them like currency.
I need to work for Buzzfeed. Their shit is so stupid.
Reminds me of my online days in middle school.
Why does this sound accurate?
Ida is the muse for all of the most celebrated artists and musicians in society, but little to they know that in her spare time, she's working to overthrow the patriarchy.
lol my name is Flora so this is perfect
im happy. happy monday babes! :*
i woke up this morning choking, and eyes watering. hope everyone is okay :(
build a pc with me, terry 🙏🏽
hope everyone is having a great october!
already copped my costume, put up decorations and joined a drinking contest at octoberfest.
Song of the Day: 5ive - When the Lights Go Out
teen-pop / 1998
Edited at 2017-10-09 05:22 pm (UTC)
Teen Wolf - Sciles
I talked to someone this weekend who did actually crack a rib from coughing when she had bronchitis! I didn't realize that could happen...I'm lucky it hasn't been quite that bad for me D: How long did it take you to get over yours? I've had it 2.5 weeks now but didn't get diagnosed until a week ago and the doc put me on antibiotics, a steroid, and an inhaler, and I've finished all my prescribed doses. I was feeling better Wednesday-Friday but then it started coming back :(
Whilst there is no doubt that Harvey Weinstein has helped and championed my film career for the past 20 years, I was completely unaware of these offences which are, of course, horrifying, and I offer my sympathy to those who have suffered, and wholehearted support to those who have spoken out.
http://www.newsweek.com/exclusive-judi-dench-who-has-harvey-weinstein-tattoo-her-butt-says-sexual-680815
Still waiting for ANY of his male collaborators to say something. Quentin Tarantino, Robert Rodriguez, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck you can't hide forever.
good on her for speaking up, even if i don't believe anyone who says they didn't know
I love her, good for speaking out. Take notes MERYL.
Fall / Halloween film recs
and ofc taika's movie because infinite reasons
Re: Fall / Halloween film recs