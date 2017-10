Psych: The Movie - What We Learned at New York Comic Con + NYCC Psych Panel

Big changes are coming to #Psych in the reunion movie https://t.co/VugyCwhEc8 — Vulture (@vulture) October 8, 2017

The cast of Psych was at New York Comic Con this weekend and previewed the first 20 minutes of the movie which will air December 7 on USA.- The Psych office is now in San Francisco and has new business name, Psychphrancisco.- Three years have gone by since they moved from Santa Barbara.- The plot for the movie starts with the murder of Juliet's SFPD partner.- Zachary Levi will have a British accent to portray the villain of the movie Thin White Duke.- In the series finale's last scene a thief stole Juliet's engagement ring. It has been three years and Shawn hasn't replaced it. Chief Vick tells Juliet maybe she and Shawn aren't meant to be. "Marriage is never going to be the right choice for you ... maybe your goals and his goals aren't just gonna line up in the end. It's easy to notice that you don't wear a ring."- Chief Vick's daughter might become an important side-plot. In the beginning of the movie Juliet and her partner catch a shoplifter who turns out to be the teenage daughter of Chief Vick.- John Cena returns as Juliet's brother.