Psych: The Movie - What We Learned at New York Comic Con + NYCC Psych Panel

whattttt why the hell aren't they married, that's such a bullshit reason to be like oh yeah they never got the ring back so they just didn't get married?

Well, that's a bit weird. Shawn was so committed to the big gesture in the finale and yet he didn't replace the ring? Plus, you don't need a ring to get married.



I wonder if Monk will make a cameo hehe?



Honestly, part of me still would have loved him ending up with Gus lmao I think it's weird that that isn't a bigger ship in the fandom. Like people ship TF out of Sherlock/Watson and House/Wilson but not Shawn/Gus?

Fandom couldn't see them as anything but friends ~for some reason~ but shipped the fuck out of Shawn and Lassie.

So transparent, ugh.



I NEED a Monk cameo! Especially after that reference!

I am a certified crazy Shawn/Gus shipper. I can tolerate Shawn and Juliet but it takes a lot out of me.

i am so ridiculously happy about this movie!!!! YAAAAAAAAAAAAASSSSS

Wait what. How is Vick's daughter a teenager already. Idc if Shawn and Juliet aren't married, marriage is dumb and ruins relationships tbh but why is Chief Vick hating on them?

I wanted Cary Elwes back :(

SAME

Me too so much!!! :(

I'm pretty sure I read somewhere that he'll be back.

I wish Zachary Levi wasn't in this, he just annoys the fuck out of me

