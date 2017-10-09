Eminem's new single out this week, album out next month
Per Hits Daily Double, Eminem will be releasing the lead single from his 9th album this Friday. The single is titled "Revenge" and will be featuring P!nk. He will reportedly release his album next month on the 17th, a week after Taylor Swift's "reputation".
source
She could start recycling her own albums, honestly.
Eminem? Feat. Pink?? Too homophobic
His song has been on the radio SO much. I just don't get it. Everything about him is so fucking boring.