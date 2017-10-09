how is same smith a superstar? Reply

His debut album opened to great numbers. Has sold 4.4 million sps. And he won a bunch of grammys. Reply

but who listens to him when he's not putting out new stuff? idt he's been around long enough to be considered a superstar, tbh Reply

Why does Pink even exist? Reply

I'm so confused lol you mean Sam Smith? Reply

You're not the Eminem OP. Reply

Theres a resident Eminem stan here Reply

came here to say this Reply

Mte Reply

Reminder former and current fatties, cardio alone is NOT GOING TO MAKE YOU LOOK CUTE. You need to hit the weights and start eating protein and carbs etc. Reply

Has Eminem morphed into Sam Smith? Reply

can't think of a more vile collab than eminem and pink Reply

Lmaooo A+, love this gif. Reply

Imo Sam Smith looked better with a little more weight on him Reply

i was like eminem.... feat. sam smith...? Reply

Him and Gaga need to hide their faces on album covers. Reply

The title and that picture had me very confused for a minute Reply

When my scroll stopped before I got to Sam Smith's eyes I'd think it was Wayne Rooney.



Edited at 2017-10-09 04:42 pm (UTC) Reply

A taylor vs. eminem chart battle woulda been interesting Reply

I would've bought Eminems album.....then returned it to Target a week later, just to see ha lose. Reply

Lmao Reply

I can't stand any of these three demons. Trash, garbage and rubbish. Reply

i thought that was halsey in the gif for a hot sec Reply

Halsey wishes she was that environmentally conscious!

She could start recycling her own albums, honestly. Reply

lol me too Reply

Eminem? Feat. Pink?? Too homophobic Reply

Thought there was a joke here - read Eminem but saw Same Smiths face.



His song has been on the radio SO much. I just don't get it. Everything about him is so fucking boring. Reply

