Promo for Outlander (Starz) 3x06 - A. Malcolm

THE END SCENE HAD ME IN STITCHES LOOOOOL

What a drawn out episode, but those last 3 minutes made it worth it.

Not next week. We have to wait two weeks.

nooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo

Why? I thought it would continue without any breaks for an entire season

Thread



First thing my mom said to me this mourning was about how great the ep was lol

I was in tears for the last 3 minutes... then busted out laughing at the final 5 seconds.



I DONT WANNA WAIT TWO WEEKS





(Still fucking HATE Bree... horrible actress, ugh)



Edited at 2017-10-09 04:39 pm (UTC)

It felt like Claire was walking as slow as humanly possible those last few minutes.

His face looked realllllllllly weird when he first turned around that I thought they had done some weird aging technique on him but turns out he was just holding his face weird. Also love how ~conveniently she dyed her hair before she went back (as if it won't grow out with a few weeks).

Reply

I was wondering about the hair thing. Did she pack several boxes of Miss Clairol in her batcape?

I ugly cried and then laughed. I don't want to wait two weeks for this. 😭😭😭

Can someone just leak this?? Pleaase

I honestly got a little teary eyed when Brianna and Claire said goodbye. Don't think I could leave my daughter, not knowing if I ever see her again

I am 1000% confident my mother would pick me and my sister over some good dick.

Same. My mom and dad are happily married for 30+ years, but if it came to it, kids come first and that goes for both of them

also like she's giving up a good 30-40 years with her daughter, career, in the 20th century, for maybe a good 5-10 years in 1760. for a man she knew for what, three years?

Claire has always been selfish tbh

out of everything on this sci-fi show that was the most unrealistic aspect to me. Who leaves their daughter forever to find some (possibly dead, mind you) dick?

I can't wait. the last scene was so good, emotional and funny.

I like Roger but the actress that plays Bri is..not good, and her accent is even worse.

is she British/Scottish or American? I can excuse it a bit since she's playing an American who had British parents so her speech might be a little affected but otherwise, she isn't engaging whatsoever

British. Idk if it's because of the accent or just her ~acting but her dialogue sounds so unnatural and forced.

She has that weird stilted speech that Isla Fisher has.

I grew up with heavily accented parents and i have the accent of your average anchorperson. it's no excuse.

im trying to give her the benefit of the doubt here.



also i didnt realize she was British so that was my assumption and now I realize fully she just sucks

I agreeeee. Roger is great and anytime he's in a scene with Brianna it really shows how bad an actress she is.

It's really starting to annoy me because Roger is great but she is just AWFUL

I don't think her accent is bad. The problem is how slowly she speaks her words. Obviously she's not comfortable with each vowel sound, so you can hear her thinking out how to pronounce every syllable. It slows her down, making the speech pattern seem unnatural, as if she is reading from a book. The actual accent is fine, though.

Is that their best attempt at making them look "decades" older? I had to stop reading in the book with Indians/slaves/her pregnant daughter because it was so fucking ridiculous and I was so sick of Claire being the most beautiful women in the world with beautiful heaving bosom at the age of 72. These were such horrid books.

well she was def wearing a wig in the 1960s but when she travelled back to the past it def seemed like her real hair



Edited at 2017-10-09 04:54 pm (UTC)

nah, that's just the teased & sprayed hair of the 60s. looked very Mary Tyler Moore on the Dick Van Dyke Show.

i recognise the style well, but around the crown it looked kinda fake? idk

Yeah, it looked pretty wig-y to me, too.

Did Sam always wear a wig? I feel like his hair is really wonky this season and I don't like it :(

I did enjoy the episode though, except for Bree, that actress can't act.. everything feels so forced!

he's wearing a wig? i know he grew his hair out for ages irl (for the show)

I think it used to be his hair but especially last week when he was working at that mansion, it was just looking off to me.

He said in a recent interview that he was wearing a wig. I got so confused, because in the past he's tweeted that the hair has been all his.



Except for this weird bangs, it looks okay. Brianna's wig bugs me only because every hair strand is one color. Natural hair colors usually have a few strands here and there that are variations of the color. And her hair line is pretty solid in shape...

I wonder if they are using more product in his hair for the more tailored styles since it was always just wild and free before.

ugh, i can't believe this series sucked me back in. i'm even considering buying the rest of the books (i stopped reading somewhere during book 5). that brianna actress is pretty but sometimes so bad. which is a shame because the roger actor is adorable and quite good. here for jamie/claire reunion sex tbh. is series 3 just based on voyager? is there gonna be a series 4? i'm not looking forward to the caribian stuff tbh

yes and yes

I was laughing so hard when he hit the floor. I'm glad they ended it that way instead of just them staring longingly at each other.

Excuse me? 2 weeks? Seriously? I was in tears as Claire walked up the stairs and then moving to the window. And then Jamie passes out and I cackled in delight.

Who ever cast Bre's actress should be ashamed, she can't act and her wig is a mess.

two weeks is brutal, i can't wait!

