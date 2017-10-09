Promo for Outlander (Starz) 3x06 - A. Malcolm


After decades apart, Jamie and Claire finally reunite and rekindle their emotional and physical bonds. But Jamie's new business dealings jeopardize the couples' hopes for a simple life together.

Outlander airs 8pm on Sunday nights, it is also made available midnight on the day of airing OnDemand.

omg, omg, omg....so excited for next week's sexy times in extended episode format! my heart is so full. although idgas about brianna and roger. just give me more jamie/claire.
