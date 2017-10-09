Promo for Outlander (Starz) 3x06 - A. Malcolm
After decades apart, Jamie and Claire finally reunite and rekindle their emotional and physical bonds. But Jamie's new business dealings jeopardize the couples' hopes for a simple life together.
Outlander airs 8pm on Sunday nights, it is also made available midnight on the day of airing OnDemand.
Source
omg, omg, omg....so excited for next week's sexy times in extended episode format! my heart is so full. although idgas about brianna and roger. just give me more jamie/claire.
I DONT WANNA WAIT TWO WEEKS
(Still fucking HATE Bree... horrible actress, ugh)
Edited at 2017-10-09 04:39 pm (UTC)
I like Roger but the actress that plays Bri is..not good, and her accent is even worse.
also i didnt realize she was British so that was my assumption and now I realize fully she just sucks
Edited at 2017-10-09 04:54 pm (UTC)
I did enjoy the episode though, except for Bree, that actress can't act.. everything feels so forced!
Except for this weird bangs, it looks okay. Brianna’s wig bugs me only because every hair strand is one color. Natural hair colors usually have a few strands here and there that are variations of the color. And her hair line is pretty solid in shape...
