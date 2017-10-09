Megyn Kelly Victim Blames Harvey Weinstein Victim

Can a meteor fall on her? Reply

would you settle for a toilet seat?

<3 a DLM death is too good for her tbh Reply

<3 <3 <3 i loved this show. gone too soon tbh Reply

she doesn't deserve George's death tbh Reply

Yes, I do not know what this from but bless you my child Reply

lmao, rip george Reply

it's truly amazing how she manages to be the worst across every possible spectrum Reply

right? a real feat! Reply

Clearly it's her God given talent.... Reply

die lmao Reply

but when will she choke on an almond? Reply

Does literally anyone care about what Megyn has to say anymore? Get her off the air. Reply

Dead @ her cold stare as Lauren explains herself. She can’t even feign empathy. Reply

Shame on the Today Show. I can't fathom how Bieber she nor they realize(d) she is the WORST.



Edited at 2017-10-09 03:43 pm (UTC) Reply

bieber 🙏🏽 Reply

I had no idea what you were talking about lol Reply

Ripley's Bieber it or not! Reply

I mean, those questions give her a chance to explain the valid reasons why victim's don't report or go to the cops, so I think this is pretty nitpicky... Megyn sucks, but those are questions a lot of people want to hear/don't understand, so she's kinda just doing her job.... Reply

that being said, her delivery makes her seems like a big ol' fox news flag fucking idiot, so I understand the criticism Reply

Mte. Shit questions for sure, but people will ask those anyway so it is a chance to say why. Reply

mte Reply

Exaxtly. She gave Lauren Sivan opportunity to present her side of the story. Fear and helplessness she felt. Reply

It’s how she said it though. You can ask a question without it being an attack. Reply

I'm just so tired though of a victim of sexual assault having her every move and reaction questioned and picked apart, and being asked "couldn't you have done this or that, why didn't you...?" EVERY SINGLE TIME they come forward with their experience. It's always the same questions, and always with this accusatory air of "yes but surely you see how you are partly to blame? it would've been better if...".



Btw, I see your point completely, just airing my frustrations Reply

I agree, but it's still such a shitty question. I think a question like that could be phrased in a way that doesn't imply the victim is to blame. Reply

i feel like if anything that just plays into the narrative that women keep having to defend themselves when they come out about sexual violence. why even play into that and just ask questions that don't attempt to interrogate her or assign blame. Reply

I think you can reach a place where that explanation is given by asking what one was thinking and feeling in the moment, just afterward, and long afterward. Asking how they feel they would be received if coming forward, what people in their personal and professional lives may think and feel about sexual assault and harassment. Basic-ass interview skills.

But most media is sensationalist and exploitative af and want to re-traumatize people so the audience can get a salacious interview. Reply

can her show get cancelled already Reply

I thought it already had. NBC brought Will and Grace back - they're on the right track. Keep it going and cut this show already. Reply

Can’t wait for her show to get canceled Reply

fuck Megyn's style is as fugly as the spelling of her name... Like what in the WORLD kinda Hockey Mom formal attire is she wearing? Reply

Remember when she dressed like an escort to meet Putin... Reply

You'll have to be more specific. Reply

Megyn has terrible bedside manner. Like the best morning show hosts are warm and gentle. She is just unable to do that. Reply

hope this rancid turd fades into conservative talk radio obscurity sooner rather than later. begone demon. Reply

She only cares about women's issues when it effects her. She had no sympathy for mothers who wanted maternity leave until she wanted it. Who is surprised that she doesn't give a shit about sexual assault unless she's the victim.



Anyway, she has no base anymore. The idiots who used to love her hate her for her anti-Trump stance (again, a stance she took only after he was mean to her) and everyone else hates her.



Time to give up Megyn. You're done.



LoL, NBC fucked up soooo hard when they hired this asshole - she has been a disaster at EVERYTHING she has done while working for them. Reply

You can thank Andy Lack. He’s been the shitbag determined to fuck up NBCNews & MSNBC Reply

Honestly, I don't know what they could've reasonably expected from her. Reply

I think this is exactly what NBC expected. They appeal to centrists now so they can get Fox News viewers. TV news is dying in general and NBC is desperate to court conservative viewers. It's disgusting. Reply

Parent

it’s what they deserve Reply

