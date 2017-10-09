Megyn Kelly Victim Blames Harvey Weinstein Victim
WATCH: "Why not go public? Why not go to the cops?" @megynkelly asks @LaurenSivan about her encounter w/ Harvey Weinstein pic.twitter.com/lphCJDdJjm— TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 9, 2017
Megyn Kelly landed the first TV interview with TV reporter Lauren Sivan, who, just a few days ago, alleged that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her.
In the interview she asked Sivan a series of victim-blaming questions.
After a commercial break, Kelly asked Sivan why she didn't come forward with her experience right away, and why she didn't go to the cops.
Kelly asked if Sivan felt like she could have escaped and Sivan said looking back, she feels like she could have pushed past him if she felt her life was in danger, but at the time she was so shocked and it all happened relatively quickly.
Source: https://twitter.com/TODAYshow/status/917378699389005824
Can a meteor fall on her?
Edited at 2017-10-09 04:11 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-10-09 03:43 pm (UTC)
Btw, I see your point completely, just airing my frustrations
But most media is sensationalist and exploitative af and want to re-traumatize people so the audience can get a salacious interview.
Anyway, she has no base anymore. The idiots who used to love her hate her for her anti-Trump stance (again, a stance she took only after he was mean to her) and everyone else hates her.
Time to give up Megyn. You're done.
Edited at 2017-10-09 03:50 pm (UTC)