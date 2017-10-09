Megyn Kelly Victim Blames Harvey Weinstein Victim




Megyn Kelly landed the first TV interview with TV reporter Lauren Sivan, who, just a few days ago, alleged that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her.

In the interview she asked Sivan a series of victim-blaming questions.

After a commercial break, Kelly asked Sivan why she didn't come forward with her experience right away, and why she didn't go to the cops.

Kelly asked if Sivan felt like she could have escaped and Sivan said looking back, she feels like she could have pushed past him if she felt her life was in danger, but at the time she was so shocked and it all happened relatively quickly.

Source: https://twitter.com/TODAYshow/status/917378699389005824
