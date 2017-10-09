KPOP EMERGENCY!!!: Tiffany, Sooyoung and Seohyun Leave Girl's Generation



According to Korean media, after SM prematurely pulled the plug on Soshi's 10th year anniversary the girls went into negotiations. Sooyoung, Seohyun, and Tiffany, during the period of time when SM Entertainment was obviously allegedly trying to force SNSD to renew (at least according to fandom insiders), eventually said "No, Not Today Satan," and decided to leave.

Highlights

- SM spilled the beans before that Tiffany was planning to leave SK to go to America and study acting. While some thought that this could be a good opportunity for her since she speaks fluent English, others felt that it was a tactic to get SNSD's fans to resent her.

- This isn't a report but it's clear to me Sooyoung wants to get married and Seohyun has been throwing shade at SM since they screwed up the movie role deal that would eventually launch Suzy into superstardom

SM Entertainment's statement: "Girls' Generation is a very precious and meaningful group to both SM Entertainment and fans. The members are not thinking to disband. However, there are members whose contracts have come to an end. The direction of Girls' Generation's promotions will be carefully decided after discussion with the members."

Who Renewed?
Taeyeon, YoonA, Hyoyeon, Yuri, and Sunny. This actually doesn't surprise me.


