KPOP EMERGENCY!!!: Tiffany, Sooyoung and Seohyun Leave Girl's Generation

Wishing them well. I wish Tae had left and REALLY shook the table tho.

After what happened in...I wanna say Vietnam? Where she was attacked at the airport because SM didn't give enough bodyguards (some speculate was also a tactic to force her to renew) I thought she was going to leave, esp with the shade she threw at SM on insta after.



I mean she and Yoona are the only ones in the group who have the name recognition to leave. The only thing is, it's kind of a double edge sword because their work is primarily in Korea, where SM could just block them (like they allegedly did Jessica).



Tiffany on the other hand can speak English so she might as well try her hand at getting some Hulu show gig.

Hulu? But youtube is her best friend! LOL



In theory I'd love to have seen either Tae or Yoona leave and take on the SM machine but in reality it would be super cruel to happen to them and it's a marvel Jess has done as well as she has all things considered.



She JUST missed that Idol judging gig... ;)

allegedly?



GURL Reply

it really is an end of an era. Like you don't have to be a stan to kind of be sad to see all these second gen groups just disappearing.



If it's worth anything, SM is probably going to try to funnel SNSD's remaining fans into the fandom of the next girl group, like YG did with BlackPink (their fanbase is entirely made up of blackjacks). So we may see SNSD 2.0 in the future. Reply

i find it so weird that RV are basically their only gg left at this point (i never followed news about their possible upcoming gg so idk when that's going to happen but i'm assuming SM is gonna go full speed ahead with the prep now)



i guess i'm delulu but i really never thought this day would finally come. i really thought they were just gonna go on a long hiatus and basically just do their own things for years and get back together for maybe like a few appearances here and there lol. i guess the girls that didn't stay decided they had finally had enough



but of course SM isn't treating this as a ""disbandment"" yet. i see stans talking about them getting back together to do stuff outside of their contracts already but i know jack about how that work at this point rip



Edited at 2017-10-09 03:58 pm (UTC)

This all but confirms that a new SM girl group is coming next year tbh, 4 years after Red Velvet. RV have been getting comebacks left and right before they are also quietly shelved as well. Reply

With all the scandal that T-ARA went through they are still standing as a second generation female group.







BEG and Girls' Day is still around. The remains of f(x), miss A, Secret, After School/Orange Caramel, and Nine Muses is walking the planet. It's pathetic.



We mourn the loss of KARA, Wonder Girls, 2NE1, 4minute, and Sistar. Reply

DEAD

I'm kind of struggling to care. Their releases have gotten worse each comeback, and they won't even bring back sjjd to make up for it. Good riddance tbh. Reply

It hasn't been the same since SM kicked Jessica out of the group so I'm actually ok with this.



Link

MTE

preach

tru. but i'm glad they gave us All Night.

lmao yup

Yeah idgaf

ia

Same, to be completely honest. Jess was the first member I fell in love with and things were never the same once she was gone. Reply

SNSD truly died in 2014. Reply

So happy for you OP ❤️



Anyway, love the girls and wish them success and happiness from now on 😊 Reply

It's about time. Just let them go while they are still relatively liked. I wonder if the girls who left will repair their relationships with Jessica.



I can't imagine being grown and still living under the harsh SM restrictions, but I guess it's all they know. Reply

EHFOQIZHEFNEQOFJDJQFLDSJFIEQHVQIHFIEH



I CAN FINALLY LEAVE KPOP PRAISE BE

lmao congratulations! I only stick around for bops from SHINee at this point and haven't really paid much attention to anything else. Reply

So no news on f(x)???????



LOLOL J/K - We all know THEY done if only because Victoria isn't going to likely set foot back in Korea & Krystal is hanging with Jess. I very vaguely hold out hope for a Yuna/Amber subunit but they don't have the fandom power to make that profitable for a full mini/comeback sadly. Reply

Judging by how much money Kris and Luhan are making now that they left EXO, there's no way Vic is coming back.



Happy for Krystal and Jess though that they can just hang out and be regular ass people. Reply

I really like Krystal's haircut too.

that's the life krystal always wanted anyway, some hipster NYU film/art student. she's never been comfortable with all the attention. and knetz hated her for just breathing so this is for the best i suppose Reply

seobb is my ultimate kpop bias and pretty much the only one I really follow after sica gate, but I definitely found it interesting she was leaving. Idk how to feel about her focusing on acting, unless she means musical acting. I adore her, but not he greatest acting chops. I still think her strength lies with music, and hopefully she can write more songs, and create more music because I know that is also what she wants to do and had to fight with SM to allow more input. I also really enjoyed her mini so hopefully she keeps it up



Also, I don't care for fany at all but I think it's kind of sad that if her ultimate goal was to break into the US market (her home market) that she had to be a kpop singer to do it. Her, and many other Korean/Asian americans have to do it and it's ridiculous. Reply

seo is my favorite and i legit had to take a moment after i saw that she was one of the girls that didn't resign. i loved her album so much, it was one of the few kpop things i actually enjoyed this year ;____________; Reply

they stopped being relevant once they got rid of jessica Reply

Lmao Home girl really did dodge a bullet by getting kicked out yet inadvertently destroyed SNSD. I hope Taeracist is seething. Reply

Their music really went in the pooper when she left. Reply

truly legendary

lol i wasn't expecting to be this sad rip lol i wasn't expecting to be this sad rip

lmao +1

I don't blame her for leaving, but I don't think Tiffany realizes how hard it's going to be to start an acting career in the US when she's nearly 30 and all of her industry experience is in another country (and she's never even had any big acting roles in Korea to speak of either).



I'm surprised Yoona resigned and isn't going to try to sign with an acting agency, but I guess she's got it pretty good right now. Reply

Yeah I feel like Tiffany is going to be rather shocked how tough it is for WOC actors making it in Hollywood. Especially how ageist Hollywood is when it comes to female actors. Like I know Korea basically is obsessed with youth culture and all that, but Hollywood is another story when it comes to judging a woman’s worth through age and experience. Reply

Yeah, and she's not someone who has the brand power or name recognition to bypass the audition phase. A lot of people are gonna take one look at her resume and toss it to the side. I'm not sure why she hasn't at least tried to do some acting in Korea the past few years that SNSD hasn't been super active, she's literally done basically nothing. She's probably had the least hustle out of all the girls. I don't fault her for trying, but I don't think she's really planned or prepared herself for anything beyond SNSD properly. Reply

I'm surprised she wants to act considering.. she's shown no glimpse of acting talent?? she even looks awkward in their MVs. She has an ok voice so I thought she'd pursue a music career once snsd is done. Acting tho.. Reply

Oh em gee



Who is sooyoung marrying? I used to like her

She’s dating Jung Kyung Ho and are are really cute together and have been dating a while so i could definitely see it leading to marriage Reply

they are adorable

