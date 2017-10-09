KPOP EMERGENCY!!!: Tiffany, Sooyoung and Seohyun Leave Girl's Generation
According to Korean media, after SM prematurely pulled the plug on Soshi's 10th year anniversary the girls went into negotiations. Sooyoung, Seohyun, and Tiffany, during the period of time when SM Entertainment was
Highlights
- SM spilled the beans before that Tiffany was planning to leave SK to go to America and study acting. While some thought that this could be a good opportunity for her since she speaks fluent English, others felt that it was a tactic to get SNSD's fans to resent her.
- This isn't a report but it's clear to me Sooyoung wants to get married and Seohyun has been throwing shade at SM since they screwed up the movie role deal that would eventually launch Suzy into superstardom
SM Entertainment's statement: "Girls' Generation is a very precious and meaningful group to both SM Entertainment and fans. The members are not thinking to disband. However, there are members whose contracts have come to an end. The direction of Girls' Generation's promotions will be carefully decided after discussion with the members."
Who Renewed?
[Spoiler (click to open)]
Taeyeon, YoonA, Hyoyeon, Yuri, and Sunny. This actually doesn't surprise me.
I mean she and Yoona are the only ones in the group who have the name recognition to leave. The only thing is, it's kind of a double edge sword because their work is primarily in Korea, where SM could just block them (like they allegedly did Jessica).
Tiffany on the other hand can speak English so she might as well try her hand at getting some Hulu show gig.
In theory I'd love to have seen either Tae or Yoona leave and take on the SM machine but in reality it would be super cruel to happen to them and it's a marvel Jess has done as well as she has all things considered.
GURL
If it's worth anything, SM is probably going to try to funnel SNSD's remaining fans into the fandom of the next girl group, like YG did with BlackPink (their fanbase is entirely made up of blackjacks). So we may see SNSD 2.0 in the future.
i guess i'm delulu but i really never thought this day would finally come. i really thought they were just gonna go on a long hiatus and basically just do their own things for years and get back together for maybe like a few appearances here and there lol. i guess the girls that didn't stay decided they had finally had enough
but of course SM isn't treating this as a ""disbandment"" yet. i see stans talking about them getting back together to do stuff outside of their contracts already but i know jack about how that work at this point rip
This all but confirms that a new SM girl group is coming next year tbh, 4 years after Red Velvet. RV have been getting comebacks left and right before they are also quietly shelved as well.
BEG and Girls' Day is still around. The remains of f(x), miss A, Secret, After School/Orange Caramel, and Nine Muses is walking the planet. It's pathetic.
We mourn the loss of KARA, Wonder Girls, 2NE1, 4minute, and Sistar.
Same, to be completely honest. Jess was the first member I fell in love with and things were never the same once she was gone.
Anyway, love the girls and wish them success and happiness from now on 😊
I can't imagine being grown and still living under the harsh SM restrictions, but I guess it's all they know.
I CAN FINALLY LEAVE KPOP PRAISE BE
LOLOL J/K - We all know THEY done if only because Victoria isn't going to likely set foot back in Korea & Krystal is hanging with Jess. I very vaguely hold out hope for a Yuna/Amber subunit but they don't have the fandom power to make that profitable for a full mini/comeback sadly.
Happy for Krystal and Jess though that they can just hang out and be regular ass people.
Also, I don't care for fany at all but I think it's kind of sad that if her ultimate goal was to break into the US market (her home market) that she had to be a kpop singer to do it. Her, and many other Korean/Asian americans have to do it and it's ridiculous.
lol i wasn't expecting to be this sad rip
I'm surprised Yoona resigned and isn't going to try to sign with an acting agency, but I guess she's got it pretty good right now.
Who is sooyoung marrying? I used to like her