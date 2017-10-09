"The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson" director accused of stealing another filmmaker's work
Filmmaker David France released a Netflix doc Friday about Marsha P. Johnson. It is based on Reina Gossett’s work (her statement below). pic.twitter.com/YtQiVMuOjm— Janet Mock (@janetmock) October 7, 2017
Hi Janet. Please see below. pic.twitter.com/sHjz9CvU7T— David France (@ByDavidFrance) October 7, 2017
- David France's film The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson, a documentary about the famous activist/Gay Liberation Front founder and her mysterious death in 1992, came out on Netflix this weekend (look ha up if you somehow don't know her)
- Reina Gossett, a black trans woman filmmaker who was (also) irl friends with Marsha and made a fictional short film earlier this year called Happy Birthday, Marsha! about the hours before the Stonewall Riots, says that he ripped off her research work and got a grant to make his film after "[getting] inspired" by her application video, hired her former associates, etc.
- Activist and author Janet Mock is speaking out in Reina's defense
- France denies it and says he made an effort not to overlap with her work, etc.
Yikes tbh. I'm not familiar with either filmmaker's work, but this sounds sketch as fuck. I was looking forward to watching that doc, but...
Source (Janet's Twitter) | David France's Twitter
sorry OP, but not watching this documentary because of this is fucking dumb...
http://lucisandry.tumblr.com/post/166159704421/dont-watch-the-marsha-p-johnson-documentary-on
people need to do their basic research and stop thinking every marginalized person is automatically trustworthy
(reina's film is also made up bs that doesn't even get marsha's birthday right, but anyway)
Janet real quick to judge when she didn't even have the facts.
I'm curious to know what this means because it sounds like they had to go through a library level and fight off a sentient necronomicon boss.
As for the death -- it does seem very mysterious to me, but you're right - I don't think we're ever going to know what really happened. Very sad.
"When you’re 16 years old, dreaming of being yourself and you come from a family that is already struggling economically (not to mention dealing with accepting your identity) and you’re faced with the high cost of gender affirmative healthcare, the hurdles are high and overwhelming, and sex work becomes the most appealing, viable, efficient option. At least it was for me.
Multilayered systemic oppressions are stacked up against trans women from low-income and/or communities of color so the sex trade becomes a road well traveled, helping trans women alleviate financial woes while also making many of us feel desired as women (through an objectifying male gaze), women who are taught that we are undesirable and illegitimate.
There’s no denying that sex work is dangerous work. Engaging in the sex trades increases a person’s risk for criminalization, acquiring HIV or other STIs, sexual abuse and violence. It can also, for myself at least, complicate and conflate your image of self, of love, of sex, of value, not to mention the stigma that is internalized about the work you do, work that often leads others to define you and your character.
My hope is that being open about my experience as a teenage sex worker helps further conversations about how we can better serve folk engaged in sex work as a means of survival, and particularly vital to my community, how we can develop programs that create more appealing and viable options for young trans women, so sex work isn’t their only option for support and survival.We need programs that help trans girls and women find affirming, affordable healthcare and housing options, that shepherd them towards completing their education and that instills in them a sense of possibility.
https://janetmock.com/2014/01/30/janet-mock-sex-work-experiences/
“Yet my economic hurdles were real and urgent, and I couldn’t deny that witnessing the women of Merchant Street take their lives into their own hands, empowered me. Watching these women every weekend gathered in sisterhood and community, I learned firsthand about body autonomy, about resilience and agency, about learning to do for yourself in a world that is hostile about your existence.
These women taught me that nothing was wrong with me or my body and that if I wanted they would show me the way, and it was this underground railroad of resources created by low-income, marginalized women, that enabled me when I was 16 to jump in a car with my first regular and choose a pathway to my survival and liberation.”