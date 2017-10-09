"The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson" director accused of stealing another filmmaker's work

when you are making a documentary about someone else's life, I don't think it's fair to accuse someone else of stealing your work....



sorry OP, but not watching this documentary because of this is fucking dumb... Reply

Channel 4 pulled sth similar with Keiran Yates (a British Indian writer) and her work with Muslim Drag Queens in London. The disrespect and thievery is real. I'll just read/watch the original work instead. Reply

I watched it yesterday. It was good, but I felt like, for being a documentary about Marsha, it focused too much on Sylvia Rivera. Sylvia should have her own documentary instead of just sharing this one with Marsha. Reply

Probably because they've started almost becoming a package deal when discussing Stonewall in the last ten years I noticed. Also earlier this year while doing research in my women's studies class, there were quite a few conflicting oral histories about Stonewall concerning them from other LGBT activists of that time. Some stories claim neither were even at Stonewall when it happened. Did the movie address that? Reply

Unless they mentioned that when my mom came into the room and started talking and distracting me, then they didn't address that. This is actually the first time I hear this about them not being at Stonewall. Reply

No the documentary pretty much treats their involvement in Stonewall as fact. I hadn't heard those theories though. I should read up more. Reply

i haven't watched either movie, but i would think the doc would actually talk about marsha's activism, which stonewall was a very small part of and which she herself states wasn't there at the very beginning Reply

It was Marsha who claimed that Sylvia wasn't there. Another Stonewall veteran, Miss Major Griffin-Gracy, said that both Sylvia and Marsha weren't at the Stonewall Inn when the uprising happened. It's all very unclear. Reply

why do people use notes to put out statements... Reply

my favorite part is that he didn't crop out the fact he was in a phone call getting help with it Reply

It sounds like they both knew Marsha. It’s not out of the question that they both finally got funding for their works now because of the new attention in drag queens and trans issues. Reply

http://lucisandry.tumblr.com/post/166159704421/dont-watch-the-marsha-p-johnson-documentary-on



people need to do their basic research and stop thinking every marginalized person is automatically trustworthy



(reina's film is also made up bs that doesn't even get marsha's birthday right, but anyway) reina was 10 when marsha died. david is the one who was marsha's friendpeople need to do their basic research and stop thinking every marginalized person is automatically trustworthy(reina's film is also made up bs that doesn't even get marsha's birthday right, but anyway) Reply

Edited to clarify; I realized I didn't make it clear that both filmmakers have stated that they knew her personally. Reply

i'd still need receipts for reina personally knowing marsha, because reina was a ten year old who was living in boston (according to wikipedia) when marsha died in new york



What a shit show. Re the video she's saying France took down, didn't the lesbian herstory archive take it down bc they owned the footage? And then everyone called them violent terfs lol. Reply

If they are both making a documentary about someone's life, of course things are going to overlap, I wouldn't call that stealing. Reply

You can have multiple takes on a documentary so not sure what's the big deal. He even contacted them to make sure they were not overlapping which was a nice gesture.



Janet real quick to judge when she didn't even have the facts. Reply

So many trans murders happen daily without any coverage or investigation. It’s why Shalimars death in Hollywood went unnoticed. Mostly everyone knows Eddie Murphy had her killed Reply

Thread

Link

Say whaaaaat? Why? Reply

Wait, what? Is this old panache report made-up gossip or real? Reply

I watched the documentary this weekend and thought it was well done, although very sad. It doesn't really definitively answer what happened to Martha, but it's a good documentary for anyone wanting to know more about her life or Sylvia Rivera. Reply

ripped off decades of my archival research that i experienced so much violence to get,



I'm curious to know what this means because it sounds like they had to go through a library level and fight off a sentient necronomicon boss. Reply

Violence is one of those words that has lost meaning. That and labor. Reply

"violence" in this case translates to "adversity" or "challenge". dismissive parents, unhelpful librarians and aggressive student loan officers basically committed "assault" against this dramatic-ass bitch Reply

They prob faced a sphinx or something lol Reply

The documentary was OK. Could have given more insight into Marsha as a person. I felt like I still didn't know more than surface level about her. And then they shed almost no light on her death. Maybe just because time passed and the police botched it but I felt like there would be no way to solve it which is sad. Reply

You know -- I really did like the documentary, but you're right now that I'm thinking about it in hindsight. Also the second half of the documentary seemed to focus more on Sylvia Rivera.. not that I mind, but both Sylvia and Martha are worthy of their own feature length documentaries. But I totally get the decision as to why they focused on both in one given the money/time available and given they were both close friends.



As for the death -- it does seem very mysterious to me, but you're right - I don't think we're ever going to know what really happened. Very sad. Reply

Janet Mock is a mess. I was done with her after she promoted sex work as empowering for trans youth, based on her experience. It’s great that she had a positive experience, but she could get young, impressionable trans girls literally killed if they listen to her. Keeping both underaged and of-age trans women out of prostitution should be one of the main objectives of anyone who wants to prevent violence against trans women. Reply

Idk, IMO that was bad wording because if I remember correctly in that interview she said that the empowering part was not the sex work on itself but the experience of seeing other trans women trying to gain the money for transition in any way they could and for them that was sex work, also she said that some experiences were bad and some were good but overall she knows sex work is not the best or safest option for trans women and she talked about creating safe spaces for trans women to live and be protected and gain money without resorting to sex work, I'm going to search for the links because I read that interview a long ago lol. Reply

When did she do that?? I only read Redefining Realness, but in that she communicated pretty strongly how dangerous and exploitative it was. Reply

"When you’re 16 years old, dreaming of being yourself and you come from a family that is already struggling economically (not to mention dealing with accepting your identity) and you’re faced with the high cost of gender affirmative healthcare, the hurdles are high and overwhelming, and sex work becomes the most appealing, viable, efficient option. At least it was for me.



Multilayered systemic oppressions are stacked up against trans women from low-income and/or communities of color so the sex trade becomes a road well traveled, helping trans women alleviate financial woes while also making many of us feel desired as women (through an objectifying male gaze), women who are taught that we are undesirable and illegitimate.



There’s no denying that sex work is dangerous work. Engaging in the sex trades increases a person’s risk for criminalization, acquiring HIV or other STIs, sexual abuse and violence. It can also, for myself at least, complicate and conflate your image of self, of love, of sex, of value, not to mention the stigma that is internalized about the work you do, work that often leads others to define you and your character.



My hope is that being open about my experience as a teenage sex worker helps further conversations about how we can better serve folk engaged in sex work as a means of survival, and particularly vital to my community, how we can develop programs that create more appealing and viable options for young trans women, so sex work isn’t their only option for support and survival.We need programs that help trans girls and women find affirming, affordable healthcare and housing options, that shepherd them towards completing their education and that instills in them a sense of possibility.



https://janetmock.com/2014/01/30/janet-mock-sex-work-experiences/ Can you honestly stop:"When you’re 16 years old, dreaming of being yourself and you come from a family that is already struggling economically (not to mention dealing with accepting your identity) and you’re faced with the high cost of gender affirmative healthcare, the hurdles are high and overwhelming, and sex work becomes the most appealing, viable, efficient option. At least it was for me.Multilayered systemic oppressions are stacked up against trans women from low-income and/or communities of color so the sex trade becomes a road well traveled, helping trans women alleviate financial woes while also making many of us feel desired as women (through an objectifying male gaze), women who are taught that we are undesirable and illegitimate.There’s no denying that sex work is dangerous work. Engaging in the sex trades increases a person’s risk for criminalization, acquiring HIV or other STIs, sexual abuse and violence. It can also, for myself at least, complicate and conflate your image of self, of love, of sex, of value, not to mention the stigma that is internalized about the work you do, work that often leads others to define you and your character.My hope is that being open about my experience as a teenage sex worker helps further conversations about how we can better serve folk engaged in sex work as a means of survival, and particularly vital to my community, Reply

Those were the receipts I read and was talking about lol, thank you ! Reply

