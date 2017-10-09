michael good place

11 Love Stories to Read Before You See the Movie


Beautiful Ruins - Jess Walter

What it's about: Spanning decades, the book kicks off in 1962 on the Italian coast, following the ups and downs of a love affair that ends in Hollywood years later.
Who's starring: Imogen Poots will play Dee Moray, and Sam Mendes will produce and potentially direct the film adaptation.


The Engagements - J. Courtney Sullivan

What it's about: The romantic read traces a diamond engagement ring from the 1930s to now, weaving together five relationships along the way.
Who's starring: The film adaptation hasn't been cast, but Reese Witherspoon will produce.


All the Bright Places - Jennifer Niven

What it's about: In this young adult romance, a girl named Violet falls for Finch, a boy who is intent on ending his life.
Who's starring: Elle Fanning is starring, and Miguel Arteta is directing.



The Mountain Between Us - Charles Martin
What it's about: Two strangers on a charter plane crash in the wilderness and have to depend on each other to survive.
Who's starring: Idris Elba is playing the male lead opposite Kate Winslet


What it's about: The relationship of two young Nigerians is tested by long distance and immigration issues when one of them moves to America.
Who's starring: Lupita Nyong'o will play the female lead opposite David Oyelowo, while Brad Pitt is producing.

