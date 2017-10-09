11 Love Stories to Read Before You See the Movie
Beautiful Ruins - Jess Walter
What it's about: Spanning decades, the book kicks off in 1962 on the Italian coast, following the ups and downs of a love affair that ends in Hollywood years later.
Who's starring: Imogen Poots will play Dee Moray, and Sam Mendes will produce and potentially direct the film adaptation.
The Engagements - J. Courtney Sullivan
What it's about: The romantic read traces a diamond engagement ring from the 1930s to now, weaving together five relationships along the way.
Who's starring: The film adaptation hasn't been cast, but Reese Witherspoon will produce.
All the Bright Places - Jennifer Niven
What it's about: In this young adult romance, a girl named Violet falls for Finch, a boy who is intent on ending his life.
Who's starring: Elle Fanning is starring, and Miguel Arteta is directing.
The Mountain Between Us - Charles Martin
What it's about: Two strangers on a charter plane crash in the wilderness and have to depend on each other to survive.
Who's starring: Idris Elba is playing the male lead opposite Kate Winslet
What it's about: The relationship of two young Nigerians is tested by long distance and immigration issues when one of them moves to America.
Who's starring: Lupita Nyong'o will play the female lead opposite David Oyelowo, while Brad Pitt is producing.
Of course Reese is producing the white women movies for Hallmark channel watchers.
so weird
But most of the highly rated romance novels on goodreads are like twilight fanfic or boring, bad playboy is changed by some basic white girl.
any recs???
for more ~serious recs: brick lane by monica ali, the price of salt by patricia highsmith, frog music by emma donoghue, uprooted by naomi novik, are all pretty ~romantic or romance plays a decent part of the story imo
The hating game by sally thorne. So cute!
Lauren Layne writes some great romcoms. Read her Oxford series and her Sex, Love, and Stilettos series (they intertwine). She's got a bunch more too.
Hating You/Dating You by Christina Lauren. Another romance workplace
Ghosted by JM Darhower is a second chance romance and a little more sappy than the others.
Edited at 2017-10-09 04:38 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-10-09 03:07 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-10-09 03:15 pm (UTC)
Anyone has some good m/m romance recs?