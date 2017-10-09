11 Love Stories to Read Before You See the Movie

Of course Reese is producing the white women movies for Hallmark channel watchers. Reply

Beautiful Ruins was ok, till Richard Burton showed up Reply

i need a good romance story, i'm in a such sappy mood...

But most of the highly rated romance novels on goodreads are like twilight fanfic or boring, bad playboy is changed by some basic white girl.



any recs??? Reply

No recs but icon love. Finished binging The Good Place Season 1 yesterday, I swear i will never stop awkwardly crushing on Ted Danson Reply

<3 i think it's because he's so utterly adorable on the show ~ Reply

i like Mariana Zapata for modern romance Reply

read it ends with us, it is a rollercoaster Reply

Same! I want a book, tv show, movie, something that light and fluffy romance. Reply

I'm halfway through When Dimple Met Rishi & it's cute so far. Reply

if you're into historical settings, courtney milan and elizabeth hoyt are my go-to romance authors



for more ~serious recs: brick lane by monica ali, the price of salt by patricia highsmith, frog music by emma donoghue, uprooted by naomi novik, are all pretty ~romantic or romance plays a decent part of the story imo Reply

The hating game by sally thorne. So cute! Reply

Check out Amy Harmon. She knows how to write a really great love story. Reply

Anything You Can Do by R.S. Grey (and really anything by her). Workplace romance where they hate each other at first



Lauren Layne writes some great romcoms. Read her Oxford series and her Sex, Love, and Stilettos series (they intertwine). She's got a bunch more too.



Hating You/Dating You by Christina Lauren. Another romance workplace



Ghosted by JM Darhower is a second chance romance and a little more sappy than the others. Reply

I primarily read historical romance. I like Frederica by Georgette Heyer and What Happens in London by Julia Quinn. Reply

I'm not big on romance, but Water for Elephants is one of my favorite books. I love really everything about it...reading it is like wrapping myself up in a big fuzzy blanket. Reply

i loved 'everything leads to you' by nina lacour. it's LGBT romance (two women) and feels like something ontd would like, since it's set with a hollywood backstory (ish). the main character is a teenaged set dresser for films and she finds out that this A+ hollywood actor who just died had an illegitimate child he left his money to, so she tries to find her, and falls in love.



Edited at 2017-10-09 04:38 pm (UTC) Reply

Laura Florand has some of my fave contemporary romance books. lol looking at my faves lists, I have more historical romance faves than contemporary ones, so if you want historical romance recs I can give you some of those too. Reply

Oh I didn’t know Beautiful Ruins and Engagements were getting movies!



Edited at 2017-10-09 03:15 pm (UTC) Reply

Pfft, Imogen Poots has been attached since Todd Field was directing and that was ages ago. Reply

must've slipped my mind that Beautiful Ruins was getting adapted! I've read that one and Americanah out of the list. very interested in seeing Americanah. Reply

I don't see Lupita as Ifemelu, she just doesn't look Nigerian and I'm not sure how she'll do the accent. I hope Chimamanda is heavily involved because it could be really good, but if it doesn't have that Nigerian feel, it'll just be fake. The story is just so so so Nigerian. Reply

did you see the half of a yellow sun film? it's one of my favourite books but i've heard such mixed things about the movie and i don't want to ruin it for myself :/ i do love chiwetel though so i'm torn! Reply

i'm reading this right now and i love it so much Reply

lbr half the reason i'm interested in seeing the mountain between us is because i love me some casting that doesn't have an age gap of a decade or more between the leads Reply

It's not gr8 overall, but that was def something I liked; they're both allowed to look like normal 40something humans, not airbrushed 20somethings. (I mean, okay, not "normal," as they're both way hotter than the rest of us, but y'know.) Reply

Engagements sounds like it has the potential to turn into one of those unbearable ensemble films like Mother’s Day/Valentine’s Day. Maybe the book has more substance? Reply

Where's your icon from? Is it from the kdrama While You Were Sleeping? Reply

Yeah, it’s Jung Hae-In from the show. Reply

Mte although I like those movies for a fun, mindless watch. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] (it kind of just casually endorsed cheating, as I recall? Boo-urns). I read both Beautiful Ruins and Americanah for my book club, though I feel like I don't remember either one super-well, lol/yikes. I know I liked the latter more, though the end definitely made me mad Reply

I can't believe Beautiful Disaster is getting made into a movie. That book is the worst and Jamie McGuire is the worst. Reply

Seriously. It's like 50 Shades except you know this time the guy is abusive af. Reply

It's not going to get made. It's been optioned for years and nothing has changed. I've literally had it on my work list for like 2 years. It's in developmental hell. Reply

The last book Americanah is the only one that seems interesting to me. :/



Edited at 2017-10-09 03:15 pm (UTC) Reply

but is beautiful ruins actually becoming a movie because it was announced so long ago and i need it Reply

I doubt it. Even the author was like it's never gonna happen. Reply

Oh shit, I didn't know Americanah was going to get an adaptation. I loved the book.



Anyone has some good m/m romance recs? Reply

there were a few in the last call me by your name post about timothy and the director fucking the peach haha, did you see the recs? Reply

Beautiful Ruins was a shit book. Reply

thank you. people kept going on about how great this book is, but it's unreadable. it's like random plots that have nothing to do with another. so horrible. made me lose interest in books for a looooong time Reply

Thank you. Reply

