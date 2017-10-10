I really can't with Saru. He looks like a person and a shrimp had a baby. I'm trying to like this show because I think the main cast is good but so far it's getting a nope from me :( Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] NO THEY DID *NOT* EAT MY FUCKING QUEEN CAPTAIN WHYYYYYYYYYY, so much for her possibly being alive and on a Klingon prison planet. Fucking fuck, that hurt ;_;



While I enjoyed the episode and its callback to the horta (and to VOY's Equinox episodes) I have so many questions. LIKE LANDRY WTF she can't really be dead, can she?? Why are they axing all the women of color I do NOT approve of this, there'd better be some sort of fix-it in the pipes because NO. Maybe they go to the Mirror Universe and take Mirror!Landry and Georgiou back to this dimension, idk. BUT FIX IT IMMEDIATELY.



lol Saru's epic facecrack in the turbolift when Michael strode in was everything. I'm sad that Michael just couldn't be honest with him when she invited him into the weaponry lab to test his physical response to the TG creature. Also I finally warmed up to Stamets this episode, he's all right.



Lorca has absolutely no chill whatsoever, but you can't deny that he gets results. I felt really bad for the TG, it was clear that controlling the spore drive hurts the poor thing. Which is a good way to explain why the spore drive doesn't become a regular fixture on starships, because there's no way the Federation would okay something that does physical harm/possibly kills a sentient alien life. I mean outside of Lorca and this war. Also I'm still not entirely sure where the TG came from, like was it created or mutated or what



I'm actually surprised by how much I'm into the Klingon political storyline. It was very sad seeing them further gutting the Shenzhou but damn, that torchbearer cannot get a break. At least he's got his lady friend watching that ass.



Georgiou's last will and testament tho, tears forever. Sonequa plays Michael's sadness so well, it's sweet and gut-wrenching to watch. And the telescope! ;_; I also like that while Saru is touting Lorca and Michael as being the same type of results-at-all-costs people, Michael's sympathy for the TG is clearly both a product of her Vulcan upbringing and Georgiou's influence. I'd love it if Michael could slowly become a moral centerpiece of the Discovery and try to temper Lorca somewhat. Altho with him being imprisoned and tortured next episode idk how likely that is to happen. Find some chill, Gabriel.





whaaaat @ that first spoiler. :| and the second one. :| Reply

I'm shook and quite frankly annoyed by it, especially that second one. This can't be how they're planning on running the show Reply

yes to all of this Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] i can't believe they made the Klingons eat Philippa like what the FUCK???? i'm going to pretend that didn't happen lmao fuck this noise



also i really like the tardigrade alien and i hope they won't keep hurting it :( otoh Michael adopted a spore loving alien puppy lol





Edited at 2017-10-09 04:18 pm (UTC)

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] the Klingons e a t i n g Georgiou, like why the fuck did we even need to go there?? Who do I sue for my emotional distress? UGH, just keep twisting the knife why don't they



Lorca's alright and I'm into Saru but legit the ONLY REASON I'm sticking around is because of Michael and the hopes that Georgiou comes back. I don't think the writers understand the HIT they would've had on their hands had they just written a show about Michael and Georgiou and their adventures on the Shenzhou. Star Trek fans are simple creatures, we just need a good ship and a good crew and some aliens. They didn't have to do all this Section 31-esque hooplah for most of us to get on board. We literally could have had it all. I really, REALLY don't appreciateLorca's alright and I'm into Saru but legit the ONLY REASON I'm sticking around is because of Michael and the hopes that Georgiou comes back. I don't think the writers understand the HIT they would've had on their hands had they just written a show about Michael and Georgiou and their adventures on the Shenzhou. Star Trek fans are simple creatures, we just need a good ship and a good crew and some aliens. They didn't have to do all this Section 31-esque hooplah for most of us to get on board. We literally could have had it all. Reply

re: the show being about Michael and Philippa on the Shenzhou-- this is SO TRUE. the first two episodes about them was what sold me on this show because of their relationship (whether it be a mentor/mentee relationship or more which heh, i see more ;D) and if they had just kept it about that crew and have Lorca show up later would've been perfectly fine. not to mention i think a lot of people wouldn't've had such an issue with the deviation from the typical Star Trek ~vibe



but since we didn't get that, the promise of Philippa being back by tptb and Michelle herself and Michael's character development is what's keeping me but otherwise..... ugh i don't know what to think. i still don't like the Klingons and i skip all their scenes Reply

first two episodes about them was what sold me on this show



This x infinity, I was actually really sad by the end of the second episode when it was revealed to basically just be a long prologue. There's nothing wrong with the basic Star Trek premise: space exploration, an awesome crew, and a wonderful dynamic in the command structure. I would've loved to have seen the beginning of Georgiou taking Michael on and Michael learning to fit in with humans and whatnot and proving her worth on the Shenzhou. The formula in the first episode was perfect as is, we really didn't need anything else



It's like when someone buys a nice, brand new car and then tries to personalize it by adding fancy rims and super tinted windows and refurbishing the interior. Sure the car might ~look better, but by making all those unnecessary additions you've depreciated its value. Reply

ia that was very unnecessary, we didn't need to know that and also she's not dead lalalalala

I want them to nix the tardigrade use real quick cos I'm nhft



LOL but I feel your passion on all of this. I love the show but they gonna have to earn my respect and the rest of the season betta be perfection. I love the actress playing Landry but both Lorca and Landry feel shady as hell so maybe it was for the best. I did like her character and was hoping we would see the softer side of Landry. I was not happy at all.



I was worried something like that would happen to our Queen when her body got left behind but was not prepared for them to acknowledge it in show. The Klingons are by far the most boring part of the show and them eating our Queen didn't help matters.



I love Jason Isaacs but my main issue with the show right now is its a war time Trek and its not really Trek if that makes sense. Like, I can get behind the conflict on the show even though its really not Roddenberry at all but having a War Ship with a War monger cap seems so not Trek but its been entertaining as hell so we will see. Its obvious that Michael is going to lead another Mutiny against Lorca and all his shady shit (god Jason is so hot and plays that character with such power so he cant stay awhile).



The Klingons were mostly not interesting until this ep and the potential power play that could be happening in the empire is interesting and might spice up that storyline a bit.



I had a wild thought last night, wouldn't it be kinda interesting if the finale see's the crew get thrown to the Delta quadrant a la Voyager and them exploring that Quadrant in a different timeline. We could get young Borg and those types of creatures from a different timeline. Reply

lol I have lots and lots of Star Trek feelings, I'm forever OTT with my rants



See, the thing about doing a war in a Star Trek universe is that you have to be very careful how you do it. The reason it worked in DS9 is because they had a proper, logical build up to the conflict and it was viewed from many different perspectives and it was handled with a lot of care. We also had four seasons to get to know the crew on DS9 and identify with/understand their motives so that when the war actually broke out in earnest, we had a full stake in its outcome and could understand why the characters sometimes did ~dark things to get the job done.



Contrarily, I feel like Discovery just threw us into this conflict and is like LOL wut Federation principles, wut Roddenberry vision of peace and prosperity?? In Discovery, this war feels contrived for the plot rather than a fully-fleshed out progression of the story where other solutions were exhausted before people started shooting each other. In DS9 the war felt *real*, it felt like a natural thing despite it being set in the idealistic Star Trek future. They took their time with it.



idk Maybe if we would have been given more time with the moral compass Queen Georgiou before being thrown into Lorca's wartime pragmatism, but it definitely doesn't ~feel like Star Trek. Honestly the writers are lucky that their leads (in particular Sonequa, Jason and Michelle) are so compelling and are spinning gold with the material they're given because the writing rn is tenuous at best.



Edited at 2017-10-09 04:41 pm (UTC)

100% on your last point. The acting is the saving grace on this show. And to your point of DS9, it made even more sense because the station was so remote without having the federation support that most outposts would have and they were handling a threat that could come and go in the wormhole with no stopping them if they waged war.



Discovery however decided to drop us right into conflict while introducing us to new characters and a 2 hour premiere was not enough to justify this new war time setting. I know they wanted to skip ahead six months to keep the story moving but showing the conflict in those six months might have been a better set up than just throwing us straight into battle.



I'm actually ok with the characters having conflict with each other and I enjoy that Stamets is having this pushback with Lorca but all this shady shit with the federation doing anything and everything to win a war is not the norm and kind of goes against why people enjoyed trek to begin with which is that idea that we are better people in the future and while we might have conflict, we don't succumb to those war principles. Discovery is full on waging a battle with the Klingons and doing any and everything to win and it seems like the Federation is well aware which really bothers me. If Lorca was lone wolfing this shit, that would be easier for me to digest than admirals and the federation knowing and doing nothing. Reply

This entire comment is the truth. They would've benefited by fleshing out the story more rather than jumping forward in time and just depositing us and Michael into this setting.



IA with the conflict thing. It's possible to both have inter-personal conflict and Roddenberry's idealistic future, but only if you do it right. I can't buy that the Federation as a whole is down with Lorca being results-at-all-costs and especially not them using a living creature to activate the spore drive. ESPECIALLY since this story is set ten years before TOS; it's really hard to believe that we go from this straight into Kirk and company. Maybe if they set Discovery after the Dominion War where you could more easily believe that the Federation is willing to suspend its principles to avoid bloodshed. Then Lorca's entire rationale would be more easily justifiable and we could've had this whole thing about the Federation struggling to return to the ideals it held before the Dominion War decimated the quadrant.



I mean it tore Sisko apart during In The Pale Moonlight to try to do the morally wrong thing for the greater good, and that was after Sisko had been jaded by two years of open conflict. He still struggled with justifying the decision to himself in spite of everything the Federation had lost up until that point. There was no way DS9 could've told that story without us having been right there with Sisko through the years and seeing exactly what would lead a Starfleet captain to suspend Federation principles to save lives. And even then, In the Pale Moonlight remains the single most polarizing episode of Star Trek to ever air



What has Lorca been through to justify his ruthless pragmatism in Discovery? And Georgiou herself said that she had seen a lifetime of loss and still chose hope, so what is Lorca's excuse here? Reply

I had a lot to say but one more thing lol. Stamets is really cool and seems to be the only one pushing back against Lorca who will obviously take this shit too far and get everyone killed. I'm all about his sass right now.



And the new doctor looks really good in white too. Reply

Which I'm not mad about at all, I just hope he becomes a little bit more multi-faceted. Wars are sometimes won by being ruthless, but he could quite easily have a mutiny on his hands if he doesn't chill. You have to balance out your ruthlessness with compassion. That motherfucker barely even blinked when [ Spoiler (click to open) ] Landry got TG'ed, and if there's anyone on the crew that I thought Lorca legit cared about it was her. That's actually what brought me around to Stamets this episode, the way he tried to stand up to Lorca. As much as I understand Lorca's rationale in towing the hard line to get the job done, it's becoming more and more clear that Lorca doesn't value his crew or their opinions the way he should. Maybe with getting imprisoned and hopefully rescued next episode that'll change his mind, but rn I really think Lorca just sees everyone on the Discovery as pieces on the chessboard.Which I'm not mad about at all, I just hope he becomes a little bit more multi-faceted. Wars are sometimes won by being ruthless, but he could quite easily have a mutiny on his hands if he doesn't chill. You have to balance out your ruthlessness with compassion. That motherfucker barely even blinked whenA war time captain has to get the job done, but he also has to inspire devotion from his crew -- he has to make them willing to follow him into hell ala Sisko. And rn the only person on this show that I would follow into hell without shoes on is Her motherfucking Majesty Queen Georgiou. Reply

I'm liking it so far but this show is really testing me. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] them apparently killing off both Georgiou and Landry because I'm expecting some kind of plot twist fix it down the line.



But if those two things don't get rectified idk if I'll be sticking around past the first season. I'm nhf [ Spoiler (click to open) ] diversity bait ala Sleepy Hollow just to try to get a bigger viewing audience only for them to eventually chop half of the cast and add more white dudes IE whoever this bearded lumberjack on the preview is. Same. I feel like I'm cutting it a lot of slack especially withBut if those two things don't get rectified idk if I'll be sticking around past the first season. I'm nhf Reply

[ Link to spoiler ]





me ever since Georgiou



I know Georgiou is suppose to make more appearances later on but I was rooting for Landry, I liked her. the fact that two WoC have been axed in the first four episodes is just ????



if for whatever stupid fucking reason they kill of Michael (main character you know but that doesn't matter cos hey like you said, Sleepy Hollow), I'm out. I'm gone. watch them try and justify it but making her sacrifice herself. me ever since GeorgiouI know Georgiou is suppose to make more appearances later on but I was rooting for Landry, I liked her. the fact that two WoC have been axed in the first four episodes is just ????if for whatever stupid fucking reason they kill of Michael (main character you know but that doesn't matter cos hey like you said, Sleepy Hollow), I'm out. I'm gone. watch them try and justify it but making her sacrifice herself.



I don't even feel bad for not paying for it at this point.



oh definitely.I don't even feel bad for not paying for it at this point. Reply

The writers asked for patience re: Georgiou so I'm gonna bide my time. I'm already giving this show a lot more leeway than I would usually because of the lead and because it's Star Trek and I'm Star Trek trash, but this episode definitely has me side-eyeing. I want to give it at least the first season to work out the kinks but if I feel like things aren't gonna improve I may bail on the winter break. I'm not about [ Spoiler (click to open) ] WOC erasure, especially since Alex Kurtzman has tried it once before. mfte @ this whole comment, especially the part about not paying for itThe writers asked for patience re: Georgiou so I'm gonna bide my time. I'm already giving this show a lot more leeway than I would usually because of the lead and because it's Star Trek and I'm Star Trek trash, but this episode definitely has me side-eyeing. I want to give it at least the first season to work out the kinks but if I feel like things aren't gonna improve I may bail on the winter break. I'm not about Reply

I fucking love Landry and lots of people got drunk angry texts last night only to awaken to responses of "what" and "dude, I haven't watched yet". Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I was so surprised and pressed about it, I spent half the episode in denial. That cannot be a legit send-off for her, she's got to come back somehow. They need to stop killing off the principal characters to emphasize the severity of the situation, that's why Star Trek has had red shirts since fucking 1966. uggghhhhh Reply

I was honestly worried she wouldn't last long in the season but didn't expect that because she wasn't a regular and her character seemed to be going down that road even though I loved her. But her getting thrown around like a rag doll sent me into a rage. I was like fix her and they didn't and raged at my tv for five minutes. Reply

Wait wait, she's not a regular?? o m f g well there goes my hope that she'll be back. What utter nonsense is this shit. Reply

Yeah the actual regular cast list is really small. Michael, Lorca, Stamets, Saru and Tilly as of now. The queen gets special guest star when she appears in the credits. Shazad Latif is also a regular as well and his sexy ass needs to pop up quick.



Everyone else is guest at this point in season 1 so could go in a minute.

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] it's only the women and in particular the women of color that are being sacrificed for the sake of the story. I also don't appreciate thatOnly four episodes in and the show is already trying the fuck out of me Reply

Also, it felt a bit like here's a gay moc so lets remove a woc in the same episode. I'm going to cut them a little slack and see how the season progresses but I agree and I was pissed. Reply

I NOTICED THAT TOO SIS WHAT. While I'm happy to have the inclusion of a gay MOC, why does it have to come at the expensive of other characters of color??



This show really needs to get right. We'll see what happens but legit the only reason I'm sticking around rn is because I really think there's gonna be some kind of plot twist fix it in the works. Reply

YUP I mean, we can have both. Reply

I still don't understand the whole mutiny deal with Michael, like, she was right and it lasted less than 2 minutes, chill Reply

I would love to watch the spin off show Star Trek: Disco. That would be fabulous.





Kinda spoilers for this weeks episode below.



I can't put spoiler quotes so I'll be vague but I really liked that character and sad to see them go.



So far, all 4 eps have been interesting. It looks like Lorca gets captured next week? It seems a bit early for that storyline but we shall see. Reply

dude i love Michael and i actually like Lorca but this show...... is really trying to see how far it can push before i have no choice but to quit



give me back Georgiou damn it Reply

OP thanks for making the post, we had a lot of feelings this week. Reply

+1, I really appreciate having these posts to rant and rave in lol Reply

So there is some good news. Michelle says we will be seeing more of our Queen this season.



She is at NYCC this week and sounds promising.

“I’m not going to let them kill me,” Yeoh told the audience inside the Theater at Madison Square Garden. She confirmed that we have not seen the last of Captain Georgiou. She also warned Jason Isaacs “if you don’t look after my baby girl, I will come and kick your (Lorca’s) ass.” Adding “And you know I can do that,” which received massive applause. Reply

omg I love her so much I can't even deal with it ;_;



I'm so glad that she seems to be invested in this show, I was worried that the big name stars would be kind of meh about their roles and fighting to stay onboard. Also I would pay good money to see Georgiou kick Lorca's ass. Reply

Also spoiler alert, it looks like Stamets and the hot doctor are going to hook up.



Anthony Rapp, who plays Lieutenant Paul Stamets, talked about being part of the first gay couple on Star Trek (television), saying he’s “proud to be a member of the first gay Star Trek couple” along with Wilson Cruz’ Dr. Hugh Culber and happy that “it doesn’t matter on the show.” Reply

I figured they would, bless. I'm excited about that and Culber is hella cute Reply

