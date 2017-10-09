RHOA'S Nene Leakes to Heckler: "I Hope Your Uber Driver Rapes You Tonight!"
- While on her standup comedy tour (op note: this still a thing?) in Oakland, California, NeNe Leakes was booed by an audience member.
- Being the awesome person that she is, Nene went on a rant about how the audience member was rude and finished it with, "I hope when you call for your Uber tonight, that that driver pulls off somewhere and rapes you".
- Nene's reps already tried dismissing the claim by saying she was very drunk but issued no other statements.
- A video surfaced thanks to a member of Lipstick Alley being in the audience and can be seen here.
How long until this dumbass says "its just comedy yall, get a sense of humor"?
No matter how upset somebody makes you there is a line you should not cross. I just dont understand how for even one moment somebody would think that is ok to say.
Wishing rape upon somebody, saying racist stuff about people you dont like...dead that shit,bruh. Everything is not a free for all.
People with bipolar disorder/schizophrenia/borderline personality should not drink alcohol
I remember liking her the first couple of seasons of Atlanta. I think once she got that one acting gig on that now canceled sitcom, she just became insufferable.
You can insult and belittle people without wishing rape on them.