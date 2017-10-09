RHOA'S Nene Leakes to Heckler: "I Hope Your Uber Driver Rapes You Tonight!"

I cannot fucking stand her. I hope her ass gets fired. Reply

Eeekk, there are ways to handle “hecklers” but joking about rape isn’t one of them. She wasn’t even quick enough to frame it as a joke (not that it would have been funny). Reply

poor uber drivers tbh Reply

What's cruel fucking thing to say/thought to have. Reply

I was curious about this random ass show. I was curious what it was when I heard Tiffany Haddish was gonna be out here then I heard Nene was part of it and def didn't want to go. Reply

wtf is wrong with people? even if you're drunk, you shouldn't have such a disgusting thought. much less say it. Reply

Ugh, jfc, who even thinks to say things like that??? (Though it'll be interesting to see if male comedians spring to her defense against ~meanie hecklers, as they did with that Tosh person when he said something similar. Someone I doubt they will. I mean, they shouldn't, because their 'heckling is the worst thing in the entire world and comedians can say whatever they want about it' attitude is pathetic, but it'll just be kind of telling.) Reply

No matter how upset somebody makes you there is a line you should not cross. I just dont understand how for even one moment somebody would think that is ok to say.

Wishing rape upon somebody, saying racist stuff about people you dont like...dead that shit,bruh. Everything is not a free for all. Reply

Tbh if you have mental issues such manic episodes are not uncommon. I follow some people on twitter who you can tell when they’re drinking because they get aggressive and combative.



People with bipolar disorder/schizophrenia/borderline personality should not drink alcohol Reply

Um wow that's disgusting. Now looking back on the way she went off on Kim's daughter seemed uncalled for as well, even if they did make shitty comments about the house (not calling out racism if that was the case but taking it to the "stank pussy" level of someone 19 years old) Reply

oh pls if brielle is old enough to get surgery and demerol bitch is old enough to be dragged Reply

Have u talked to ur family in PR? Are they ok? Reply

i can only roll my eyes anymore. why do people continuously think this shit is okay Reply

She’s the worst. Being drunk isn’t an excuse for saying that.



I remember liking her the first couple of seasons of Atlanta. I think once she got that one acting gig on that now canceled sitcom, she just became insufferable. Reply

What a fucking day already.



You can insult and belittle people without wishing rape on them. Reply

She and Kim have always been trash Reply

Why did they bring her back? She's seriously the most awful, miserable person. Reply

