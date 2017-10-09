Tebow: T-Mobile Commercial #1

RHOA'S Nene Leakes to Heckler: "I Hope Your Uber Driver Rapes You Tonight!"


  • While on her standup comedy tour (op note: this still a thing?) in Oakland, California, NeNe Leakes was booed by an audience member.

  • Being the awesome person that she is, Nene went on a rant about how the audience member was rude and finished it with, "I hope when you call for your Uber tonight, that that driver pulls off somewhere and rapes you".

  • Nene's reps already tried dismissing the claim by saying she was very drunk but issued no other statements.

  • A video surfaced thanks to a member of Lipstick Alley being in the audience and can be seen here.


Source

How long until this dumbass says "its just comedy yall, get a sense of humor"?

