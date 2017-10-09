Meryl Streep says "not everybody knew" about Weinstein allegations





I want to believe her but frankly, I don't. Reply

Thread

Link

Mte, she's been around way too long to play ignorant. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This!

Stop insulting us Meryl. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk. i feel like Harvey Weinstein being a creep and a harasser was something people in Hollywood knew generally but I can imagine this not reaching this A-list sheltered lady. Like, that doesn't seem the type of thing her entourage would gossip to her.... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. While I expect these hw types to live in their little bubble of self indulgence, idk if the bubble is THAT big lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too TBH Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I do believe her.



She is a super A-list since the 1970s, she's probably sheltered as fuck. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I believe her. She's been famous for so long. If she didn't start crossing paths with him and his gross friends until she was A-list, she never would've known. He wouldn't risk harassing someone who's more famous than he is. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hm Reply

Thread

Link

huh Reply

Thread

Link

Could have just supported the victims...but instead you made it about yourself Reply

Thread

Link

everyone knew something was happening. they just chose to look the other way because it was more lucrative not to get involved. Reply

Thread

Link

this is the most reasonable comment you've ever made lol



A* Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Everyone has their moments of clarity in on ONTD I noticed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I too was surprised. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ikr lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Broken clock... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep. If a nobody like me has known about it for years, how does someone who works in the industry not know? Complete bullshit. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Meryl Streep is Hollywood royalty at this point so i would find it hard to believe she wasn’t more aware of what was going on. Her statement reads like she wants to appear supportive but doesn’t want to get her hands dirty. Reply

Thread

Link

She's a Roman Polanski supporter, she just doesn't care. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ding dong, yup Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like every post w a celeb's opinion on this topic needs to include their +/- status on Roman Polanski just so we know how credible they are...... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How did she not know? My mom worked in advertising and TV in the late ‘70s and knew. Her co-workers and friends told her to pass on the job. They knew. Everyone knew. He had a reputation for being a womanizer and a serial harasser even before he got into the movie business!!



Btw I just asked my mom if she believed Meryl and she said, without hesitation, “No, everbody knew.”



Edited at 2017-10-09 02:33 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Exactly. I worked in two of entertainment industry guilds in the early 2000's, and even in my nobody, paper-pushing desk job, I KNEW ABOUT THIS SHIT. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wow those people on that anon chat really didn't lie. you do manage to relate everything back to yourself lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Glad you have the time to troll and spend time on an anon chat



Try volunteering or something.



Edited at 2017-10-09 02:56 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

You mean Lchat sis?



lol what kind of loser is checking for that site? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

You act like she's the only one guilty of that. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I find that very hard to believe, especially since wasn't the reporter working on this story for like decades? Reply

Thread

Link

i mean i'm sure harvey was never inappropriate around her but she never heard whisperings or anything? i find that hard to believe



Edited at 2017-10-09 02:22 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Maybe she's one of those annoying holier-than-thou people who never even believes gossip and acts super above it so you don't even try talking to her about it. There are so many people here who will still refuse to even entertain the idea of blind items even when there's repeated evidence.



this feels disingenuous tho, because obviously even if she HAD heard no way is she going to admit it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A lot of these powerful white women are like "well it didn't happen to me so it didn't happen" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Meryl also adds that if everybody knew, she doesn't believe that investigative reporters would have neglected for decades to write about it.



This utter naivete rn Reply

Thread

Link

nah, she's not naive, just lying to make herself look good Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was such a fucking stupid thing to say, I can't even. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Especially ridiculous considering the story of Matt Damon and Russel Crowe calling the NYT reporter and forcing her to kill her story.

She did try to report it Meryl. But powerful men silenced her, just like they silenced the women she was trying to report about. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

meryl 'we're all africans' streep, naive? nahhhh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Trying to save her own ass. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's lying. Lying cat gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he harrassed ashley judd and gwyneth paltrow and they (especially judd) spoke about it publicly. he hasn't even been hiding it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Did she also somehow miss out on the existence of the PR industry that lives to kill bad stories while her head was stuck in the sand? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Come on, Meryl. Reply

Thread

Link

Why get involved in this in this fashion? What is her point? Reply

Thread

Link

sure jan





however, at least she's not defending him or being silent, so it's something, I guess Reply

Thread

Link

lmao yeah she's not defending him, she's defending herself for working with him (~he was always respectful to meee~) and pretending she didn't know about harvey being a pervert Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She defends Polanski instead Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hmmmT Reply

Thread

Link

this is coming off to me as a white woman feigning ignorance. Reply

Thread

Link

ikr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link