Meryl Streep says "not everybody knew" about Weinstein allegations
Meryl Streep released a statement today on Harvey Weinstein.
She calls the allegations "disgraceful" and says the women speaking out against him are "heroes."
Meryl Streep says that she had no idea about any of the allegations against Harvey Weinstein.
Meryl also adds that if everybody knew, she doesn't believe that investigative reporters would have neglected for decades to write about it.
Source: Twitter
She calls the allegations "disgraceful" and says the women speaking out against him are "heroes."
Meryl Streep says that she had no idea about any of the allegations against Harvey Weinstein.
Meryl also adds that if everybody knew, she doesn't believe that investigative reporters would have neglected for decades to write about it.
Meryl Streep releases statement on Harvey Weinstein, claims “not everybody knew” https://t.co/M44TT3ZjWW pic.twitter.com/UCByITLYDW— Anthony De Rosa 🗽 (@Anthony) October 9, 2017
Source: Twitter
This!
Stop insulting us Meryl.
She is a super A-list since the 1970s, she's probably sheltered as fuck.
A*
Btw I just asked my mom if she believed Meryl and she said, without hesitation, “No, everbody knew.”
Edited at 2017-10-09 02:33 pm (UTC)
Try volunteering or something.
Edited at 2017-10-09 02:56 pm (UTC)
lol what kind of loser is checking for that site?
Edited at 2017-10-09 02:22 pm (UTC)
this feels disingenuous tho, because obviously even if she HAD heard no way is she going to admit it.
This utter naivete rn
She did try to report it Meryl. But powerful men silenced her, just like they silenced the women she was trying to report about.
however, at least she's not defending him or being silent, so it's something, I guess