Meryl Streep says "not everybody knew" about Weinstein allegations

Meryl Streep released a statement today on Harvey Weinstein.

She calls the allegations "disgraceful" and says the women speaking out against him are "heroes."

Meryl Streep says that she had no idea about any of the allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

Meryl also adds that if everybody knew, she doesn't believe that investigative reporters would have neglected for decades to write about it.




Source: Twitter
