Brandon Flowers Gives Life Advice on Writing Songs, Balding, and Sausage

¿ Q uestions Asked?

Amy from Edenburg:

Harry Styles

Jono from Manchester:

Kevin from Nottingham:

Q: My wedding's coming up, and I want to surprise my fiancé by writing a song. Can you give me an opening line?Q: I’ve started balding and my girlfriend is giving me the ultimatum that I get a hair transplant treatment or she’s going elsewhere, what should I do?I'm a recent vegetarian but my boyfriend insists I eat his homemade sausage at least once before I fully commit to the cause. How do I handle this sticky sausage situation?