FIRE

Matt Damon and Russell Crowe encouraged NY Times to kill Harvey Weinstein misconduct story in 2004



Sharon Waxman, founder of The Wrap, alleges that Matt Damon and Russell Crowe helped kill her story on Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct.

Waxman says that she was given the green light to work on the story back in 2004 when she was a reporter at the New York Times.

Waxman had evidence that Weinstein paid off women he met in Europe during film festivals.

Matt Damon and Russell Crowe called Waxman directly in order to pressure her to kill the story.




Source: Twitter
