Matt Damon and Russell Crowe encouraged NY Times to kill Harvey Weinstein misconduct story in 2004

omg, pieces of shit Reply

Thread

Link

ONTD never reads... title is clickbait. Even the title of the post is -different- than the mention in the tweet.



The article implies that Fabrizio Lombardo was on the payroll for the purpose of getting Harvey girls when he was in Europe, calling into question Lombardo's alleged professional credibility.



The only mention of Damon and Crowe in the entire article is



... which included having Matt Damon and Russell Crowe call me directly to vouch for Lombardo...



Damon and Crowe vouching for Lombardo's professional credibility =/= defending Harvey about sexually harassing women or requesting to quash an article about said harassment. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

do you think they didn't know what Lombardo's purpose was, though? especially if they were asked to vouch for him bc the Times was writing an expose on him. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

But I think she makes it clear in her story that the reason why Damon and Crowe were vouching for Lombardo was due to Weinstein telling them to do so/knowing that if Lombardo went down, Weinstein would go down, and in turn their movies wouldn't do well: "After intense pressure from Weinstein, which included having Matt Damon and Russell Crowe call me directly to vouch for Lombardo and unknown discussions well above my head at the Times, the story was gutted."



It seems to me that by defending the role of Lombardo, Damon and Crowe were really defending Weinstein against the allegations from the Times.



The whole thing is actually pretty sneaky and calculated by Weinstein.







Edited at 2017-10-09 03:47 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Thank you for his, because I really wasn't going to read it tbh. Posts like this shouldn't be allowed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO



op is out to end careers Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wait so you really think Matt Damon and Russel Crowe called up this woman and told her Lombardo was a-ok, and she didn't bring up what she thought his real job was to get their assessment? Really girl? And like this is me giving them the benefit of the doubt, because there's 100% no reason to try to quash this story with their credibility unless they knew the alternative for his role she was going to present. They're not dumb, they know that if you're going to accuse someone in the public of not having a real job, you're also going to have to put into print why you think they're in a certain role. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOW. This shit is wild. Fuck men. Reply

Thread

Link

Quelle Surprise Reply

Thread

Link

Wow i already hated matt damn but this just makes loathe him fuck these two Reply

Thread

Link

men are garbage Reply

Thread

Link

Rich, white men are the fucking worst. Reply

Thread

Link

i should be surprised but I’m not. Reply

Thread

Link

Holy fuck! Delete them. Unforgivable!! Reply

Thread

Link

i wonder what they said to her that made her eventually cancel her story Reply

Thread

Link

The article says that her original story was in large part exposing the man who was the head of Italian Miramax in 2003 as not having any knowledge or experience in film, and that his real job was to be in charge of finding Harvey women to have sex with. Damon and Crowe apparently called the reporter and backed up the Italian guy's legitimacy as a studio head. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well it's possible the italian guy was legit AND harvey is a predator. if that's the case damon and crowe defended the italian's reputation and not harvey, unless of course they lied for harvey's sake. who knows. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

vomit @ that dude's job scope and it happens everywhere men are. gross gross gross.



Edited at 2017-10-09 03:11 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They didn't. FKA posted clickbait, ONTD doesn't read lol, and people fall for it EVERY TIME.



In FKA write up, it says "Matt Damon and Russell Crowe called Waxman directly in order to pressure her to kill the story."



That's not true, and Idk why this user keeps being allowed to post wank all the time.



The article never says that, at all. All it says is that "...Matt Damon and Russell Crowe call me directly to vouch for Lombardo..." Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This is so fucking gross, men are such garbage Reply

Thread

Link





oblig Reply

Thread

Link

I felt so angry for her during this moment. Fuck Matt Demon! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

/end post Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Where is this from? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

These fuckers, it could have been outed 13 years ago? Ugh. Reply

Thread

Link

Fucking hell. Men always gonna defend men. Reply

Thread

Link