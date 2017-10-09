Matt Damon and Russell Crowe encouraged NY Times to kill Harvey Weinstein misconduct story in 2004
Sharon Waxman, founder of The Wrap, alleges that Matt Damon and Russell Crowe helped kill her story on Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct.
Waxman says that she was given the green light to work on the story back in 2004 when she was a reporter at the New York Times.
Waxman had evidence that Weinstein paid off women he met in Europe during film festivals.
Matt Damon and Russell Crowe called Waxman directly in order to pressure her to kill the story.
Matt Damon & Russell Crowe called @sharonwaxman directly in 2004 & her story was gutted by a former NYT editor: https://t.co/fhoEkmYf5b— Aaron Vallely (@Vallmeister) October 9, 2017
The article implies that Fabrizio Lombardo was on the payroll for the purpose of getting Harvey girls when he was in Europe, calling into question Lombardo's alleged professional credibility.
The only mention of Damon and Crowe in the entire article is
... which included having Matt Damon and Russell Crowe call me directly to vouch for Lombardo...
Damon and Crowe vouching for Lombardo's professional credibility =/= defending Harvey about sexually harassing women or requesting to quash an article about said harassment.
It seems to me that by defending the role of Lombardo, Damon and Crowe were really defending Weinstein against the allegations from the Times.
The whole thing is actually pretty sneaky and calculated by Weinstein.
op is out to end careers
In FKA write up, it says "Matt Damon and Russell Crowe called Waxman directly in order to pressure her to kill the story."
That's not true, and Idk why this user keeps being allowed to post wank all the time.
The article never says that, at all. All it says is that "...Matt Damon and Russell Crowe call me directly to vouch for Lombardo..."