Harvey Weinstein called Hayley Atwell a "fat pig"



+ Weinstein was visiting the set of "Brideshead Revisited" as he was set to distribute the film in North America. He walked over to Hayley and started flirting with her. As he sat with the cast and crew for lunch, he noticed the way Hayley was eating and told her that he didnt like what he saw during filming this morning. Weinstein then said she looked like a "fat pig" and told her to stop eating so much. Atwell told Emma Thompson what happened and she flipped out on Weinstein. She threatened to quit if he continued with such behavior.

source


