Harvey Weinstein called Hayley Atwell a "fat pig"

I hate to associate fatness with bad but....what a hypocrite and no one asked for his opinion on a woman's body.



Bless Emma Thompson though.

Lmao right. Him? Calling someone a fat pig?



Edited at 2017-10-09 03:04 pm (UTC)

They excuse it by saying it's different for women, because we have to look all feminine and stuff for the male gaze. Yeah I know that's dumb but they believe it.

Go Emma Thompson! Fuck Weinstein's hypocritical ass.

Holy shit, I remember hearing Emma tell this story before, but idt she directly said that it was him. Should've known, though. What a bag of dicks.

Emma didn't name names, either the producer or the actress she stood up for, but Hayley later said it was her.



This is the first time Harvey Wankstain is being outed as the piece of shit who said it though.

I was just going to say, I thought I'd heard this story before, but didn't know the major players. Good on Emma on all counts, and dear god, someone please flood ONTD with random posts to get his mug off the front page, please.

yeah I remember this story

mte! the story had been told before, just without his name. so no one can doubt its legitimacy.

yes @ this reveal! i'm sure people speculated who said the comment but to have it all out clearly like this now—harv's a complete p.o.s.

Yeah, I remember this story, but idr her saying who said it.

ughh

This has been known for literally a decade, both Emma and Hayley have gone on the record about the incident but this is the first time the POS producer was named, and quelle surprise.



I wouldn't be surprised if he was one of the producers body-shaming Romola Garai on the set of Dirty Dancing Havana Nights, though she specifically mentioned a female producer telling her she was too fat.



He deserves to be a pariah tbh, I hope people piss on his grave.

i remember the romola thing too. out all these mfs!

She mentioned producers in plural when she first talked about it, and later talked about how a female producer told her her thighs were too fat. And ia, name and shame them all!



Reply

And now Romola's just given an exclusive to the Guardian talking about this piece of shit 'personally approving' her for DDHN by interviewing her in his bathrobe in a hotel room. After she already had the part.



She's been very blunt over the years about how badly she was treated on that production but this.... jfc. Reply

Would this be around the time when all that 'stuff' about Hayley being difficult to work with suddenly came about?
(srs question)

(srs question) Reply

He spread rumours about Ashley Judd, no surprise if he decided to take out his rage over Emma standing up for Hayley by spreading rumours/blind items about Hayley. Because of course that's the kind of thing a power tripping abuser would do.



I'm glad Hayley went on to make a name for herself anyway though. Same with Romola noping out of Hollywood and back across the pond after the Dirty Dancing Havana Nights production (Miramax was involved) tried the old body-shaming on her. Reply

that's sad. that's why ppl don't talk. ontd can say what they want (probably bc they don't have one they worked for that's worth anything) but having your livelihood threatened is devastating. Reply

Exactly. It's easy to say someone should risk losing everything over a matter of principle but I'm not going to drag women who decided they wanted to eat/keep a roof over their heads. Reply

ita. i don't blame any of those women. Reply

Hayley seems nice and people love her, this as*hole is such a vile person. I believe he gaslight his victims Reply

Emma Thompson coming through as Mom Friend.

I love Hayley's and Emma's friendship. They just took a trip together to Italy a few months ago with other friends as well.

Omg rly? I don't know who I'm more jealous of

omg so jealous

https://www.thecut.com/2008/02/emma_thompson_fights_miramaxs_1.html i remember this story! of course the exec wasn't named

Oh wow, interesting. I didn't know this was previously reported too.

yes, i knew this sounded familiar!



should've known it was him

yeah I remember it too, but I don't think weinstein name was revealed at the time

Oh shit, fuck him so hard he need to get the fuck off the planet immediately. SICK FUCK!!!



Emma Thompson is truly the queen <3 bless

Wow, what a piece of shit.

It makes me mad and sad that it took for this article (in 2017!) to come out for all these little anecdotes to get names attached. I'm glad he's finally getting his comeuppance, but goddamn it's been too long.

so true. just like rose mcgowan's story. he's probably the subject of tons of those "blinds". which is sickening.

it just goes to show you how powerful he was. it's sad af.

Weinstein then said she looked like a "fat pig" and told her to stop eating so much. Atwell told Emma Thompson what happened and she flipped out on Weinstein. She threatened to quit if he continued with such behavior.



This sounds super familiar...didn't Emma tell this story awhile ago? I guess she didn't say who she was talking about though.



Oh hey should have read the comments first lmao. Fuck this douche.



Edited at 2017-10-09 02:27 pm (UTC)

i heard about this story but didnt know it was him. what a pos.

i remember Emma telling this story multiple times (and Hayley talking about it as well)



it's so upsetting that this is only coming out now

The one good thing to come out of this mess was Hayley and Emma's friendship. The pics of their recent vacation in Greece looked like they were having the best time together.

