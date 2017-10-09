Harvey Weinstein called Hayley Atwell a "fat pig"
+ Weinstein was visiting the set of "Brideshead Revisited" as he was set to distribute the film in North America. He walked over to Hayley and started flirting with her. As he sat with the cast and crew for lunch, he noticed the way Hayley was eating and told her that he didnt like what he saw during filming this morning. Weinstein then said she looked like a "fat pig" and told her to stop eating so much. Atwell told Emma Thompson what happened and she flipped out on Weinstein. She threatened to quit if he continued with such behavior.
Bless Emma Thompson though.
This is the first time Harvey Wankstain is being outed as the piece of shit who said it though.
I wouldn't be surprised if he was one of the producers body-shaming Romola Garai on the set of Dirty Dancing Havana Nights, though she specifically mentioned a female producer telling her she was too fat.
He deserves to be a pariah tbh, I hope people piss on his grave.
She's been very blunt over the years about how badly she was treated on that production but this.... jfc.
(srs question)
I'm glad Hayley went on to make a name for herself anyway though. Same with Romola noping out of Hollywood and back across the pond after the Dirty Dancing Havana Nights production (Miramax was involved) tried the old body-shaming on her.
https://www.thecut.com/2008/02/emma_thompson_fights_miramaxs_1.html
should've known it was him
Emma Thompson is truly the queen <3 bless
This sounds super familiar...didn't Emma tell this story awhile ago? I guess she didn't say who she was talking about though.
Oh hey should have read the comments first lmao. Fuck this douche.
it's so upsetting that this is only coming out now
Fuck this man