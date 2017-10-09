Padmavati Official Trailer
The trailer for the most anticipated Bollywood film of the year has arrived. Padmavati is from the same director (Sanjay Leela Bhansali) who gave us hits like Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and Bajirao Mastani. It stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmini (a.k.a. Padmavati), Shahid Kapoor as Rana Rawal Ratan Singh, and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji. Jim Sarbh and Aditi Rao Hydari are also in this movie as Malik Naib Kafur and Kamala Devi, respectively.
Padmavati is a fictionalized story about the real-life historical figures Rani Padmini, Rana Rawal Ratan Singh, and Alauddin Khilji. Rani Padmini was a Hindu Rajput queen and Ratan Singh, who was the ruler of Mewar, was her husband. Khilji was the ruler of the Delhi Sultanate, and according to legend, Khilji tried to invade Chittorgarh (which was a part of the Mewar Kingdom) in order to capture Rani Padmini. He was said to have been mesmerized by her and attempted to force her to marry him.
but i'm worried about the backlash against this - i feel like the general "hindu" (BJP voters) public are very much against this film.
For myself, I think SLB is a sub par film maker, echo only gets the acclaim he gets because of how shitty the rest of the Bollywood is
a lot of people were angry about the malhari song - Ranveer's character wasn't meant to be dancing idk...
And ia, his visuals are amazing but i've not enjoyed an SLB film since Black, i tried watching BM and found it utterly boring.
And there's definitely that air of Muslims coming from the outside and being conquerors and with the current political climate...
And the film looks so pretty! I'd watch it just for that!