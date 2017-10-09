Waheeda Rehman

Padmavati Official Trailer



The trailer for the most anticipated Bollywood film of the year has arrived. Padmavati is from the same director (Sanjay Leela Bhansali) who gave us hits like Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and Bajirao Mastani. It stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmini (a.k.a. Padmavati), Shahid Kapoor as Rana Rawal Ratan Singh, and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji. Jim Sarbh and Aditi Rao Hydari are also in this movie as Malik Naib Kafur and Kamala Devi, respectively.

Padmavati is a fictionalized story about the real-life historical figures Rani Padmini, Rana Rawal Ratan Singh, and Alauddin Khilji. Rani Padmini was a Hindu Rajput queen and Ratan Singh, who was the ruler of Mewar, was her husband. Khilji was the ruler of the Delhi Sultanate, and according to legend, Khilji tried to invade Chittorgarh (which was a part of the Mewar Kingdom) in order to capture Rani Padmini. He was said to have been mesmerized by her and attempted to force her to marry him.

