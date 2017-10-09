Padmavati Official Trailer

Oh my, shiny. Reply

I adore Deepika and I think my fav SLB collab for her was Ram-Leela. that was the first Bollywood movie I saw on the big screen and the chemistry was just stunning. despite the cast, I was a bit disappointed with Bajirao Mastani. idk if I'll be in a rush to see this, though everybody looks beautiful, as usual! Reply

this looks amazing Reply

bollywood isn't doing well this year.. so this needs to be a hit.



but i'm worried about the backlash against this - i feel like the general "hindu" (BJP voters) public are very much against this film.

Not really. Bjp might try to create issue for the movie, but most people, including Hindus would go and watch this movie, because of the grandeur and star cast.



For myself, I think SLB is a sub par film maker, echo only gets the acclaim he gets because of how shitty the rest of the Bollywood is Reply

i don't know there's a general sentiment that Khliji's character will be glorified ~

a lot of people were angry about the malhari song - Ranveer's character wasn't meant to be dancing idk...



And ia, his visuals are amazing but i've not enjoyed an SLB film since Black, i tried watching BM and found it utterly boring.



While this looks amazing, I'm also really concerned about the movies that are coming out with a distinct anti-Muslim flavor...

Yeah, the trailer depiction of khilji, was a bit weird

He looks almost bestial...

And there's definitely that air of Muslims coming from the outside and being conquerors and with the current political climate... Reply

Looks visually stunning like all Bhansali films but I'm not excited for a weak storyline or one-note, bland acting that his stuff has suffered from lately

I will watch anything by SLB! I'm so excited

Looks amazing

Sub par film maker, likely sub par film with sub par story telling. But I genuinely hope, it faces no issues from the extremist Hindu terrorist

SLB really is the king of visuals. I got chills

I'm so excited for this! Bajirao Mastani was my first Bollywood movie and I loved. Tho I don't know anything about the political context of this, and these comments make me wanna find out more

Bajirao Mastani draggedddddd on forever and ever but it was visually stunning. I actually live near a theater that plays Bollywood movies now and I'd love to see one of SLB's movies on a big screen, I can forgive a lot in a movie if it's pretty af lmao.

The unibrow looks terrible and deepika remains horrifically miscast in these films. Ranveer and Shahid look exciting though. (though poor shahid, they made him look even smaller to I guess highlight the contrast with "evil ruthless invader"

The music in the trailer is amazing! <3



And the film looks so pretty! I'd watch it just for that! Reply

