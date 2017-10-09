Did Disney accidentally spoiled that [spoiler] will be in Avengers: Infinity War?





- A Disney event displayed an Infinity War panel and it revealed some characters are coming back: Yondu, who died at the end of GOTG Vol. 2 and The Ancient One, who died on Doctor Strange.
- Also in the display: Wasp, who was not supposed to appear until 'Ant-man and the Wasp' which premieres after Infinity War. Might explain why Evangeline Lilly was in the Infinity War photoshoot Mark Ruffalo spoiled yesterday.

ONTD, which Marvel character you want to see in Infinity War? Who said Lockjaw?!
