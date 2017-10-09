Did Disney accidentally spoiled that [spoiler] will be in Avengers: Infinity War?

oh my Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

don’t just leave us hanging Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

does the Hulk go to pound town with all those bottoms like in that gif? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A pairing I never knew I wanted.



although I did love storylines in the comics that were Wolvie/Rogue/Gambit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Clean, rad and powerful Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You have my attention. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link







OT, but Multiple Man from the X Factor would be cool to be, because he could have his own orgy with himselves or with his lover. Reply

Thread

Link

There's a girl in Agents of SHIELD that can do that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If he was str8, it wouldn't be gay to f yourself, either! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

didn't she die? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

love it! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bless this gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link











Sorry OP, i have nothing constructive to contribute to this otherwise informative post. Reply

Thread

Link





i don't mind....keep going... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

put that trump voter behind a spoiler next time, gross. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i am so damn ready for this movie, please give me a trailer marvel Reply

Thread

Link

there you go:



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wish this parody had been better, but I'll take what I can get. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i knew it all along. poor jean. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I need this lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the sexual between these two were always something else and i'm MAD there aren't more stans of this ship Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I s2g, even the movies were more Scott/Logan/Jean than Scott/Jean/Logan. Not that I'm complaining. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm quite confused at this post. Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao this post Reply

Thread

Link

It's taken an unexpected turn. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A good turn! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Looking at OP ..not that unexpected. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I mean, since this post is going in this direction anyways I'm just gonna post my favorite intentionally homo-erotic Marvel cover. Reply

Thread

Link

is that supposed to be a naked nightcrawler? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It is lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

As much as I love this cover, I still sometimes wonder how it got published lmao.

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Bless Greg Rucka and his bi agenda, tbh. That actual comic was so sad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dem guns Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This post took a quick turn. lol Reply

Thread

Link

petition to change all superhero posts to gay porn of the characters so we don’t have to read about these movies anymore Reply

Thread

Link









Edited at 2017-10-09 06:20 am (UTC) i mean....this post is going there anyway.... Reply

Thread

Link

chris's butt is so perky. mark has such nice legs. hawkeye's pose is amazing. and thor's, uh, dingle is oddly low. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





All the new #ThorRagnarok characters are knockouts, but Tessa Thompson walks away with this movie. All hail Valkyrie. — Haleigh Foutch (@HaleighFoutch) October 9, 2017





So ready for Valkyrie/Tessa to slay everything. <33



This also has me intrigued:



Thompson is great too, a subversion of the "bad-ass" female action figure. At its best, #ThorRagnarok has an occasional GHOST PROTOCOL vibe. — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) October 9, 2017

The Ragnarok social media embargo lifted a couple of hours ago and they seem pretty positive (taking into account the usual OTT reactions you get with such things). But my favourite is this:So ready for Valkyrie/Tessa to slay everything. <33This also has me intrigued: Reply

Thread

Link

i'm all here for Valkyrie to be the MCU's Wonder woman!



Give her a spin-off. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That would be amazing. Reading awesome stuff like this is making the wait harder, and now I'm paranoid about spoilers. At least I only have 15 days to go. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ill probably go and watch it only because i got free movie tickets from work Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

just give me the spoilerssss Reply

Parent

Thread



Link