Is Kris Behind The Triple Pregnancies?
Is Kris Jenner behind the triple pregnancy? Some people think so. https://t.co/ZFicf6Ml0S— Vox (@voxdotcom) October 9, 2017
Konspiracy! Three of the Kardashian/Jenner are pregnant - just in time for the 10th anniversary of Keeping Up With The Kardashians! According to the source, Kris has been planning this for about 3 years now in a quest for relevancy, ratings and attention.
Kylie and Khloe's pregnancies are not official. Whenever there are juicy rumors, they wait out until they can address them on their TV show.
Source
kendall you're next. grab a pepsi sweetie
get trump on this tbh. he'll probably end up watching it
'THE END IS PURPLE!!!'
probably but it’s not like kris is any more fame hungry than the others. I always felt like she worked hard to better her kids’ lives/careers versus working hard just to better her own life
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
Based on my family's history alone I feel like sometimes families are messy and there's major drama involved that reality TV would even be like ??? about, you dont have to script it, shit be crazy sometimes, even Kris cant plan for it all.
Especially Kylie cause didn't she get some work done a few weeks before the announcement was made? Yikes.