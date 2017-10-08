Taylucifer

Is Kris Behind The Triple Pregnancies?




Konspiracy! Three of the Kardashian/Jenner are pregnant - just in time for the 10th anniversary of Keeping Up With The Kardashians! According to the source, Kris has been planning this for about 3 years now in a quest for relevancy, ratings and attention.

Kylie and Khloe's pregnancies are not official. Whenever there are juicy rumors, they wait out until they can address them on their TV show.


kendall you're next. grab a pepsi sweetie
