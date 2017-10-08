October 8th, 2017, 10:58 pm shittysoup The Frozen Embryos 30 Seconds To Mars Perform On Ellen... This aired a few days ago but I thought we could all use a good laugh. You're too much, Jordan Jared.SOURCE Tagged: ellen degeneres, jared leto / 30stm, live performance, television Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 7171 comments Add comment
Edited at 2017-10-09 03:35 am (UTC)
the Jesus hair/beard
the poncho
the poor girl sitting next to him looking like she's tying not to crack up
Ellen jamming with the choir.
just wow.
lmao
i felt like i was watching a cult leader rally his followers.
The second-hand embarrassment nearly killed me
if you know those men in their 60s who think they're super edgy bc they know how to use a computer/the internet and thus bolster their ego and continue to be huge assholes, he's going to be one of those.
Anyway Elijah was right about this band.
Elijah Wood is an angel. Very random story but,
A friend of mine was at an event (a old and popular LA restaurants was closing). Elijah was there so he put Elijah on the phone.
And Elijah asks me why I’m not there and I tell him I have agoraphobia and he was so sweet and kind. He told me he knows how hard it must be and was just so nice when he didn’t need to be to some anxious girl on the phone.
It could have been anyone I had that conversation with and it would’ve been gentle and compassionate. Elijah is pure and we don’t deserve him.
I just realized I have like 10 other random celeb stories BUT Elijah reigns supreme.