Jared Leto needs to be stopped.

i refuse to watch this but i'm hoping you guys pull through and are super funny as usual when it comes to a mutually hated celeb

Remember when Corey Feldman did that awful, cringeworthy performance on Good Morning America or whatever it was? Leto has been taking notes.

Nope not clicking, nope.

Have they always sounded Nickelbackesque? I'm so confused.



Edited at 2017-10-09 03:35 am (UTC)

there are at least 7 cringeworthy things happening in this video.

That is their entire concert experience. and i say that as a fan.

Saw them with Muse a few weeks ago at Red Rocks and i am a massive fan, but he is just too much for me live. My mom always told the story of how it broke her mind to see mick jagger wearing a tutu at her concert. and i laughed but no joke i had that moment at mine. rock dude singing in a hugeflower poncho and pink beanie while knowing the devil dick comments broke me a bit. But they were good and Muse was fucking fantastic.

i am.... what in the world

I've never thought they were a great band but..... God their music sucks now

yeah they arent the best anymore

omg when they panned over to him sitting in the audience i died. there's so much here:



the Jesus hair/beard



the poncho



the poor girl sitting next to him looking like she's tying not to crack up



Ellen jamming with the choir.



just wow.

lmao right? I wasn't even going to click on it because why would I? But then I saw it posted on Stereogum and they literally just titled the post "HELP" and I knew I had to watch it lmao.

they literally just titled the post "HELP"



lmao

lol and the audience standing and chanting/singing??



i felt like i was watching a cult leader rally his followers.

I wasn't gonna watch this but then i read your comment and knew I must



The second-hand embarrassment nearly killed me

Do you think Jared Leto is ever going to look back on this period of his life and say, maybe I was doing too much.

no.



if you know those men in their 60s who think they're super edgy bc they know how to use a computer/the internet and thus bolster their ego and continue to be huge assholes, he's going to be one of those.

isn't he like 50? his whole life must've been a period of "doing too much" at this point

Oh wow hes 45?!? I must have erased this from memory given how idiotic he acts all the time. He aged really well for a white dude

Semi-OT, but I saw Blade Runner 2049 today and MY GOD, all that masturbatory hooplah about Jared's ~amazing performance and he's onscreen for like 15 minutes total?! I'd argue he's not even that important to the plot, in any specific way. Good God, Lemon.

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] where he killed the naked girl by cutting open her uterus? I don't care what the ~meaning~ was. V unnecessary. RIGHT? Honestly, you could have cut his parts out of the movie and it wouldn't have made a difference. And that scene

IKR, that was really too much.

he wasn't amazing but considering how he's a pretentious ego maniac and the character is too, its kinda perfect casting. you never take the character as being anything other than a douchebag.

what in the white hell...

Jesus sweetie, I'm so sorry.

I've hated him/this band ever since like 10-15 yrs ago or whatever Elijah Wood (who I stanned then and still has a ~special place in my heart~~) said they were awful and then Jared Leto found out and they had a run-in at an event where he got mad and grabbed Elijah by the throat.



Anyway Elijah was right about this band.

Elijah Wood is precious.

ikr, how could anyone attack him? Like attacking a puppy tbh

Wow I had never heard of that! Just confirms my hate for him even more. I love Elijah Wood - impatiently waiting for the next season of Dirk Gently!

I never knew that was why he got assaulted, the worst.

I trust Elijah Wood more than weirdo Jaerd Leto.

Elijah has always had great taste in music. And isn't Leto like 10 years older than him? What a tool.

Elijah Wood is an angel. Very random story but, A friend of mine was at an event (a old and popular LA restaurants was closing). Elijah was there so he put Elijah on the phone. And Elijah asks me why I'm not there and I tell him I have agoraphobia and he was so sweet and kind. He told me he knows how hard it must be and was just so nice when he didn't need to be to some anxious girl on the phone. It could have been anyone I had that conversation with and it would've been gentle and compassionate. Elijah is pure and we don't deserve him. I just realized I have like 10 other random celeb stories BUT Elijah reigns supreme.

i knew Jared was a singer for a long time, but this is weird to me.

