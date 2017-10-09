CL is taking pole-dancing lessons

i've always wanted to try pole-dancing. my cousin took classes, it's supposed to be great exercise. Reply

i've wanted to try it but never have. tho i remember when it was getting big in the UK (i'm in the US), a friend did it and he had his managers on FB and i was like i'd neVER let my management know i struggle on a pole for an hour a class but i guess their culture is different Reply

I would DEFINITELY make sure my manager knew I was taking pole dancing lessons... But he's hot, so lol. Reply

lolol Reply

I admire OP's hustle in trying to keep CL relevant.

Keep it up Chaerin! I support you! Reply

Right? I honestly think it's not right CL's lazy ass team ain't paying OP with this free promo and admirable if embarassing stanning. Reply

please message @chaelinCL on please message @chaelinCL on Instagram or Twitter to make your voices heard Reply

ilu lmao, don't ever leave ONTD and don't stop stanning C.L.! Reply

So humping the floor with white backup dancers in cornrows while pretending to be hood isn't enough? Now we got to see a mediocre Pour It Up era? I wish she would release a single similar to Gotta Be You with a nice simple aesthetic. Reply

wow, she is really embracing the impending career change <3 Reply

10 years later and Gimme More is still influential. Reply

the athleticism of pole dancing is nuts, I don't have the core strength to do it but I loved doing aerial yoga



also lmao the thought of working out when I am weighed down with turkey and pumpkin pie right now........ Reply

omw, how's aerial yoga?!? I recently found out about it and there are few classes that are so far (which is funny cos I'm actually working on relocating there for the new job). When the first time I've heard and read about them, I was like I gotta have to do this. So exciting ❤️ Reply

Yeah! I always want to try pole dancing, it would be so super fun. Hell yeah Reply

I would for sure give it a try for fun someday.



And okaiiii CL. I see u Reply

I wish I had the self confidence (and money) to take pole dancing lessons myself tbh. Reply

It really is expensive, at least where I live. There was a time I really wanted to try out but that put me off. Reply

this is why Lauren is the (second) best member Reply

I tried pole-dancing but my extremely sweaty hands didn't allow it. A doctor prescribed a cream to help with the sweatiness but it wasn't enough. Reply

i've always wanted to try Reply

Where's the album sis?? Reply

It's coming you little bitch

Reply

YG releasing an album in a timely fashion? It's just not realistic.gif Reply

i have so many questions about this gif Reply

LMAO Reply

after school already did this concept oop



lol was about to post this #RIPAfterSchool (and #RIPOrangeCaramel ) they deserved so much better Reply

Retired legends are welcome in this post. Reply

Both groups went out in top at least, bless Reply

their impact to the industry ugh...these PIONEERS.. Reply

Here to make sure these queens made a presence. Bless you. Reply

Nana is that bitch Reply

I wish I had the upper arm strength to try pole dancing. Reply

when is her US debut anyway? did it happen? did i miss it??? Reply

Currently filming a music video, please anticipate Reply

i would pole dance but i don't have: the rhythm, the core strength, the upper body strength, the confidence, or, coordination. Reply

Some people can't handle pole dancing, but pole dancing can't handle me tbh: Reply

The club I dance at doesn't even have a pole so I don't bother, lol. Reply

I didn’t even know that was option. How do you make up for it? I know talented pole dancers can make bank without customer interaction, so I guess without a pole you have to hustle more? Reply

cl should hire you as her manager op! Reply

I've taken less than a handful of classes, but I did end up with a bruise the size of a peach on my ankle area. Reply

