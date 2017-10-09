CL

CL is taking pole-dancing lessons



-Rumor has it this is for her upcoming promotions.



-In other news, Lauren Jauregui (of Fifth Harmony fame) recently tweeted her love for the songstress after a fan forced her to stream Hello Bitches.



-As did noted DJ, Martin Garrix.

source: 1, 2, 3

Have you tried pole-dancing, ONTD?
