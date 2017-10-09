CL is taking pole-dancing lessons
-Rumor has it this is for her upcoming promotions.
-In other news, Lauren Jauregui (of Fifth Harmony fame) recently tweeted her love for the songstress after a fan forced her to stream Hello Bitches.
WAIT I LOVE CL https://t.co/2vLOc1Fa2A— Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) September 30, 2017
-As did noted DJ, Martin Garrix.
Have you tried pole-dancing, ONTD?
I would DEFINITELY make sure my manager knew I was taking pole dancing lessons... But he's hot, so lol.
Keep it up Chaerin! I support you!
please message @chaelinCL on Instagram or Twitter to make your voices heard
also lmao the thought of working out when I am weighed down with turkey and pumpkin pie right now........
And okaiiii CL. I see u
I wish I had the self confidence (and money) to take pole dancing lessons myself tbh.
It's coming you little bitch
Retired legends are welcome in this post.
Currently filming a music video, please anticipate