October 8th, 2017, 06:23 pm zoaster_toaster Creator of Screen Junkies Ousted! pic.twitter.com/MWvVPMlJss— ScreenJunkies (@screenjunkies) October 9, 2017Follow-up to this post.Source Tagged: feminism / social issues, film, internet celebrities, legal / lawsuit, viral Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 9595 comments Add comment
Though it doesn't happen often, I'm happy for powerful predatory men getting knocked down and have their worlds crumble (but unfortunately not completely) around them.
Edited at 2017-10-09 01:59 am (UTC)
IA
im glad he's gone but what the hell at this youtuber conglomerate