Just saw this announcement on his former colleague's Twitter account.



Though it doesn't happen often, I'm happy for powerful predatory men getting knocked down and have their worlds crumble (but unfortunately not completely) around them.



Edited at 2017-10-09 01:59 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

lol, damn, same here Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm happy for powerful predatory men getting knocked down and have their worlds crumble (but unfortunately not completely) around them.





IA Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Harvey Weinstein in a similar timespan, too... The Universe is dispensing justice! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link







men getting fired today i ain't mad about it Reply

Thread

Link

oh golnesa Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm happy that this happened but that it took them this long and a public outcry to make the move...nagl. Reply

Thread

Link

their HR knew and more people should be being held liable. glad to see another jackass go but these things don't happen in a vacuum. Reply

Thread

Link

Why is everyone so consistently terrible? :( Reply

Thread

Link

Good. Destroy him! Reply

Thread

Link

It sucks that companies will totally ignore this shit unless the women make it public. Women shouldn't have to open themselves up to more abuse just to force the hand of people who'd rather cover for abusers than go through the trouble of addressing it. Reply

Thread

Link

all 'deaths' come in 3s, who's the next one to go?? Reply

Thread

Link

There is only one correct answer and we all know what it is. #HiSecretService Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

man we can only hope Reply

Parent

Thread



Link











Lettuce pray. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just bowed my head and sent up a little prayer. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know who I'd like it to be, but it probably won't happen any time soon. C'mon, Mueller! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

COME THROUGH BOB. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm here for this bloody sunday mwahaha Reply

Thread

Link

There's a Change.org petition to get Defy Media to do more action if you guys what to support it: https://www.change.org/p/defy-media-demand-defy-media-take-action-against-sexual-abuse Reply

Thread

Link

I didn't read their explanation but i think i can guess it's because of rape/sexual assault allegations. Reply

Thread

Link

good Reply

Thread

Link