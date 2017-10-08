Who Went Home on 'Bromans' Episode IV? 👣
ITV2's latest trip to Ancient Rome saw the Bromans oiling up and wrestling!https://t.co/7CBZfc704r pic.twitter.com/VwU5Odw7Fu— Digital Spy (@digitalspy) October 5, 2017
Bust out your mandals and bb oil, it's time for another tantalizing episode of your new favorite show! ITV2's hit new reality series Bromans aired its fourth episode, challenging 8 sexy couples to live as if in ancient Roman times, as the boys duke it out to see who will be crowned Britain's Next Broman Superstar.
Jordan and Jade
#BromansPreviewNight— TV Sneak (@TVSneak) September 5, 2017
Meet the contestants: Jordan and Jade#Bromans - soon on ITV2 pic.twitter.com/lgDLFXWzIY
Dino and Cherelle
#BromansPreviewNight— TV Sneak (@TVSneak) September 5, 2017
Meet the contestants:@dpa_training1 & @CherellePerfec1 #Bromans - soon on ITV2 pic.twitter.com/LvquGUvz82
Rich and Sophii [Eliminated first ep]
#BromansPreviewNight— TV Sneak (@TVSneak) September 5, 2017
Meet the contestants:@RichGCull & @SophiiVassx pic.twitter.com/gdIds6dZlS
Tian and Natalie
#BromansPreviewNight— TV Sneak (@TVSneak) September 5, 2017
Meet the contestants:@tian_delgado & @NatHillyard83 #Bromans - soon on ITV2 pic.twitter.com/CXxwGtGQ1b
Glenn and Summer
#BromansPreviewNight— TV Sneak (@TVSneak) September 5, 2017
Meet the contestants: @GlennKlauber & @summerfox_ #Bromans - soon on ITV2 pic.twitter.com/yqDA1HEI4s
Tom and Rhiannon
#BromansPreviewNight— TV Sneak (@TVSneak) September 5, 2017
Meet the contestants: @tomtrotter1 & @RhiBailey_ #Bromans - soon on ITV2 pic.twitter.com/A5dqCTBSKY
Brandon and Nic
#BromansPreviewNight— TV Sneak (@TVSneak) September 5, 2017
Meet the contestants: @brandonpmyers & @nicolatyas #Bromans - soon on ITV2 pic.twitter.com/FqUq8YrCYd
Kai and Modina [Eliminated second ep]
#BromansPreviewNight— TV Sneak (@TVSneak) September 5, 2017
Meet the contestants: @KaiLepine & @ModinaShokeye #Bromans - soon on ITV2 pic.twitter.com/bgZD5lkAGd
Liam and Ellie [Introduced in the second ep]
Meet our new comers from last week are Liam and Elle pic.twitter.com/WDQrckBn0M— Bromans (@BromansITV2_) September 28, 2017
Callum and Rachel [Introduced in the third ep]
@itv2 @ITV2Bromans not your stereotypical Reality Star, being pale a pale ginger 4/10 at best 😂 but my lass is a stunner... 9pm tonight 👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/18m6gmD9lx— Callum Ancrum (@Calancrum) September 28, 2017
David Mcintosh as gladiator wrangler Doctore and Tom Bell as Roman adviser Dominus
#BromansPreviewNight— TV Sneak (@TVSneak) September 5, 2017
Doctore & Dominus@devildawg85 & @tombellforever #Bromans - soon on ITV2 pic.twitter.com/b3jq7ADYsW
And the Voice of Bromans Roman Kemp
#BromansPreviewNight— TV Sneak (@TVSneak) September 5, 2017
The voice of #Bromans (and the only real Roman) @romankemp pic.twitter.com/nmdvfUZoCq
And [Spoiler (click to open)]an unknown, mysterious, old, white man as the Emperor
Dinner is served... Pass the sick bucket! 😷😂— ITV2 (@itv2) October 5, 2017
Spanking new #Bromans. Tonight 9pm @itv2 ⚔⚱️💪 pic.twitter.com/nYerNH8WzH
In Episode IV, Liam and Jordan were locked away in ye ol' Roman jail for 16 hours without food or water as punishment for almost being sent home last week. Their girlfriends Ellie and Jade took their place in the cesspit, competing alongside the boys in this week's mini-challenge. Determined, Ellie won her challenge, something her boyfriend Liam has never been able to do. But because this is ancient times, the ladies are next sent to work in the kitchen, skinning meat to prepare meals for their hungry lad-iators.
Back in the colosseum, the bros were challenged to lather up in oil and get down and dirty, wrestling for bragging rights.
Liam and Jordan spent most of the episode in the Emperor's prison.
This does look a little bit too much like the beginning of a gay porn.— TheHottestMen (@Hottest_Men_) October 7, 2017
Well.
Who am I kidding ?
It does not look enough like a gay porn !😂 pic.twitter.com/MaCBTHfNJI
Their gfs competed in their place.
Times really WERE tougher back then...#Bromans pic.twitter.com/TFziBH2tP4— ITV2 (@itv2) October 5, 2017
And the infamous thread on #BROMANS continues with Episode 4.— TheHottestMen (@Hottest_Men_) October 7, 2017
Stronger and sexier than ever. pic.twitter.com/DuWoBnN0ct
After the ladies fed the lads, they took turns oiling up their bfs' opponents.
And of course, now the guys are oiled up.— TheHottestMen (@Hottest_Men_) October 7, 2017
Thanks #BROMANS God ! pic.twitter.com/i5mAVClGaD
The boys battled it out in a brutal display of buss and power.
I mean, @dpa_training1 is right : sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do to win a wrestling match. pic.twitter.com/MbWvn0ERTN— TheHottestMen (@Hottest_Men_) October 7, 2017
This is what I call Good Television. pic.twitter.com/qXWjZhbpeS— TheHottestMen (@Hottest_Men_) October 7, 2017
Like a pair of magnificent rutting stags 🦌 🦌 Where's David Attenborough when you need him?#Bromans pic.twitter.com/XWSNoL5QRL— ITV2 (@itv2) October 5, 2017
After the games, Girthy Glenn and Tian found themselves up for Banishment. And though the citizens of Rome voted equally to save both lads, the Emperor asked Tian to Strip That Down.m4a to his metallic-gold budgie smugglers and sashay away.
The third couple who has been banished are Tian and Natalie 👋 pic.twitter.com/QZbPVo6E6D— Bromans (@BromansITV2_) October 5, 2017
Good luck with your legal troubles, mate!
The epic saga continues Thursday on ITV2.
Sources: @digitalspy. @ITV2, 1. @GayTwitter, 1, 2, 3, 4. @Bromans, 1. Twitter, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10.
Bromans Episode I | Episode II | Episode III
Y'all!
1) I need this glorious quality television on Blu Ray when it comes out
2) there better be more of this after when it's over, more men more fun etc
3) Brandon need to dick me like there's no tomorrow. GDD. I prob feel that way cos it's been a long time and I'm bored out of my mind but this dude tho, my Black Korean ass won't hesitate. Dude need to dick me asap
I had seen a collection of his old pics and vids. And in some of the pre-tattoo ones he was riding a dildo or was it a real D, i can't remember very well and i tried to find them but i couldn't lol what kind of berestain moment....and no thanks to tumblr's new safe mode shit, F them 80% is for porn anyways.
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
TOM TO WIN