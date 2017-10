Who Went Home on 'Bromans' Episode IV? 👣

ITV2's latest trip to Ancient Rome saw the Bromans oiling up and wrestling!https://t.co/7CBZfc704r pic.twitter.com/VwU5Odw7Fu — Digital Spy (@digitalspy) October 5, 2017

Meet our new comers from last week are Liam and Elle pic.twitter.com/WDQrckBn0M — Bromans (@BromansITV2_) September 28, 2017

@itv2 @ITV2Bromans not your stereotypical Reality Star, being pale a pale ginger 4/10 at best 😂 but my lass is a stunner... 9pm tonight 👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/18m6gmD9lx — Callum Ancrum (@Calancrum) September 28, 2017

This does look a little bit too much like the beginning of a gay porn.



And the infamous thread on #BROMANS continues with Episode 4.

Stronger and sexier than ever. pic.twitter.com/DuWoBnN0ct — TheHottestMen (@Hottest_Men_) October 7, 2017

And of course, now the guys are oiled up.

Thanks #BROMANS God ! pic.twitter.com/i5mAVClGaD — TheHottestMen (@Hottest_Men_) October 7, 2017

I mean, @dpa_training1 is right : sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do to win a wrestling match. pic.twitter.com/MbWvn0ERTN — TheHottestMen (@Hottest_Men_) October 7, 2017

This is what I call Good Television. pic.twitter.com/qXWjZhbpeS — TheHottestMen (@Hottest_Men_) October 7, 2017

Like a pair of magnificent rutting stags 🦌 🦌 Where's David Attenborough when you need him?#Bromans pic.twitter.com/XWSNoL5QRL — ITV2 (@itv2) October 5, 2017

The third couple who has been banished are Tian and Natalie 👋 pic.twitter.com/QZbPVo6E6D — Bromans (@BromansITV2_) October 5, 2017

Bust out your mandals and bb oil, it's time for another tantalizing episode of your new favorite show! ITV2's hit new reality seriesaired its fourth episode, challenging 8 sexy couples to live as if in ancient Roman times, as the boys duke it out to see who will be crowned Britain's Next Broman Superstar.andandandandandandandandandandas gladiator wrangler Doctore andas Roman adviser DominusAnd the Voice ofAndas the Emperor In Episode IV,andwere locked away in ye ol' Roman jail for 16 hours without food or water as punishment for almost being sent home last week . Their girlfriendsandtook their place in the cesspit, competing alongside the boys in this week's mini-challenge. Determined,won her challenge, something her boyfriendhas never been able to do. But because this is ancient times, the ladies are next sent to work in the kitchen, skinning meat to prepare meals for their hungry lad-iators.Back in the colosseum, the bros were challenged to lather up in oil and get down and dirty, wrestling for bragging rights.andspent most of the episode in the Emperor's prison.Their gfs competed in their place.After the ladies fed the lads, they took turns oiling up their bfs' opponents.The boys battled it out in a brutal display of buss and power.After the games,andfound themselves up for Banishment. And though the citizens of Rome voted equally to save both lads, the Emperor askedtoto his metallic-gold budgie smugglers and sashay away.Good luck with your legal troubles , mate! The epic saga continues Thursday on ITV2.