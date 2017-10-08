Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Celebs react to Mike Pence throwing a tantrum and walking out of a Colts game


Mother-lover and U.S. vice president Mike Pence attended a Colt's game this Sunday and was so outraged at the players that took a knee TO PROTEST POLICE VIOLENCE AGAINST BLACK AND BROWN PEOPLE that he decided to protest the protest and in a piece of political theatre walked out of the game.

As journalists were quick to point out it was all a bunch of nonsense showboating since Pence was unable to stay for the game anyway and had been booked to speak elsewhere. The little stunt is  estimated to cost taxpayers at least $250, 000.

Trump himself quickly took to twitter to claim credit for the stunt. Celebs react:













