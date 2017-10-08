Celebs react to Mike Pence throwing a tantrum and walking out of a Colts game
Hi @VP Mike Pence, Nazis marched again yesterday in Virgina. Yeah, they killed a woman last time out & maimed folks. But those knees, right?— Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) October 8, 2017
Mother-lover and U.S. vice president Mike Pence attended a Colt's game this Sunday and was so outraged at the players that took a knee TO PROTEST POLICE VIOLENCE AGAINST BLACK AND BROWN PEOPLE that he decided to protest the protest and in a piece of political theatre walked out of the game.
As journalists were quick to point out it was all a bunch of nonsense showboating since Pence was unable to stay for the game anyway and had been booked to speak elsewhere. The little stunt is estimated to cost taxpayers at least $250, 000.
Trump himself quickly took to twitter to claim credit for the stunt. Celebs react:
When he said he grabs puss he disrespected women but you stuck around for that, huh old boy? https://t.co/Nzxr8e2795— Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) October 8, 2017
U should probably leave the country then bc a lot of the stuff u are doing disrespects everyone and all of that, you racist sexist psycho. https://t.co/Mjszesk1KI— jenny slate (@jennyslate) October 8, 2017
Pence leaving the stadium was pre-planned. It was a fund-raising gimmick.— Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 8, 2017
We're rather used to Pence doing everything for show. I suppose his marriage might also qualify. https://t.co/wIql2k5dul— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 8, 2017
Mike Pence wife was married before. Pence is her second husband.
He married a divorcee?! Yep. Aanndd...
Her first husband was Steve Whitaker. Who is that, you ask? Well he’s just a random private sector guy. Who, among other things, oversaw the program and production of erectile dysfunction drug Cialis. Which started as a federally funded program because it’s a national imperative that men can always get it up. While women have to pay for birth control, can’t get abortion, would have pregnancy as pre existing condition under GOP plans, and have restricted or no maternal leave.
(They were divorced ages ago, but you can’t make this shit up, it’s such a circus).
meanwhile, FEMA's deleting recovery stats and ignoring the mayor of San Juan because she hurt baby's feelings
Meanwhile PR has setback in power restoration and fresh water access is still abysmal
and the white house sent out a press release with a blank photo of him at the game...literally footage not found. what a fucking toad
Is he implying that Pence is secretly gay in the closet? Because idt that’s right to question someone’s sexuality like that even if I don’t like the person 🤔
This gong show has gone on for too long. Make it stop 'Murrica. Depose him or whatever.
