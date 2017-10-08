Celebs react to Mike Pence throwing a tantrum and walking out of a Colts game

it's a reality show administration, jfc. Reply

But wait, it gets better



Mike Pence wife was married before. Pence is her second husband.



He married a divorcee?! Yep. Aanndd...



Her first husband was Steve Whitaker. Who is that, you ask? Well he’s just a random private sector guy. Who, among other things, oversaw the program and production of erectile dysfunction drug Cialis. Which started as a federally funded program because it’s a national imperative that men can always get it up. While women have to pay for birth control, can’t get abortion, would have pregnancy as pre existing condition under GOP plans, and have restricted or no maternal leave.



(They were divorced ages ago, but you can't make this shit up, it's such a circus).

Wth? Pence was going on about how super religious she was and how she helped him find God. She was divorced?! Seems hypocritical. Reply

oh. my. god. this can't get worse, lmao. Reply

I sincerely hope all these people choke Reply

didn’t it all turn out to be all a stunt? he used an old tweet from 2014? Reply

He was there and left, just used a picture from 2014 for some reason Reply

Yeah he was scheduled for a fundraiser in Cali. So he flew from Vegas to Indiana, told the reporters to stay in the van because he'd be right back .. wanted them to catch him storm off. Then he flew to California so he wouldn't miss his appearance. If he actually watched the game, he would have. Why would you fly from Vegas to Indiana if you had to be in California. Makes no sense. He wasted 250k on a pr stunt and deflection from whatever they're up to now. It worked too. Reply

wow Reply

expose ha Reply

You're missing the most fitting one: Reply

Belle was always the best Disney princess <3 Reply

Yesss Belle. lol Reply

Bless Belle (not the Emma Watson version) Reply

Once again, the GOP are the butthurtiest snowflakes of them all. Rme. Reply

at this point if i dont see a military member get sucked to competition in the middle of the field before the game by someone painted in red, white and blue i am leaving. Reply

Nobody could have done what I’ve done for #PuertoRico with so little appreciation. So much work! pic.twitter.com/k2jAkIpfjI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

ya'll see this Moron tweeting praise for himself when all he did was throw paper towels at people? Reply

'So much work' you got on a plane and tossed paper towels at people instead of helping the people under your administration. Reply

dear god Reply

I know tr**p is a self-absorbed blowhard, but omg Reply

This is worse than when he tried to claim that he invented the term prime the pump. Reply

Bish whet???? Reply

He is impossible to parody at this point. Reply

this narcissistic fuck made a promo film about how he's a martyr for chucking Bounty at people



meanwhile, FEMA's deleting recovery stats and ignoring the mayor of San Juan because she hurt baby's feelings Reply

no one needs to show you appreciation for not even doing the bare minimum, you useless fuck Reply

This lazy asshole. Reply

lmao he's never done a hard day's work in his life but ok Reply

Fuck you you fucking fuck Reply

Manchild baby wants a participation prize



Meanwhile PR has setback in power restoration and fresh water access is still abysmal Reply

It gets worse cuz he was actually thinking of throwing cans of food. :/ Reply

He can take the take the "appreciation" he got from those pathetic fools without self-respect in Guaynabo and shove it up his fat ass. Reply

how is he real? like when he does shit like this, how is he actually a real President of a real country??? Reply

.... he's in a different reality Reply

did he make this himself on Windows Movie Maker Reply

Bitch. My cousin lost her house and missed the FEMA deadline cause THEY HAD NO POWER, NO WIFI AND WERE DISPLACED. He's done absolutely nothing for the people of PR. Reply

christ he really has no self-awareness Reply

oh my GOD Reply

i cant believe this is a real tweet omg he's literally out of his mind i can't Reply

I don't even know where to go with this. How is that amount of narcissism even possible? I truly have no words.... Reply

love it! Reply

when trump said his comments last year were “locker room talk” what exactly is locker room talk? guys talking about “guy stuff” at a locker room? cus my dad or brothers don’t talk like that awful and gross. Reply

Well it would be the kind of thing your dad and brother for example would say when they're hanging out with other men at the gym or their 'man caves'. The kind of comments they would never say to their wives' faces Reply

i always feel bad when women (edit: especially wives) are shocked to hear what men talk about behind closed doors/with other men... sometimes i forget not everyone is completely jaded when it comes to men, lol.



Edited at 2017-10-09 10:46 am (UTC)

This guy can't even fake things well pic.twitter.com/fuMI54yJj7 — Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) October 8, 2017



and the white house sent out a press release with a blank photo of him at the game...literally footage not found. what a fucking toad and the white house sent out a press release with a blank photo of him at the game...literally footage not found. what a fucking toad Reply

LMAOOOOO Reply

love that he upped the brightness to hide his wrinkles and blotchy skin Reply

The fact someone literally went into Photoshop to play with the contrast in this photo... 😂 Reply

is that mother! Reply

pence is literally FAKE NEWS



what an embarrassment Reply

what a fucking loser lmaoo Reply

Sew lazy. Reply

I'm not understanding the reason behind the tweet... Reply

I love that he wasn't even WEARING that to the game. He wore a suit or something. Def. a dark jacket either way. So ridiculous. Reply

lmao what a fuckin snowflake Reply

Putin's bff Dana



So while Trump claims he ordered Pence to leave game, his real boss had already ordered him to leave & go to CA to raise money 4 Rohrabacher https://t.co/6jTKLv5AMm — Facts Do Matter (@WilDonnelly) October 8, 2017





Just so we’re clear: Mike Pence tweeted a 3yr old photo & showed up to an NFL game knowing he’d leave to make his base angry at blck players https://t.co/hwtqiSpaw3 — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) October 8, 2017





If only Nazis offended this White House as much as knees do. — Oliver Griswold (@originalgriz) October 8, 2017





Hi @VP Mike Pence, Nazis marched again yesterday in Virgina. Yeah, they killed a woman last time out & maimed folks. But those knees, right? — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) October 8, 2017









Edited at 2017-10-09 01:00 am (UTC) I fucking can't at this administration setting up a publicity stunt - and not only that one but that costs taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars. This shit is insane. This is some dictator bullshit right here. Like this bitch flew across the country for a PR stunt. These messy drama queens. This is truly the stupidest administration in history. The best is that they're all too clueless to see it backfired on them.Putin's bff Dana

Jeffrey is a delight Reply

A violent delight? Reply

make his base angry at black players a week after Chiefs fans were screaming the n-word at Terrelle Pryor and people spent the week in the reporter's mentions calling him a liar Reply

jeffrey is the real mvp of twitter. he gives no fucks and i love that~ Reply

I love Jeffery. I'm so glad I'm following his twitter. Reply

omg Jeffrey to the point yes Reply

This shit should be illegal to waste tax payer dollars like this. But my black ass will go to jail if I don't pay my taxes. Fuck this shit, the government gets so much money from me every single month between taxes and student loans and they don't even care about me. Reply

Rohrabacher needs to be put behind bars already. He's a psychotic cancerous individual, even for the current GOP Congress. Reply

I love Jeffrey Wright lol Reply

Lol, sulu isn't holding back. This whole stunt is the height of patheticness. Reply

I didn’t like his tweet



Is he implying that Pence is secretly gay in the closet? Because idt that’s right to question someone’s sexuality like that even if I don’t like the person 🤔 Reply

No one is "questioning" his sexuality, deary..



Its called a "read". Reply

That's enough.

This gong show has gone on for too long. Make it stop 'Murrica. Depose him or whatever.

Exclu: CORKER sez Trump treating WH like "reality show," is tempting "World War III" & WH staff must "contain him" >https://t.co/0CC6IViawe — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) October 9, 2017





must be nice to grow a spine right after a retirement announcement.

mte. fuck corker forever.



/tennessean

Corker is only 65. It's almost like he secretly is planning on running for President...



too little too late, though I do love it when they turn on each other Reply

