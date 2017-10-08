Can't stop, won't stop: #Tyrese has MORE words for the #SoloHobbs news, the Rock responds?

Dwayne is so macho and manly. Kudos to him. Reply

He's a GD Amurican patriot! Reply

puppies stay on the porch! or something Reply

How's that child abuse investigation going, Tyrese? Reply

Holy fuck, this is the drama that just keep on giving. Keep on posting, Tyrese, keep it up, I just want his kids to continue going to #PrivateSchool Reply

I missed a few posts clearly but what's with the #privateschool tag? Reply

He made a point to hashtag private school like that a few times in earlier posts while begging The Rock to not do the solo movie since his daughter and the Rock's attend them LOL Reply

This is literally the ONLY thing Tyrese has. When's the last time you saw him doing other films or showing up in ads or getting papped? Of course he's bitter. Reply

Crying at Tyrese posting that picture that he's not even in. Are you even Fast Family my guy? Reply

I SAID THAT TOO!



Like why choose a picture you aren't in???



Reply

Can Tyrese just stop. Thanks! Reply

LMAO, he just won't stop! Reply

lmao at him using a pic from a film his stupid ass wasn't even in. Literally no one is checking for you, Tyrese. Meanwhile, Dwayne's got multiple projects and helped keep the franchise alive after Paul's death. Bitch, bye. Reply

Even bigger lmao that his character was created because Vin chose to do a different movie. Reply

are you a fan of the movies? while i agree that dude is being a whiny bitch, no one is checking for hobbs nor did the rock keep the franchise alive Reply

I was talking about people checking for Tyrese, not the character of Roman. Keep up, boo. Reply

The mods wouldn't let me put in the title but in his comments someone called Tyrese 'Cryrese' and it's all I plan to call him from now on LMAO Reply

yeah ppl have been calling him that, lol. the mods stay hating. Reply

Cryrese! LOL Reply

LOL Reply

I was WAITING for you to get here LMAO Reply

lol 😂 Reply

Omfggg Reply

"Cryrese" is perfect for him. Reply

He should be forced to legally change his name to Cryrese. Reply

lol i love it Reply

Omg that's perfect Reply

That's perfect Reply

lol, good heavens, he is truly doing the most. And you know he's exactly the type of guy to complain about "females" always "causing drama" and being overly emotional. rme.



(also: do NOT worry about Paul Walker.) Reply

Which WHM episode is that where they keep saying that? They’ve referenced it a few times, but I never caught the episode. Reply

She's All That. :D It's a great episode in general ("It's like My Fair Lady with idiots"), but early on they start making fun of Paul's acting and then they're like "do NOT worry about him, he's fine. He's laughing naked on a pile of Fast & Furious money right now." And then he died a few weeks later, so...awkward, but also hilarious. Reply

lmao at ~dewayne...cryrese is annoying af. Reply

It's just childish and not a good look. Just bc Dwayne got a solo movie didnt mean nothing couldve happened for you. You burned the only bridge you had. Dwayne getting the movie and it being successful could have meant good thing for you as well. Reply

the GAG is that had he played this differently perhaps he could've gotten a cameo in this movie. Reply

exactly, he should have just used it to get a part in the solo movie and still drag along the FATF franchise too Reply

I was thinking that too. He could have asked for a cameo or something. I read the solo film would delay the next installment of the franchise so he was bitter. Idk. Reply

Does tyrese delete the posts? Reply

