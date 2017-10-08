Can't stop, won't stop: #Tyrese has MORE words for the #SoloHobbs news, the Rock responds?

Now if you were a laughing stock because of your own doing would you eventually stop? OF COURSE but we are not Tyrese, who has this to say now -



Diversity, love, multi ethnic worldwide multi generational, United Nations, One Race, Fast Family...... Until Dewayne showed up I guess this whole time he had a problem cause he wasn't the ONLY ONE on the movie poster........... I guess dreams do come true congratulations to @hhgarcia41 and @therock you guys are just amazing you really broke up the #FastFamily I tried to warn you guys... You thought I was hating...... I was simply fighting to keep the family together what makes us great is when you see us all TOGETHER we don't fly solo..... #MyLastPost today..... I got 3 years of venting on this clown - They offered but YOU didn't have to agree with a solo #HobbsMovie #OriginalFastFamily we salute you and stand on your shoulders #VinDiesel #PaulWalker #RobCohen #RomanTej were offered a spin off we TURNED IT DOWN!!!

Well after weeks of Silence #DJ may or may not have hit back at him. You be the judge:







Have you ever been a franchise character never offered a solo movie who whined when someone else was because said franchise is - likely - your primary sense of income ONTD?
