Can't stop, won't stop: #Tyrese has MORE words for the #SoloHobbs news, the Rock responds?
Now if you were a laughing stock because of your own doing would you eventually stop? OF COURSE but we are not Tyrese, who has this to say now -
Diversity, love, multi ethnic worldwide multi generational, United Nations, One Race, Fast Family...... Until Dewayne showed up I guess this whole time he had a problem cause he wasn't the ONLY ONE on the movie poster........... I guess dreams do come true congratulations to @hhgarcia41 and @therock you guys are just amazing you really broke up the #FastFamily I tried to warn you guys... You thought I was hating...... I was simply fighting to keep the family together what makes us great is when you see us all TOGETHER we don't fly solo..... #MyLastPost today..... I got 3 years of venting on this clown - They offered but YOU didn't have to agree with a solo #HobbsMovie #OriginalFastFamily we salute you and stand on your shoulders #VinDiesel #PaulWalker #RobCohen #RomanTej were offered a spin off we TURNED IT DOWN!!!
Well after weeks of Silence #DJ may or may not have hit back at him. You be the judge:
Have you ever been a franchise character never offered a solo movie who whined when someone else was because said franchise is - likely - your primary sense of income ONTD?
Like why choose a picture you aren't in???
(also: do NOT worry about Paul Walker.)
It's just childish and not a good look. Just bc Dwayne got a solo movie didnt mean nothing couldve happened for you. You burned the only bridge you had. Dwayne getting the movie and it being successful could have meant good thing for you as well.