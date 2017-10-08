Hilary Duff Is Back Together With Matthew Koma
In case you blinked and missed it, they dated and broke up and now are back together.
Sources said "Him being gone on tour was the main reason things didn't work out the first time around so now that he's back they picked up right where they left off."
She also wants to work with him again, apparently. (He produced seveal of Shania's new album tracks, wrote for carly rae and wrote that annoying Clarity song)
Source
/to lazy to google
Hillary from 2007 on is AMAZING
Her whole LA/Hollywood shtick was embarrassing.
This just popped up in my head, I'm having 00's flashbacks.
They just broke up a month or so ago so we may get a Cry part 2 if we are lucky.
Him being gay on tour was the main reason things didn't work out the first time...
and I was like well uh yeah that might be an issue?