Hilary Duff Is Back Together With Matthew Koma

In case you blinked and missed it, they dated and broke up and now are back together.
Sources said  "Him being gone on tour was the main reason things didn't work out the first time around so now that he's back they picked up right where they left off."

She also wants to work with him again, apparently. (He produced seveal of Shania's new album tracks, wrote for carly rae and wrote that annoying Clarity song)
