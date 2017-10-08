Taylor Swift Picks Up Her Promo Game
Taylor Swift has been stalking fans on Instagram and the screenshots are wild https://t.co/CSthOYptLE pic.twitter.com/CSW19P3XjK— BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) October 8, 2017
- Unlike previous eras for her albums where ONTD became Oh No Taylor Didn't!, Swift has basically done no promo for her new album, reputation, that comes out November 10
- Don't get too comfortable though because Swift has started getting her fans back where she wants them by joining their live streams on Instagram about her and commenting
- Besides attending her friend Abigail's wedding back in September, the last time paparazzi caught high-quality candids of Swift was January 11, 2017 when she was leaving the gym and her last interview was for Vogue in April 2016, so many fans are considering this "the only glimpse we have into Taylor's life right now".
- Some excerpts of her getting her fans hyped to buy her album:
Taylor talking to a fan on Instagram live about her cat and dental surgery - "you pure angelic human" https://t.co/KN2Dc77NEl pic.twitter.com/dk53VHXhEH— Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) October 8, 2017
Taylor's comments on a fans Instagram live - "I'm still here dude!!!" https://t.co/E0sxsSiOhN pic.twitter.com/EXZkUXmql0— Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) October 8, 2017
Taylor just out here trying to get noticed by a fan on her Instagram live today pic.twitter.com/L5rO5SrhhT— Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) October 8, 2017
TAYLOR SWIFT JUST LITERALLY JOINED @nobodytrusttay LIVESTREAM!!! IM HAPPY FOR YOU BREE ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Da2No8D9JT— STEPHANIE (@steffyswiftie) October 8, 2017
not say to drugs make you cool, but you get my point.
I don't believe Taylor does.
A lot of people really really hate her now. She's now too unlikeable to be as popular as she was.
her comments could've at least been witty like rihanna's
Lol right?! The little boy Fin from Stranger things and It followed my daughter on IG and she started to cry. She ran in my room like she was on fire and could not breathe as she was telling me. And I checked to make sure it was him and it was and he also replied to her. I thought my child was gonna have a stroke.
I mean did I make a IG vid of me crying and screaming? No, but did I excitedly point it out to my friends on Twitter and say “Look what just happened!”? Absolutely. It was a cool moment for me each time it happened.
Her fans are dumb as hell lol
She's also 30ish and her comments are so juvenile
She's smart. Fan interaction/personal connection is what her fanbase is built upon.
I hope you are not deluding yourselves that she won't outsell all our faves. Depending on how she handles the album's promotions, she may have her Artpop come next release, not this one, it's too early to celebrate the evil's defeat.
Plus I know some of us here (me included, why hide it? Even though I am ashamed) are looking forward to this album.