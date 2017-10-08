fire

Taylor Swift Picks Up Her Promo Game


- Unlike previous eras for her albums where ONTD became Oh No Taylor Didn't!, Swift has basically done no promo for her new album, reputation, that comes out November 10
- Don't get too comfortable though because Swift has started getting her fans back where she wants them by joining their live streams on Instagram about her and commenting
- Besides attending her friend Abigail's wedding back in September, the last time paparazzi caught high-quality candids of Swift was January 11, 2017 when she was leaving the gym and her last interview was for Vogue in April 2016, so many fans are considering this "the only glimpse we have into Taylor's life right now".
- Some excerpts of her getting her fans hyped to buy her album:





Source 1 2 3 4 5
Tagged: ,