Taylor Swift Picks Up Her Promo Game

do you guys think she could have a very well covered up drug problem?

No

She's the type who pretends to get high off sugar cookies

meh, shes a control freak i dont think she'd alter her mind with drugs

idts

Yes except it's not very well covered up. I say this based on her poor quality of music, hideous fashion taste, and thirst for barely legal boys.

no, she just likes her assistants to check the belfry for powdery bat prints with a flashlight

nah, she was a loser in high school, and she's a loser now.



not say to drugs make you cool, but you get my point.

Maybe with Adderall or some other prescribed stimulant which could explain how she remains so thin. I don't think she really 'parties' though so I doubt anything illegal, but who knows.

Like at this point isn't it common knowledge that all big celebrities pay someone to run their social media accounts?

I think all of the big popstars besides Justin Bieber, who doesn't run his own Twitter, although he runs his Instagram, run their own accounts.

I think very, very few of them do but people seem to love the illusion that they do.

I don't believe Taylor does.

That's what I figured. This is likely some bored assistant or intern on her team doing it for her.

i think its a combination of both, like if she posts a selfie or comments on her friends ig then it's most likely her, but all the work/promo stuff like this thing its her team

no way she lets anyone touch her social media, she's a control freak

Oh man, that is bleak

She's done, right? This era will be similar to Katy's?

tbh she's probably already outsold witness in presales..

literally no chance. she already has the biggest presale of all time for target



Edited at 2017-10-08 11:41 pm (UTC)

A lot of people really really hate her now. She's now too unlikeable to be as popular as she was. Why? Her new single wasn't #1 for long.A lot of people really really hate her now. She's now too unlikeable to be as popular as she was.

Lol I wish. The era hasn't even really started yet.

lmao

Edited at 2017-10-09 12:01 am (UTC) katys debut and other songs from witness flopped hard and her album tanked...ts hit #1 with lwymmd with minimal promo and its an atrocious song. Katys singles were better and she promoted and no one cared. Taylor is doing fine

this is her 25 era. record-breaking sales for lead single and album but no longevity and impact after that

nah, that's her next era...her fanbase will guarantee her not flopping this time, sadly.

LMAOooofjefw look what you made me do has sold more copies than everything katy has put out with witness. combined.

Lmao this bitch it too much.

this is embarrassing and so try hard

her comments could've at least been witty like rihanna's

Girl really needs to stay off the internet.

Whatever, you bitters. If I liked someone as much as these girls like Taylor and they showed up on my Insta story I'd flip my lid.

ia

mte, i'm jealous of these fans lol

I run (well ran, don't post much more) for a Canadian travel show and one of the guys posted about it on twitter, and I felt my soul leave my body. It made me so self conscious about what I posted and I wasn't even crazy on it. If I was as crazy as these girls, I wouldn't flip. I'd be embarrassed

This sounds like it may be about Departures. I used to love that show but wish they showed more of the places they visited and less of the partying/drinking. It became tiresome after awhile.

Same

Lol right?! The little boy Fin from Stranger things and It followed my daughter on IG and she started to cry. She ran in my room like she was on fire and could not breathe as she was telling me. And I checked to make sure it was him and it was and he also replied to her. I thought my child was gonna have a stroke.

I would too negl. Too bad I don't like any celeb that much.

yeah, who cares why she's doing it or who's really running her account, it makes her fans happy so who cares. if i had social media when i was younger and some celeb i liked had done that i'd flipped my shit

My fave responded to me a couple times on Twitter during a Q&A and in his reddit AMA and I was thrilled for a couple minutes each time, especially since I've asked questions of other celebs and never got an answer.



I mean did I make a IG vid of me crying and screaming? No, but did I excitedly point it out to my friends on Twitter and say "Look what just happened!"? Absolutely. It was a cool moment for me each time it happened.

Same, but they have to find a reason to hate everything she does lol.

ikr? lol

sure she did

I get she ~means well and this is why she's so famous because her stans are cray cray but there's something so creepy about this. Like, boundaries. These girls believe she is their friend and therefore break boundaries with her and its just creeeeepy.

Mte. This is how stalkers are born. D:

I mean it's CLEARLY part of her marketing. She's not staying for conversation. She's literally saying "notice me", getting noticed and leaving.



Her fans are dumb as hell lol



She's also 30ish and her comments are so juvenile

she's 27 and her comments are fine

Why does she still talk like a 17-year-old girl on Tumblr?

because her intern who runs all her social media sites is probably a 17-year-old girl from tumblr

this is true

I think because her fans are kids and teens. No one her age is standing taylor, so she has to seem relatable. It's so cheesy

Because in her mind, she IS still a 17 year-old girl.

Because that's the age she was when she got famous and that's when she stopped emotionally maturing.

you pure angelic human



..... ok.

lol so over the top

cringe

She's smart. Fan interaction/personal connection is what her fanbase is built upon.

I hope you are not deluding yourselves that she won't outsell all our faves. Depending on how she handles the album's promotions, she may have her Artpop come next release, not this one, it's too early to celebrate the evil's defeat.

She def will outsell my fave, its not that hard lbr, but she won't beat Adele's numbers. I don't think that's even possible? I agree with what you said though, shell win this round but can't ride the same wave forever.

She will for a week or 2, but it won't be like the past. She alientated too many people.

sales dont account for taste though. lol

you're right, this is a smart move. now more fans will be posting about her and the new album in the hopes that she stops by to comment on their posts, and the more they do the more likely it is that she'll see it.

Agreed.



Plus I know some of us here (me included, why hide it? Even though I am ashamed) are looking forward to this album.



Reply

